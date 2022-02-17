Women’s Combined at the Winter Olympics – Live Updates and Results

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The women’s combined – the final individual alpine skiing event at the 2022 Winter Olympics – gets underway on Wednesday night in the United States (Thursday in Beijing). American Mikaela Shiffrin is expected to contend for a medal in the combined; it is the 26-year-old skier’s fifth individual event of these Beijing Winter Games.

The first run (downhill) begins at 9:30pm ET, while the second run (slalom) gets underway at 1am ET. In between the two runs, make sure to watch the USA-Canada gold medal game in women’s hockey. On Her Turf will be providing life updates of that game, too.

See below for On Her Turf’s preview of the two-run race and follow along for live updates.

Women’s Combined – Live Updates from the Slalom Run:

12:00am ET: The slalom gets underway at 1am ET. The winner will be determined based on lowest combined times from both runs.

Women’s Combined – Live Updates from the Downhill Run:

9:30pm ET: American Isabella “Bella” Wright is the first athlete out of the gate. She crosses the line in 1:33.72… We’ll see how that holds up!

9:39pm ET: Strong downhill run from the Czech Republic’s Ester Ledecka. The dual skier/snowboarder skis into first. Ledecka is much stronger in downhill than slalom so she will likely need a solid lead in this portion of the competition in order to contend for a medal.

Video of Ester Ledecka’s downhill run in women’s combined:

9:45pm ET: Switzerland’s Michelle Gisin, the defending Olympic gold medalist, skis into third, 0.99 seconds behind Ledecka. The 28-year-old Swiss skier is strong in the slalom and should be able to work with that margin.

9:47pm ET: American Keely Cashman with a solid downhill run. She skis into second, 0.66 seconds behind Ledecka.

9:49pm ET: Very good run from Mikaela Shiffrin. She skis into second, 0.55 seconds behind Ledecka. Given Shiffrin’s strength in the slalom, she is in a very strong position heading into the slalom.

Video of Mikaela Shiffrin’s downhill run in the women’s combined:

Mikaela Shiffrin has a solid downhill run 👏 She currently sits in second place. 📺: @NBC & @peacockTV | #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/9gpD8MQgZA — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) February 17, 2022

9:51pm ET: Austria’s Christine Scheyer with a speedy downhill run, posting the fastest time of the day so far (1:32.42). Scheyer is stronger in downhill than slalom so she needed that to have any hope of winning a medal in the combined.

10:00pm ET: Austra’s Ramona Siebenhofer and France’s Romane Miradoli both with good downhill runs, skiing into third and fourth, respectively. Shiffrin currently sits in fifth, 0.56 seconds off the lead.

10:25pm ET: After her downhill run, Mikaela Shiffrin tells NBC Olympics reporter Todd Lewis that she was skiing on a pair of Sofia Goggia‘s skis. Goggia, who won silver in the downhill, left a post-it note for Shiffrin, telling her: You can fly on these skis.

10:33pm ET: That’s it for the downhill portion of the combined. While you wait for the slalom (1am ET), be sure to watch the USA-Canada gold medal hockey game at 11:05pm ET (NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com).

Video of Mikaela Shiffrin talking about skiing on Sofia Goggia’s skis:

Mikaela Shiffrin competed wearing Sofia Goggia's skis in downhill today. Sofia wrote a sweet message for Mikaela on the skis: "You can fly." ❤️#WomenSupportingWomen | #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/Q8xKDPp0um — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) February 17, 2022

How to watch the women’s combined at the 2022 Winter Olympics:

Event Date / Time (U.S. Eastern) Date / Time (Beijing, China) How to Watch Women’s Combined (Downhill Race) 2/16/22 9:30 PM 2/17/22 10:30 AM NBC | Peacock | NBCOlympics.com Women’s Combined (Slalom Race) 2/17/22 1:00 AM 2/17/22 2:00 PM NBC | Peacock | NBCOlympics.com

What is the combined in alpine skiing?

The combined features one run of downhill (the fastest alpine skiing event) with one run of slalom (the event with the most turns). The winner is the skier with the lowest combined time.

The top 30 athletes from the downhill portion of the competition go in reverse order for the slalom portion of the race. That is a change from the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, when the fastest downhill skiers skied in reverse order for the slalom (from 30-1).

Women’s Combined – Beijing Olympic Course Stats:

Downhill Race:

Course Name: Rock

Vertical Drop: 765m

Course Length: 2704m

2018 Olympic podium in the women’s combined:

Gold: Michelle Gisin (SUI)

Silver: Mikaela Shiffrin (USA)

Bronze: Wendy Holdener (SUI)

Women’s Combined – Start List:

1 – USA – Isabella WRIGHT

2 – AUS – Greta SMALL

3 – AUT – Katharina HUBER

4 – SRB – Nevena IGNJATOVIC

5 – CZE – Ester LEDECKA

6 – ITA – Nicol DELAGO

7 – SUI – Michelle GISIN

8 – USA – Keely CASHMAN

9 – USA – Mikaela SHIFFRIN

10 – AUT – Christine SCHEYER

11 – AUT – Ramona SIEBENHOFER

12 – FRA – Romane MIRADOLI

13 – ITA – Elena CURTONI

14 – CAN – Roni REMME

15 – ITA – Marta BASSINO

16 – ITA – Federica BRIGNONE

17 – FRA – Laura GAUCHE

18 – SUI – Priska NUFER

19 – SLO – Marusa FERK

20 – SUI – Wendy HOLDENER

21 – BIH – Elvedina MUZAFERIJA

22 – ROC – Julia PLESHKOVA

23 – AND – Cande MORENO

24 – CHN – Fanying KONG

25 – USA – Tricia MANGAN

26 – CZE – Tereza NOVA

