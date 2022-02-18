Alpine Skiing Team Event at the Winter Olympics: Live Updates

By Feb 18, 2022, 11:10 PM EST
Alpine skiing mixed gender team parallel slalom competition
UPDATE: The final alpine skiing event of the 2022 Winter Olympics – the mixed gender team event – has been postponed. After being delayed multiple times on Saturday in Beijing (Friday night in the United States), organizers announced that the event would not be held on Saturday. It is currently unclear whether it will be possible for the event to be held prior to the Closing Ceremony of the Winter Olympics on Sunday evening.

U.S. Roster for the Mixed Team Event in Alpine Skiing:

The U.S. team will feature three-time Olympic medalist Mikaela Shiffrin, competing alongside Paula MoltzanTommy FordLuke WintersA.J. Hurt and River Radamus.

Alpine Skiing – Mixed Team Event Bracket:

2022 Winter Olympics – Alpine Skiing Team Event Schedule:

Start Time (U.S. Eastern) Round
TBD Round of 16
Quarterfinals
Semifinals
Small Final (Bronze Medal Round)
Big Final (Gold Medal Round)

Team Event – Course Details:

  • Venue: Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Center
  • Course Name: Rainbow
  • Vertical Drop: 116 meters
  • Number of Gate: 21

A full preview of alpine skiing’s mixed team event can be found here.

