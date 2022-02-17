USA vs. Canada hockey gold medal game: Live score, updates from the women’s Olympic final

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tonight, for the sixth time in Olympic history, the women’s hockey gold medal game will feature the United States and Canada. You can watch latest chapter of the USA vs. Canada rivalry on NBC, or live stream the game on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com.

Since women’s hockey made its Olympic debut in 1998, Canada has won four gold medals, while the U.S. has claimed two (including in 2018). The two hockey powers have also combined to win every world championship title ever awarded. (A full history of the USA vs. Canada rivalry can be found here.)

On Her Turf will be providing live updates from the gold medal game.

Women’s Hockey – Olympic Gold Medal Game – Live Updates and Score:

THIRD PERIOD:

12:45am: Something to keep in mind as the third period gets underway. The team that was leading in the 2014 and 2018 gold medal team at the end of the second period? Not the team that ultimately won. U.S. was leading 1-0 in 2014 (ultimately lost 3-2 in OT). Canada was leading 2-1 in 2018 (ultimately lost 3-2 GWS).

12:53am: CLINK! You can hear the sound as a shot from Alex Carpenter bounces off the post (video below).

SECOND PERIOD:

12:00am ET: Looking through those first period stats… let’s talk about bench depth/roster utilization. At the end of the first period, only one Canadian player (Renata Fast) has spent more than eight minutes on the ice. U.S. has four players with 9+ minutes time on ice (TOI).

12:10am ET: Wow. CANADA GOAL, 3-0. Marie-Philip Poulin again (video below). Get this: this is Poulin’s FOURTH STRAIGHT GOLD MEDAL game scoring at least one goal: two in 2010, two in 2014, one in 2018, two today…

Another goal for Team Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin 🇨🇦 Canada leads Team USA 3-0 in the second period of the gold medal game. 📺: @NBC & @peacockTV | #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/JFroV5NvmS — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) February 17, 2022

12:22am ET: In some ways, Canada leading 3-0 was completely predictable… The Canadians blazed their way through the Olympic tournament, outscoring their opponents in Beijing by a combined 54-8 (ahead of today’s gold medal final). That said, despite the struggles the U.S. team has had in the tournament, it always felt possible that today’s game could be a 0-0 overtime battle given the storied rivalry between the two teams.

12:29am ET: HILARY KNIGHT SCORES (video below). 3-1 game. A shorthanded goal, even, after Megan Keller takes a holding penalty. Hannah Brandt with the assist.

12:35am ET: That’s the end of the second period. Canada currently leads the U.S. 3-1. If the result holds, Canada will win its fifth gold medal in women’s hockey. As we’ve seen in previous games, the U.S. is getting shots, but not finishing, except for that master class from Knight. The Americans currently lead the Canadians 24-17 in shots on goal.

FIRST PERIOD:

11:05pm ET: It’s time! The U.S. and Canada have stepped on the ice at Wukesong Sports Center. Fun fact: During the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, the venue hosted basketball.

11:09pm ET: Another fun fact: all four officials for this game are women: referees Kelley Cooke and Anna Wiegand, and lineswomen Anna Hammar and Kendall Hanley.

11:12pm ET: In goal for Canada is Ann-Renee Desbiens. Four years after sitting on the bench during the 2018 gold medal final, she has been so solid in this tournament.

11:13pm ET: American Hannah Brandt with a fantastic opportunity, but it bounces off the post.

Video of Hannah Brandt’s near goal in the women’s hockey gold medal game:

11:19pm ET: Canada goes up 1-0. If you leave Natalie Spooner open in front of the net, that’s what’s going to happen….

11:20pm ET: But wait! U.S. coach Joel Johnson challenges the goal, arguing that Canada was offside prior to the goal. And the challenge goes in favor of the United States. It’s a 0-0 game again.

11:23pm ET: CANADA SCORES. 1-0 game.

11:24pm ET: That was a really nice goal. Sarah Nurse was in the perfect spot, tipping the puck in past U.S. goalie Alex Cavallini. Claire Thompson and Marie-Philip Poulin credited with the assist.

Video of Sarah Nurse’s goal to put Canada up 1-0 in the women’s hockey gold medal game:

35 seconds after their disallowed goal, Canada scores – for real this time. 1-0 Canada in the first 🇨🇦 📺: @NBC & @peacockTV | #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/zc0dyQpwdD — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) February 17, 2022

11:30pm ET: Canada entered the game with a much deeper bench than the United States. And 12 minutes into the first period, every Canadian player – except for back-up goalie Emerance Maschmeyer and defender Ella Shelton – has stepped on the ice. The same can’t be said for the U.S.: defenders Caroline Harvey and Jincy Dunne have played zero minutes in the last two games… and that trend appears likely to continue in the gold medal game. The Americans are also, of course, playing without Brianna Decker, who was injured in the first game of the tournament.

11:36pm ET: CANADA SCORES, 2-0 GAME. Would it be a gold medal game without a goal from Marie-Philip Poulin? She does a fantastic job of taking the puck away from Kelly Pannek as the U.S. was working it out of the zone. U.S. goalie Alex Cavallini looks like she was caught off guard, either by a screen in front or the quick turnaround.

Video of Marie-Philip Poulin’s goal to make it 2-0 for Canada:

11:45pm ET: First period ends with Canada leading the U.S. 2-0. The Americans finished the period by killing off a penalty by Kendall Coyne Schofield (delay of game).

USA vs Canada – Gold Medal Game – Starting Lineups:

Canada (CAN) United States (USA) Ann-Renee Desbiens (G) Jocelyne Larocque (D) Renata Fast (D) Brianne Jenner (F) Sarah Nurse (F) Marie-Philip Poulin (F) Alex Cavallini (G) Lee Stecklein (D) Cayla Barnes (D) Hannah Brandt (F) Hilary Knight (F) Kendall Coyne Schofield (F)

USA vs Canada Rivalry History – Olympic and World Championship History (Finals only)

Year Event Winner and Score 1990 World Championship Canada, 5-2 1992 World Championship Canada, 8-0 1994 World Championship Canada, 6-3 1997 World Championship Canada, 4-3 (OT) 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics USA, 3-1 1999 World Championship Canada, 3-1 2000 World Championship Canada, 3-2 (OT) 2001 World Championship Canada, 3-2 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympics Canada, 3-2 2003 World Championship Cancelled due to SARS 2004 World Championship Canada, 2-0 2005 World Championship USA, 1-0 (SO) 2006 Torino Winter Olympics Canada defeated Sweden, 4-1 2007 World Championship Canada, 5-1 2008 World Championship USA, 4-3 2009 World Championship USA, 4-1 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics Canada, 2-0 2011 World Championship USA, 3-2 (OT) 2012 World Championship Canada, 5-4 (OT) 2013 World Championship USA, 3-2 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics Canada, 3-2 (OT) 2015 World Championship USA, 7-5 2016 World Championship USA, 1-0 (OT) 2017 World Championship USA, 3-2 (OT) 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics USA, 3-2 (SO) 2019 World Championship United States defeated Finland, 2-1 (SO) 2020 World Championship Cancelled due to Covid-19 2021 World Championship Canada, 3-2 (OT)

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC