Women of Team USA lead the way at 2022 Winter Olympics

Ten days into the 2022 Winter Olympics, the women of Team USA are leading the way.

Of the 16 medals earned by U.S. athletes (at the end of day 10 of competition), women have played a role in winning 13 of those (nine in women’s events, four in mixed gender events).

While the U.S. currently trails in the overall medal standings, that’s not the case in the women’s medal standings, where Team USA tops the leaderboard.

All of this is especially notable given that women still have fewer overall medal and participation opportunities.

These 2022 Beijing Winter Games have been called the most “gender equal” Winter Olympics in history. But that doesn’t mean they are actually equal. The current Olympic program includes 46 women’s events compared to 51 for men. A variety of sports and events – including hockey, bobsled, and luge – also have more quota spots for men than women. (A complete guide to gender equity at the 2022 Winter Olympics can be found here.)

The result? Women are actually in the minority on the 2022 U.S. Olympic team. The 224-person roster includes 108 women, 115 men, and one non-binary athlete.

That said, in the lead-up to the 2022 Beijing Olympics, U.S. women actually had more success in international qualification. American woman secured close to 84 percent of available quota spots, while U.S. men qualified about 80 percent.

Throughout the remainder of the 2022 Winter Olympics, On Her Turf will continue tracking the success of women at the Games. This post will continue to be updated.

U.S. Medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics:

Medal Athlete Sport Event Date Silver Julia Marino Snowboarding Women’s Slopestyle 6-Feb Silver Jaelin Kauf Freestyle skiing Women’s Moguls 6-Feb Silver Evan Bates Figure skating Team Event (Mixed Gender) 7-Feb Karen Chen Nathan Chen Madison Chock Zachary Donohue Brandon Frazier Madison Hubbell Alexa Knierim Vincent Zhou Silver Ryan Cochran-Siegle Alpine skiing Men’s Super-G 8-Feb Bronze Jessie Diggins Cross-country skiing Women’s Individual Sprint 8-Feb Gold Lindsey Jacobellis Snowboarding Women’s Snowboard Cross 9-Feb Silver Colby Stevenson Freestyle skiing Men’s Big Air 9-Feb Gold Nathan Chen Figure skating Men’s Singles 10-Feb Gold Ashley Caldwell Freestyle skiing Mixed Gender Team Aerials 10-Feb Christopher Lillis Justin Schoenefeld Gold Chloe Kim Snowboarding Women’s Halfpipe 10-Feb Gold Nick Baumgartner Snowboarding Mixed Gender Team Snowboard Cross 12-Feb Lindsey Jacobellis Gold Erin Jackson Speed skating Women’s 500m 13-Feb Gold Kaillie Humphries Bobsleigh Women’s Monobob 14-Feb Silver Elana Meyers Taylor Bobsleigh Women’s Monobob 14-Feb Bronze Zachary Donohue Figure skating Ice Dance (Mixed Gender) 14-Feb Madison Hubbell Bronze Megan Nick Freestyle Skiing Women’s Aerials 14-Feb

