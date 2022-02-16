USA vs. Canada hockey gold medal game: Live updates from the women’s Olympic final

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tonight, for the sixth time in Olympic history, the women’s hockey gold medal game will feature the United States and Canada. The Olympic final begins tonight (Wednesday) at 11:05pm ET (12:05pm on Thursday in Beijing). You can watch latest chapter of the USA vs. Canada rivalry on NBC, or live stream the game on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com.

Since women’s hockey made its Olympic debut in 1998, Canada has won four gold medals, while the U.S. has claimed two (including in 2018). The two hockey powers have also combined to win every world championship title ever awarded. (A full history of the USA vs. Canada rivalry can be found here.)

On Her Turf will be providing live updates from the gold medal game. Follow along as the game gets underway.

