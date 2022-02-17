Brittany Bowe wins medal of her own, Miho Takagi ends silver streak

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After an Olympics spent helping others, Brittany Bowe won a medal of her own. On Thursday at the 2022 Winter Olympics, the 33-year-old speed skater won bronze in the women’s 1000m, crossing the line in 1:14.61.

“I was going for gold today, but if I take a step back and [take] a deep breath for a moment, I’m honored and blessed to take home a medal,” said Bowe. “We have a lot to celebrate.”

Video of Brittany Bowe’s bronze medal performance in the women’s 1000m at the 2022 Winter Olympics:

After claiming three straight silver medals so far at these 2022 Winter Olympics, Japan’s Miho Takagi won gold in the 1000m. Takagi’s time – 1:13.19 – broke the Olympic record (1:13.56) set by Jorien ter Mors at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games. Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands claimed silver.

“Miho is deserving of a gold, she was beyond impressive,” Bowe said. “She has skated out of her mind.”

Video of Miho Takagi’s Olympic record in the women’s 1000m at the 2022 Winter Olympics:

It's an OLYMPIC RECORD for Japan's Miho Takagi 💥 She skates 1:13.19 in the speed skating 1000m final 👏 📺: @NBC & @peacockTV | #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/q0ERPdGJdu — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) February 18, 2022

Earlier this week, Takagi and the Japanese team were in gold-medal position heading into the final turn of the women’s team pursuit until Miho’s older sister Nana lost her balance and crashed into the padding, allowing the Canadians to surge ahead for gold.

“There have been lots of ups and downs for me, winning silver medals,” Takagi said. “To finally win the gold, I am happy, but I am happy not just for the medal, but because I could really give it my best today. That’s why I am so content.”