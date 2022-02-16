USA-Canada hockey gold medal preview: How to watch, rivalry history

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For the sixth time in seven women’s Olympic hockey tournaments, the gold medal game at the 2022 Winter Olympics will feature the United States (USA) and Canada (CAN).

Ahead of the game (Wednesday night at 11:05pm ET on NBC), here is a preview of what to expect, the history of the USA-Canada rivalry, and a recap of how both teams reached the final.

How to watch the USA-Canada gold medal game in women’s hockey:

The women’s gold medal game at the 2022 Winter Olympics begins at 11:05pm on Wednesday night (12:05pm on Thursday in Beijing). The game will air live on NBC. You can also watch via Peacock or NBCOlympics.com.

Ahead of the gold medal final, Finland and Switzerland will face off for bronze. That game begins at 6:30am on Wednesday morning (7:30pm Wednesday night in Beijing).

What happens if the Olympic hockey gold medal game ends in a tie?

Not a bad question to be prepared to answer given that the last four USA-CAN finals at the Olympics and world championships went to overtime, including the U.S. team’s 2018 Olympic shootout victory.

That said, there will be no shootout in Beijing – if only because IIHF rules have changed in the last four years.

If the Olympic gold medal game is tied at the end of the third period, the teams will play a three-on-three (three players, one goalie) 20-minute “sudden victory” overtime period. If the score remains tied at the end of the first overtime period, another 20-minute “sudden victory” overtime period will follow using the same three-on-three format. So on and so forth, until one team scores.

How the U.S. and Canada reached the Olympic final:

While the U.S. women’s hockey team enters the gold medal game as the defending champion, Canada is the favorite for gold thanks to the team’s performance in Beijing.

The Canadians blazed their way through the Olympic tournament, going 4-0 in group play (including a 4-2 win against the United States), before defeating Sweden 11-0 in the quarterfinal round and Switzerland 10-3 in the semifinal round. In total, Canada has outscored its opponents in Beijing by a combined 54-8.

The U.S. had its first major on-ice challenge of the tournament just 10 minutes into the first game when U.S. alternate captain Brianna Decker suffered a tournament-ending injury. The U.S. went on to record a 3-1 record in group play. In addition to losing to Canada, the U.S. also recorded smaller margins of victory than the Canadians against nearly every group game opponent. To reach the gold medal game, the Americans defeated the Czech Republic in a surprisingly close 4-1 win, followed by a 4-1 victory over Finland.

MORE WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Savannah Harmon blazes unexpected path to Olympic debut

Leading into the Beijing Winter Olympics, Canada won four of six pre-Olympic meetings in the abbreviated “My Why” tour, plus that 4-2 win in group play.

None of that matters in the gold medal game, though. History reflects that too:

Here's just the gold medal game (and the single prior game). 2018: 🇺🇸 (🇨🇦)

2014: 🇨🇦 (🇨🇦)

2010: 🇨🇦 (🇨🇦)

2002: 🇨🇦 (🇺🇸)

1998: 🇺🇸 (🇺🇸) Only on 3 of 5 occasions has the pre-Olympic meeting "predicted" the #WinterOlympics gold medal winner. #IceHockey | @usahockey | @HockeyCanada — Alex Azzi (@AlexAzziNBC) February 8, 2022

Where does the USA-Canada women’s hockey rivalry stand?

Since the first official women’s world championship in 1990 – and the inaugural Olympic tournament in 1998 – the United States and Canada have combined to win every women’s hockey title.

“It’s the most beautiful rivalry in sport,” said Hilary Knight. “It gets the best and the worst out of both of us at the same time.”

“I think it’s pretty unmatched,” said Canada’s Sarah Nurse. “Our history goes back to 1998 and that is some of the longest-running history of a rivalry.”

All but two finals (2006 Olympics, 2019 World Championships) came down the United States and Canada in the gold medal game. The Americans will enter Beijing as the defending Olympic champions, while Canada won the most recent world title last August.

Below is a summary of this storied rivalry. Olympic finals are in bold, while non-USA-vs-CAN finals are italicized.

USA vs. Canada in Women’s Hockey – Olympic and World Championship History (Finals only)

Year Event Winner and Score 1990 World Championship Canada, 5-2 1992 World Championship Canada, 8-0 1994 World Championship Canada, 6-3 1997 World Championship Canada, 4-3 (OT) 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics USA, 3-1 1999 World Championship Canada, 3-1 2000 World Championship Canada, 3-2 (OT) 2001 World Championship Canada, 3-2 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympics Canada, 3-2 2003 World Championship Cancelled due to SARS 2004 World Championship Canada, 2-0 2005 World Championship USA, 1-0 (SO) 2006 Torino Winter Olympics Canada defeated Sweden, 4-1 2007 World Championship Canada, 5-1 2008 World Championship USA, 4-3 2009 World Championship USA, 4-1 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics Canada, 2-0 2011 World Championship USA, 3-2 (OT) 2012 World Championship Canada, 5-4 (OT) 2013 World Championship USA, 3-2 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics Canada, 3-2 (OT) 2015 World Championship USA, 7-5 2016 World Championship USA, 1-0 (OT) 2017 World Championship USA, 3-2 (OT) 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics USA, 3-2 (SO) 2019 World Championship United States defeated Finland, 2-1 (SO) 2020 World Championship Cancelled due to Covid-19 2021 World Championship Canada, 3-2 (OT)

Theirs is unlike any rivalry in sports history. 🇺🇸🇨🇦 USA vs. Canada. Women's hockey. Gold medal game. Wednesday at 11 PM ET on @NBC & @peacockTV | #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/yBAXeYOBXb — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) February 16, 2022

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC