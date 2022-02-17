USA vs. Canada hockey gold medal game: highlights and analysis from Canada’s 3-2 win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the sixth time in Olympic history, the women’s hockey gold medal game at the 2022 Winter Olympics featured the United States and Canada. The two teams have combined to win every world and Olympic title in women’s hockey history. And that streak didn’t end in Beijing.

Canada won the gold medal game 3-2, despite a late effort from the United States. Canada’s “Captain Clutch” Marie-Philip Poulin scored two goals (including the game-winner).

During the gold medal game, On Her Turf provided live updates. Here’s how the latest chapter of the USA vs. Canada rivalry unfolded:

Women’s Hockey – Olympic Gold Medal Game – Live Updates and Score:

FIRST PERIOD:

11:05pm ET: It’s time! The U.S. and Canada have stepped on the ice at Wukesong Sports Center. Fun fact: During the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, the venue hosted basketball.

11:09pm ET: Another fun fact: all four officials for this game are women: referees Kelley Cooke and Anna Wiegand, and lineswomen Anna Hammar and Kendall Hanley.

11:12pm ET: In goal for Canada is Ann-Renee Desbiens. Four years after sitting on the bench during the 2018 gold medal final, she has been so solid in this tournament.

11:13pm ET: American Hannah Brandt with a fantastic opportunity, but it bounces off the post.

Video of Hannah Brandt’s near goal in the women’s hockey gold medal game:

11:19pm ET: Canada goes up 1-0. If you leave Natalie Spooner open in front of the net, that’s what’s going to happen….

11:20pm ET: But wait! U.S. coach Joel Johnson challenges the goal, arguing that Canada was offside prior to the goal. And the challenge goes in favor of the United States. It’s a 0-0 game again.

11:23pm ET: CANADA SCORES. 1-0 game. That was a really nice goal. Sarah Nurse was in the perfect spot, tipping the puck in past U.S. goalie Alex Cavallini. Claire Thompson and Marie-Philip Poulin credited with the assist.

Video of Sarah Nurse’s goal to put Canada up 1-0 in the women’s Olympic gold medal game:

35 seconds after their disallowed goal, Canada scores – for real this time. 1-0 Canada in the first 🇨🇦 📺: @NBC & @peacockTV | #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/zc0dyQpwdD — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) February 17, 2022

11:30pm ET: Canada entered the game with a much deeper bench than the United States. And 12 minutes into the first period, every Canadian player – except for back-up goalie Emerance Maschmeyer and defender Ella Shelton – has stepped on the ice. The same can’t be said for the U.S.: defenders Caroline Harvey and Jincy Dunne have played zero minutes in the last two games… and that trend appears likely to continue in the gold medal game. The Americans are also, of course, playing without Brianna Decker, who was injured in the first game of the tournament.

11:36pm ET: CANADA SCORES, 2-0 GAME. Would it be a gold medal game without a goal from Marie-Philip Poulin? She does a fantastic job of taking the puck away from Kelly Pannek as the U.S. was working it out of the zone. U.S. goalie Alex Cavallini looks like she was caught off guard, either by a screen in front or the quick turnaround.

Video of Marie-Philip Poulin’s goal to make it 2-0 for Canada:

11:45pm ET: First period ends with Canada leading the U.S. 2-0. The Americans finished the period by killing off a penalty by Kendall Coyne Schofield (delay of game).

S ECOND PERIOD:

12:00am ET: Looking through those first period stats… let’s talk about bench depth/roster utilization. At the end of the first period, only one Canadian player (Renata Fast) has spent more than eight minutes on the ice. The U.S. has four players with 9+ minutes time on ice (TOI).

12:10am ET: Wow. CANADA GOAL, 3-0. Marie-Philip Poulin again (video below). Get this: this is Poulin’s FOURTH STRAIGHT GOLD MEDAL game scoring at least one goal: two in 2010, two in 2014, one in 2018, two today…

Another goal for Team Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin 🇨🇦 Canada leads Team USA 3-0 in the second period of the gold medal game. 📺: @NBC & @peacockTV | #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/JFroV5NvmS — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) February 17, 2022

12:22am ET: In some ways, Canada leading 3-0 was completely predictable… The Canadians blazed their way through the Olympic tournament, outscoring their opponents in Beijing by a combined 54-8 (ahead of today’s gold medal final). That said, despite the struggles the U.S. team has had in the tournament, it always felt possible that today’s game could be a 0-0 overtime battle given the storied rivalry between the two teams.

12:29am ET: HILARY KNIGHT SCORES (video below). 3-1 game. A short-handed goal, even, after Megan Keller took a holding penalty. Hannah Brandt with the assist.

12:35am ET: That’s the end of the second period. Canada currently leads the U.S. 3-1. If the result holds, Canada will win its fifth gold medal in women’s hockey. As we’ve seen in previous games at these 2022 Winter Olympics, the U.S. is getting shots, but not finishing, except for that master class from Knight. The Americans currently lead the Canadians 24-17 in shots on goal.

THIRD PERIOD:

12:45am: Something to keep in mind as the third period gets underway. The team that was leading in the 2014 and 2018 gold medal game at the end of the second period? Not the team that ultimately won. The U.S. was leading 1-0 in 2014 (ultimately lost 3-2 in OT). Canada was leading 2-1 in 2018 (ultimately lost 3-2 GWS).

12:53am: CLINK! You can hear the sound as a shot from Alex Carpenter bounces off the post (video below).

1:04am ET: Team USA will go on the power play after Canada’s Jocelyne Larocque is called for hooking on Savannah Harmon.

1:05am ET: And the U.S. isn’t able to capitalize on the power play… again. Not a new storyline at these 2022 Beijing Winter Games. Ann-Renee Desbiens has to make just one save as Canada’s penalty kill holds strong.

1:14am ET: The U.S. is peppering shots on Desbiens but isn’t able to make a dent.

1:15am ET: With 3:08 remaining, the U.S. pulls goalie Alex Cavallini to add the extra player.

1:18am ET: U.S. will go back on the power play after Marie-Philip Poulin gets called for a penalty.

1:20am ET: !!!!!! AMANDA KESSEL SCORES. 2-3. 13.5 SECONDS REMAINING, AFTER OFFICIALS ADJUST THE CLOCK. WOW.

1:23am ET: And just like that, it’s over. Canada wins 3-2. Felt like the U.S. woke up too late, though they did record nearly twice as many shots on goal as Canada (41 to 20).

2:22am ET: There is gonna be a lot to unpack from this one, but it certainly lived up to the hype. While looking through the game stats / tournament stats, a couple things that stood out:

Couple interesting stats from that #USAvCAN game: Average (median) shift length:

🇺🇸: 43 seconds

🇨🇦: 32 seconds Average (median) number of shifts:

🇺🇸: 26

🇨🇦: 32 Average (median) TOI:

🇺🇸: 22:07 (median)

🇨🇦: 18:37 (median)#IceHockey | #WinterOlympics — Alex Azzi (@AlexAzziNBC) February 17, 2022

Perusing the full #IceHockey tournament stats. A little asterisk given weighted pools, but… Look at this scoring efficiency breakdown: 1. CAN (17%)

2. FIN (9%)

3. SUI (9%)

4. JPN (8.4%)

5. ROC (8.4%)

6. DEN (8.1%)

7. USA (8%)

8. CZE (6.9%)

9. CHN (6.4%)

10. SWE (5.8%) 👀 — Alex Azzi (@AlexAzziNBC) February 17, 2022

USA vs Canada Rivalry History – Olympic and World Championship History (Finals only)

Year Event Winner and Score 1990 World Championship Canada, 5-2 1992 World Championship Canada, 8-0 1994 World Championship Canada, 6-3 1997 World Championship Canada, 4-3 (OT) 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics USA, 3-1 1999 World Championship Canada, 3-1 2000 World Championship Canada, 3-2 (OT) 2001 World Championship Canada, 3-2 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympics Canada, 3-2 2003 World Championship Cancelled due to SARS 2004 World Championship Canada, 2-0 2005 World Championship USA, 1-0 (SO) 2006 Torino Winter Olympics Canada defeated Sweden, 4-1 2007 World Championship Canada, 5-1 2008 World Championship USA, 4-3 2009 World Championship USA, 4-1 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics Canada, 2-0 2011 World Championship USA, 3-2 (OT) 2012 World Championship Canada, 5-4 (OT) 2013 World Championship USA, 3-2 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics Canada, 3-2 (OT) 2015 World Championship USA, 7-5 2016 World Championship USA, 1-0 (OT) 2017 World Championship USA, 3-2 (OT) 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics USA, 3-2 (SO) 2019 World Championship United States defeated Finland, 2-1 (SO) 2020 World Championship Cancelled due to Covid-19 2021 World Championship Canada, 3-2 (OT) 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Canada, 3-2

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC