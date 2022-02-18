Alpine Skiing Team Event at the Winter Olympics: Live Updates

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UPDATE: The final alpine skiing event of the 2022 Winter Olympics – the mixed gender team event – has been postponed. After being delayed multiple times on Saturday in Beijing (Friday night in the United States), organizers announced that the event would not be held on Saturday. It is currently unclear whether it will be possible for the event to be held prior to the Closing Ceremony of the Winter Olympics on Sunday evening.

U.S. Roster for the Mixed Team Event in Alpine Skiing:

The U.S. team will feature three-time Olympic medalist Mikaela Shiffrin, competing alongside Paula Moltzan, Tommy Ford, Luke Winters, A.J. Hurt and River Radamus.

Alpine Skiing – Mixed Team Event Bracket:

Ready for some Mixed Mania! ⛷️ Check out the bracket for the Alpine Skiing Mixed Team Parallel. Don't miss it tonight on @NBC and @PeacockTV. #WinterOlympics | #WatchWithUS pic.twitter.com/YwpX7uj6h3 — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 19, 2022

2022 Winter Olympics – Alpine Skiing Team Event Schedule:

Start Time (U.S. Eastern) Round TBD Round of 16 Quarterfinals Semifinals Small Final (Bronze Medal Round) Big Final (Gold Medal Round)

Team Event – Course Details:

Venue: Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Center

Course Name: Rainbow

Vertical Drop: 116 meters

Number of Gate: 21

A full preview of alpine skiing’s mixed team event can be found here.

