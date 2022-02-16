Women’s Hockey at the Winter Olympics: Medal game schedule, results

To help you get up to speed on everything you need to know about women’s hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, On Her Turf has compiled some helpful resources: from schedules for the medal round games, details on how to watch and livestream, results from group play and knockout rounds, rosters for all 10 teams, and a complete history of the U.S.-Canada rivalry at the Olympics and world championships.
To stay up-to-date on how to watch every women’s and mixed gender event, here is On Her Turf’s official guide to the Winter Games.
Women’s Hockey Bronze and Gold Medal Game Schedule – 2022 Winter Olympics
|Women’s Hockey Game
|Date/Start Time (U.S. Eastern Time)
|Date/Start Time (Beijing, China)
|How to Watch
|Bronze Medal Game
|2/16/22 6:30 AM
|2/16/22 7:30 PM
|Peacock | NBCOlympics.com
|Gold Medal Game
|2/16/22 11:05 PM
|2/17/22 12:05 PM
|NBC | Peacock | NBCOlympics.com
How to watch ice hockey at the 2022 Beijing Olympics
For viewers in the United States, you have some options:
- Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Live streaming coverage and full replays of every event will be available on Peacock’s premium tier. Click here to watch.
- You can also stream events via NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.
- Games will also air on NBC, USA Network, and CNBC. Preliminary TV listings can be found here and the most up-to-date schedule with TV and streaming info can be found here.
Where is hockey being played in Beijing?
Two venues are being used for the women’s hockey tournament: Wukesong Sports Center and National Indoor Stadium. During the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, Wukesong Sports Center hosted basketball, while National Indoor Stadium was the home of gymnastics, trampoline, and handball.
Women’s Hockey: Group Play Results at the 2022 Winter Olympics
|Group A (SUI vs CAN): CAN won 12-1
|Group B (CHN vs CZE): CZE won 3-1
|Group A (FIN vs USA): USA won 5-2
|Group B (JPN vs SWE): JPN won 3-1
|Group A (ROC vs SUI): ROC won 5-2
|Group B (DEN vs CHN): CHN won 3-1
|Group A (CAN vs FIN): CAN won 11-1
|Group B (CZE vs SWE): CZE won 3-1
|Group A (USA vs ROC): USA won 5-0
|Group B (DEN vs JPN): JPN won 6-2
|Group A (SUI vs USA): USA won 8-0
|Group B (CHN vs JPN): CHN won 2-1 (GWS)
|Group A (CAN vs ROC): CAN won 6-1
|Group B (CZE vs DEN): DEN won 3-2
|Group A (FIN vs SUI): SUI won 3-2
|Group B (SWE vs CHN): SWE won 2-1
|Group A (USA vs CAN): CAN won 4-2
|Group B (JPN vs CZE): CZE won 3-2 (GWS)
|Group A (ROC vs FIN): FIN won 5-0
|Group B (SWE vs DEN): SWE won 3-1
Women’s Hockey Quarterfinal Results
|Women’s Hockey Game
|Result
|Quarterfinal #1: USA vs. CZE
|USA won 4-1
|Quarterfinal #2: CAN vs. SWE
|CAN won 11-0
|Quarterfinal #3: ROC vs. SUI
|SUI won 4-2
| Quarterfinal #4: FIN vs. JPN
|FIN won 7-1
Women’s Hockey Semifinal Results
|Women’s Hockey Game
|Semifinal #1: Canada vs. Switzerland (CAN won 10-3)
|Semifinal #2: United States vs. Finland (USA won 4-1)
Which ice hockey teams qualified for the Winter Olympics?
A total of 10 women’s hockey teams will compete in Beijing, up from eight at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
Since 2014, the women’s Olympic ice hockey tournament has used weighted pools. The top five teams in the world compete in Group A, while the remaining five teams compete in Group B. At the end of pool play, all five Group A teams and the top three Group B teams will progress to the quarterfinal round.
|
Women’s Hockey – Group A Teams
|
Women’s Hockey – Group B Teams
|
- United States (qualified by world ranking)
- Canada (qualified by world ranking)
- Finland (qualified by world ranking)
- Russian Olympic Committee (qualified by world ranking)
- Switzerland (qualified by world ranking)
|
- Japan (qualified by world ranking)
- China (qualified as host nation)
- Czech Republic (secured spot at qualifying tournament)
- Sweden (secured spot at qualifying tournament)
- Denmark (secured spot at qualifying tournament)
Rosters for the 2022 Winter Olympics
Here is a look at the rosters for all 10 teams in the women’s hockey tournament.
United States (USA) – Women’s Hockey Roster
- Head Coach: Joel Johnson; Assistant coaches: Courtney Kennedy, Brian Pothier, Steve Thompson
- Best Olympic finish: Gold (1998, 2018)
- Number of returning Olympians: 15 (including 13 from 2018)
- Number of rising/current college players: 5 (Cayla Barnes, Jesse Compher, Grace Zumwinkle, Abbey Murphy, Caroline Harvey). Harvey, the youngest member of the team, deferred her freshman year at the University of Wisconsin to train with Team USA in 2021-22
- Youngest player on the team: Caroline Harvey (age 19)
- Oldest player on the team: Hilary Knight (age 32)
Canada (CAN) – Women’s Hockey Roster
- Head coach: Troy Ryan; Assistant coaches: Doug Derraugh, Kori Cheverie, Ali Domenico
- Best Olympic finish: Gold (2002, 2004, 2010, 2014)
- Number of returning Olympians: 13
- Current college players: 3 (Sarah Fillier, Emma Maltais, Ashton Bell)
- Youngest player: Sarah Fillier (age 21)
- Oldest player: Jocelyne Larocque (age 33)
|No.
|Position
|Name
|3
|D
|Jocelyne Larocque
|6
|F
|Rebecca Johnston
|7
|F
|Laura Stacey
|10
|F
|Sarah Fillier
|11
|F
|Jillian Saulnier
|14
|D
|Renata Fast
|15
|F
|Mélodie Daoust
|17
|D
|Ella Shelton
|19
|F
|Brianne Jenner – A
|20
|F
|Sarah Nurse
|21
|D
|Ashton Bell
|23
|D
|Erin Ambrose
|24
|F
|Natalie Spooner
|26
|F
|Emily Clark
|27
|F
|Emma Maltais
|28
|D
|Micah Zandee-Hart
|29
|F
|Marie-Philip Poulin – C
|35
|G
|Ann-Renée Desbiens
|38
|G
|Emerance Maschmeyer
|40
|F
|Blayre Turnbull – A
|42
|D
|Claire Thompson
|47
|F
|Jamie Lee Rattray
|50
|G
|Kristen Campbell
Finland (FIN) Roster
- Head coach: Pasi Mustonen; Assistant coaches: Kari Eloranta, Juuso Toivola
- Best Olympic Finish: Bronze (1998, 2010, 2018)
|No.
|Position
|Name
|1
|G
|Eveliina Mäkinen
|2
|D
|Sini Karjalainen
|6
|D
|Jenni Hiirikoski
|7
|D
|Sanni Rantala
|8
|D
|Ella Viitasuo
|9
|D
|Nelli Laitinen
|10
|F
|Elisa Holopainen
|12
|F
|Sanni Vanhanen
|15
|D
|Minttu Tuominen
|16
|F
|Petra Nieminen
|18
|G
|Meeri Räisänen
|23
|F
|Sanni Hakala
|24
|F
|Viivi Vainikka
|27
|F
|Julia Liikala
|28
|F
|Jenniina Nylund
|32
|F
|Emilia Vesa
|33
|F
|Michelle Karvinen
|34
|F
|Sofianna Sundelin
|36
|G
|Anni Keisala
|40
|F
|Noora Tulus
|61
|F
|Tanja Niskanen
|77
|F
|Susanna Tapani
|88
|D
|Ronja Savolainen
Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Roster
- Head coach: Yevgeny Bobariko; Assistant coaches: Aleksei Kusakin, Yevgeny Shcherbakov
- Best Olympic Finish: Fourth (2018, as “Olympic Athletes from Russia”)
|No.
|Position
|Name
|2
|D
|
Angelina Goncharenko (COVID-19)
|4
|D
|Maria Pechnikova
|10
|F
|
Lyudmila Belyakova (COVID-19)
| 13
|D
|Nina Pirogova
|15
|F
|Valeria Pavlova
|16
|F
|Ilona Markova
|17
|F
|Fanuza Kadirova
|18
|F
|
Olga Sosina – C (COVID-19)
|19
|D
|Yelena Provorova
|26
|F
|Yekaterina Dobrodeyeva
|27
|F
|Veronika Korzhakova
|29
|F
|Alexandra Vafina
|42
|F
|Oxana Bratisheva
|59
|F
|Yelena Dergachyova
|69
|G
|Maria Sorokina
|70
|D
|Anna Shibanova
|72
|D
|Anna Savonina
|73
|F
|Viktoria Kulishova
|76
|D
|
Yekaterina Nikolayeva (COVID-19)
|97
|F
|Anna Shokhina
|21
|F
|Polina Bolgareva
|
|
G |
Diana Farkhutdinova (COVID-19)
|23
|G
|Daria Gredzen
|
|G
|Valeria Merkusheva (late addition)
|
|D
|Maria Batalova (late addition)
Switzerland (SUI) Women’s Hockey Team
- Head coach: Colin Mueller; Assistant coaches: Andrin Christen, Simon Theiler, Melanie Haefliger
- Best Olympic Finish: Bronze (2014)
|No.
|Pos.
|Name
|3
|D
|Sarah Forster
|7
|F
|Lara Stalder
|8
|F
|Kaleigh Quennec
|9
|D
|Shannon Sigrist
|12
|F
|Lisa Rüedi
|14
|F
|Evelina Raselli
|15
|F
|Laura Zimmermann
|16
|D
|Nicole Vallario
|17
|D
|Lara Christen
|18
|D
|Stefanie Wetli
|20
|G
|Andrea Brändli
|21
|F
|Rahel Enzler
|22
|D
|Sinja Leemann
|23
|D
|Nicole Bullo
|24
|F
|Noemi Ryhner
|25
|F
|Alina Müller
|26
|F
|Dominique Rüegg
|28
|F
|Alina Marti
|29
|G
|Saskia Maurer
|39
|G
|Caroline Spies
|71
|F
|Lena Marie Lutz
|88
|F
|Phoebe Staenz
|
|F
|Keely Moy
China (CHN) Women’s Hockey Team
- Head coach: Brian David Idalski; Assistant coaches: Max Harrison Markowitz, Stacey Lee Colarossi
- Best Olympic finish: 4th (1998)
|No.
|Position
|Name
|88
|G
|Chen Tiya (Tia Chan)
|23
|F
|Fang Xin
|28
|D
|Fei Anna (Anna Fairman)
|26
|F
|Guan Yingying
|10
|F
|He Xin
|15
|F
|Hu Baozhen (Madison Woo)
|5
|D
|Huang Huier (Camryn Wong)
|17
|F
|Kang Mulan (Kasundra Betinol)
|44
|F
|Li Beika (Rebekah Kolstad)
|66
|D
|Li Qianhua
|19
|F
|Lin Jiaxin (Taylor Lum)
|19
|F
|Lin Qiqi (Leah Lum)
|91
|F
|Lin Ni (Rachel Llanes)
|93
|D
|Liu Zhixin
|34
|F
|Mi Le (Hannah Miller)
|24
|D
|Wang Yuting
|24
|G
|Wang Yuqing (Jessica Wong)
|2
|D
|Yu Baiwei (Berry Yu)
|7
|F
|Zhang Mengying
|51
|F
|Zhang Xifang (Anna Segedi)
|97
|D
|Zhao Qinan
|33
|G
|Zhou Jiaying (Kimberly Newell)
|98
|F
|Zhu Rui
Czech Republic (CZE) Roster
- Head coach: Tomas Pacina; Assistant coach: Jakub Peslar
- Making Olympic debut in women’s hockey in Beijing
|No.
|Position
|Name
|1
|G
|Viktorie Švejdová
|2
|D
|Aneta Tejralová
|4
|D
|Daniela Pejšová
|5
|D
|Samantha Kolowratová
|7
|F
|Lenka Serdar
|9
|F
|Alena Mills – C
|10
|F
|Denisa Křížová
|12
|F
|Klára Hymlarová
|14
|D
|Dominika Lásková
|15
|F
|Aneta Lédlová
|16
|F
|Kateřina Mrázová
|17
|D
|Pavlína Horálková
|18
|F
|Michaela Pejzlová
|19
|F
|Natálie Mlýnková
|21
|F
|Tereza Vanišová
|23
|F
|Kateřina Bukolská
|24
|D
|Sára Čajanová
|25
|F
|Kristýna Pátková
|26
|F
|Vendula Přibylová
|27
|D
|Tereza Radová
|28
|F
|Noemi Neubauerová
|29
|G
|Klára Peslarová
|30
|G
|Kateřina Zechovská
Denmark (DEN) Women’s Hockey Team
- Head coach: Jan Peter Elander, Assistant coaches: Timothy Bothwell and Tim Frandsen
- Denmark is making its Olympic debut in women’s hockey in Beijing
|No.
|Pos.
|Name
|2
|D
|Kristine Melberg
|4
|F
|Silke Glud
|8
|F
|Josefine Persson
|11
|D
|Amalie Andersen
|13
|F
|Michele Brix
|14
|F
|Nicoline Jensen – A
|15
|D
|Amanda Refsgaard
|17
|F
|Sofia Skriver
|18
|F
|Maria Peters
|19
|D
|Josephine Asperup
|21
|F
|Michelle Weis
|22
|D
|Sofie Skott
|23
|F
|Julie Oksbjerg
|27
|F
|Lilli Friis-Hansen
|30
|G
|Lisa Jensen
|33
|G
|Emma-Sofie Nordström
|44
|F
|Julie Østergaard
|50
|F
|Mia Bau Hansen
|63
|F
|Josefine Jakobsen – C
|68
|F
|Emma Russell
|72
|G
|Cassandra Repstock-Romme
|87
|D
|Simone Jacquet Thrysøe
|89
|D
|Malene Frandsen
Japan (JPN) Women’s Hockey Roster
Head coach: Yuji Iizuka; assistant coaches: Masahito Haruna and Yujiro Nakajimaya
Best Olympic finish: 6th (1998, 2018)
|No.
|Pos.
|Name
|1
|G
|Nana Fujimoto
|2
|D
|Shiori Koike
|3
|D
|Aoi Shiga
|4
|D
|Ayaka Toko
|6
|D
|Sena Suzuki
|7
|D
|Yukiko Kawashima
|8
|D
|Akane Hosoyamada
|10
|F
|Haruna Yoneyama
|11
|F
|Mei Miura
|12
|F
|Chiho Osawa – C
|14
|F
|Haruka Toko
|15
|F
|Rui Ukita
|16
|F
|Akane Shiga
|18
|F
|Suzuka Taka
|19
|F
|Chika Otaki
|21
|F
|Hanae Kubo
|22
|F
|Miho Shishiuchi
|23
|F
|Hikaru Yamashita
|27
|F
|Remi Koyama
|28
|D
|Shiori Yamashita
|30
|G
|Akane Konishi
|
|G
|Miyuu Masuhara
Sweden (SWE) Women’s Hockey Roster
- Head coach: Ulf Lundberg; assistant coaches: Anders Lundberg, Andreas Spangberg
- Best Olympic finish: Silver (2002)
- Note: Four players on Sweden’s initial roster – Emmy Alasalmi, Sara Grahn, Linnea Hedin and Hanna Olsson – tested positive for Covid-19 and were replaced by Linnéa Andersson, Paula Bergström, Linn Peterson, and Agnes Åker.
|No.
|Pos.
|Name
|1
|G
|Agnes Åker
|3
|D
|Anna Kjellbin
|4
|D
|Linnéa Andersson
|5
|D
|Johanna Fällman
|8
|D
|Ebba Berglund
|9
|D
|Jessica Adolfsson
|10
|D
|Mina Waxin
|11
|F
|Josefin Bouveng
|12
|D
|Maja Nylén Persson
|13
|F
|Emma Murén
|15
|F
|Lisa Johansson
|16
|F
|Linnea Johansson
|17
|F
|Sofie Lundin
|19
|F
|Sara Hjalmarsson
|20
|D
|Paula Bergström
|22
|F
|Linn Peterson
|24
|F
|Felizia Wikner-Zienkiewicz
|25
|F
|Lina Ljungblom
|27
|F
|Emma Nordin
|28
|F
|Michelle Löwenhielm
|29
|F
|Olivia Carlsson
|30
|G
|Emma Söderberg
|35
|G
|Ida Boman
Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC
NBC Sports researcher Kyle Lynch contributed to this report.