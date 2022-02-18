Norway’s Marte Olsbu Roeiseland makes biathlon history with fifth medal in Beijing

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Norway’s Marte Olsbu Roeiseland had already made history in Beijing as the first woman to win four biathlon medals at a single Winter Olympics. But on Friday in the women’s 12.5km mass start, the 31-year-old from Lillehammer added her fifth, a bronze.

“To be honest, I don’t know how that’s happened,” said Roeiseland, who is competing in her second Olympics in Beijing. “My goal was to win one gold medal. Now I have three and two bronze. It’s just amazing. I’m really proud.”

France’s Justine Braisaz-Bouchet won gold in the women’s 12.5km – her first medal of these 2022 Winter Games after a disappointing showing in the 7.5km sprint (48th) and 15km individual (40th).

Roeiseland’s Norwegian teammate Tiril Eckhoff claimed silver, giving her a “complete set” from Beijing after she won mixed relay gold and bronze in the pursuit. Eckhoff is also now the second-most decorated female biathlete of all time thanks to her eight career Olympic medals.

Roeiseland and Eckhoff skied most of the 12.5km biathlon side-by-side.

“To go the whole race with Tiril, my teammate, that was really fun and it was almost like home,” said Roeiseland. “We just fought and gave it all, and I am so happy that I can share the podium with her.”

Eckhoff shared a more colorful reaction to competing alongside her Norwegian teammate, “We were standing there in the third shooting and we s— our pants. It was so much fun.”

