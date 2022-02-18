Norway’s Marte Olsbu Roeiseland makes biathlon history with fifth medal in Beijing

By Feb 18, 2022, 6:26 PM EST
Beijing 2022 Olympics: biathlon, women's 12.5km mass start
Norway’s Marte Olsbu Roeiseland had already made history in Beijing as the first woman to win four biathlon medals at a single Winter Olympics. But on Friday in the women’s 12.5km mass start, the 31-year-old from Lillehammer added her fifth, a bronze.

“To be honest, I don’t know how that’s happened,” said Roeiseland, who is competing in her second Olympics in Beijing. “My goal was to win one gold medal. Now I have three and two bronze. It’s just amazing. I’m really proud.”

France’s Justine Braisaz-Bouchet won gold in the women’s 12.5km – her first medal of these 2022 Winter Games after a disappointing showing in the 7.5km sprint (48th) and 15km individual (40th).

Roeiseland’s Norwegian teammate Tiril Eckhoff claimed silver, giving her a “complete set” from Beijing after she won mixed relay gold and bronze in the pursuit. Eckhoff is also now the second-most decorated female biathlete of all time thanks to her eight career Olympic medals.

Roeiseland and Eckhoff skied most of the 12.5km biathlon side-by-side.

Beijing 2022 Olympics: biathlon, women's 12.5km mass start
ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA – Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway (L) and Tiril Eckhoff of Norway compete in the women’s biathlon 12.5km mass start at the 2022 Winter Olympics. (Photo by Sergei Bobylev TASS via Getty Images)

“To go the whole race with Tiril, my teammate, that was really fun and it was almost like home,” said Roeiseland. “We just fought and gave it all, and I am so happy that I can share the podium with her.”

Eckhoff shared a more colorful reaction to competing alongside her Norwegian teammate, “We were standing there in the third shooting and we s— our pants. It was so much fun.”

