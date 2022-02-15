Women of Team USA lead the way at 2022 Winter Olympics

By Feb 15, 2022, 2:14 AM EST
Beijing 2022 - Bobsleigh
Ten days into the 2022 Winter Olympics, the women of Team USA are leading the way.

Of the 16 medals earned by U.S. athletes (at the end of day 10 of competition), women have played a role in winning 13 of those (nine in women’s events, four in mixed gender events).

While the U.S. currently trails in the overall medal standings, that’s not the case in the women’s medal standings, where Team USA tops the leaderboard.

All of this is especially notable given that women still have fewer overall medal and participation opportunities.

These 2022 Beijing Winter Games have been called the most “gender equal” Winter Olympics in history. But that doesn’t mean they are actually equal. The current Olympic program includes 46 women’s events compared to 51 for men. A variety of sports and events – including hockey, bobsled, and luge – also have more quota spots for men than women. (A complete guide to gender equity at the 2022 Winter Olympics can be found here.)

The result? Women are actually in the minority on the 2022 U.S. Olympic team. The 224-person roster includes 108 women, 115 men, and one non-binary athlete.

That said, in the lead-up to the 2022 Beijing Olympics, U.S. women actually had more success in international qualification. American woman secured close to 84 percent of available quota spots, while U.S. men qualified about 80 percent.

Throughout the remainder of the 2022 Winter Olympics, On Her Turf will continue tracking the success of women at the Games. This post will continue to be updated.

U.S. Medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics:

Medal

Athlete

Sport

Event

Date
Silver Julia Marino Snowboarding Women’s Slopestyle 6-Feb
Silver Jaelin Kauf Freestyle skiing Women’s Moguls 6-Feb
Silver Evan Bates Figure skating Team Event (Mixed Gender) 7-Feb
Karen Chen
Nathan Chen
Madison Chock
Zachary Donohue
Brandon Frazier
Madison Hubbell
Alexa Knierim
Vincent Zhou
Silver Ryan Cochran-Siegle Alpine skiing Men’s Super-G 8-Feb
Bronze Jessie Diggins Cross-country skiing Women’s Individual Sprint 8-Feb
Gold Lindsey Jacobellis Snowboarding Women’s Snowboard Cross 9-Feb
Silver Colby Stevenson Freestyle skiing Men’s Big Air 9-Feb
Gold Nathan Chen Figure skating Men’s Singles 10-Feb
Gold Ashley Caldwell Freestyle skiing Mixed Gender Team Aerials 10-Feb
Christopher Lillis
Justin Schoenefeld
Gold Chloe Kim Snowboarding Women’s Halfpipe 10-Feb
Gold Nick Baumgartner Snowboarding Mixed Gender Team Snowboard Cross 12-Feb
Lindsey Jacobellis
Gold Erin Jackson Speed skating Women’s 500m 13-Feb
Gold Kaillie Humphries Bobsleigh Women’s Monobob 14-Feb
Silver Elana Meyers Taylor Bobsleigh Women’s Monobob 14-Feb
Bronze Zachary Donohue Figure skating Ice Dance (Mixed Gender) 14-Feb
Madison Hubbell
Bronze Megan Nick Freestyle Skiing Women’s Aerials 14-Feb

