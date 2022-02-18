Women of Team USA lead the way at 2022 Winter Olympics

By Feb 18, 2022, 9:30 PM EST
Beijing 2022 - Bobsleigh
After 14 days of competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, the women of Team USA are leading the way. A couple of notes to highlight as these Beijing Winter Games come to a close:

Women are responsible for bulk of Team USA medals

Of the 21 medals earned by U.S. athletes, women have played a role in winning 15 of those (11 in women’s events, four in mixed gender events). In comparison, just six medals have been won in men’s events.

While the U.S. is currently fifth in the overall medal standings, that’s not the case in the women’s medal standings, where Team USA tops the leaderboard along with the Netherlands.

U.S. women are doing more with less

These 2022 Beijing Winter Games have been called the most “gender equal” Winter Olympics in history. But that doesn’t mean they are actually equal. The current Olympic program includes 46 women’s events compared to 51 for men. (There are also 12 mixed gender events.) A variety of sports and events – including hockey, bobsled, and luge – also have more quota spots for men than women. (A complete guide to gender equity at the 2022 Winter Olympics can be found here.)

So it’s especially notable that the women of Team USA are having this success given that they still have fewer overall medal and participation opportunities.

In the lead-up to Beijing, U.S. women actually had more success in international qualification. American woman secured about 84 percent of available quota spots, while U.S. men qualified about 80 percent.

Even still, women are in the minority on the 2022 U.S. Olympic team. The 224-person roster includes 108 women, 115 men, and one non-binary athlete – though it’s unlikely that all 224 athletes will compete in Beijing and thus earn the title of “Olympian.”

Team USA Medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics:

Medal

Athlete

Sport

Event

Date
Silver Julia Marino Snowboarding Women’s Slopestyle 6-Feb
Silver Jaelin Kauf Freestyle skiing Women’s Moguls 6-Feb
Silver Evan Bates, Karen Chen, Nathan Chen, Madison Chock, Zach Donohue, Brandon Frazier, Madison Hubbell, Alexa Knierim, Vincent Zhou Figure skating Team Event (Mixed Gender) 7-Feb
Silver Ryan Cochran-Siegle Alpine skiing Men’s Super-G 8-Feb
Bronze Jessie Diggins Cross-country skiing Women’s Individual Sprint 8-Feb
Gold Lindsey Jacobellis Snowboarding Women’s Snowboard Cross 9-Feb
Silver Colby Stevenson Freestyle skiing Men’s Big Air 9-Feb
Gold Nathan Chen Figure skating Men’s Singles 10-Feb
Gold Ashley Caldwell, Christopher Lillis, Justin Schoenefeld Freestyle skiing Mixed Gender Team Aerials 10-Feb
Gold Chloe Kim Snowboarding Women’s Halfpipe 10-Feb
Gold Nick Baumgartner, Lindsey Jacobellis Snowboarding Mixed Gender Team Snowboard Cross 12-Feb
Gold Erin Jackson Speed skating Women’s 500m 13-Feb
Gold Kaillie Humphries Bobsleigh Women’s Monobob 14-Feb
Silver Elana Meyers Taylor Bobsleigh Women’s Monobob 14-Feb
Bronze Zachary Donohue, Madison Hubbell Figure skating Ice Dance (Mixed Gender) 14-Feb
Bronze Megan Nick Freestyle Skiing Women’s Aerials 14-Feb
Bronze Ethan Cepuran, Casey Dawson, Emery Lehman, Joey Mantia Speed skating Men’s Team Pursuit 15-Feb
Gold Alex Hall Freestyle skiing Men’s Slopestyle 16-Feb
Silver Nick Goepper Freestyle skiing Men’s Slopestyle 16-Feb
Silver U.S. Women’s Hockey Team (Cayla Barnes, Megan Bozek, Hannah Brandt, Dani Cameranesi, Alex Carpenter, Alex Cavallini, Jesse Compher, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Brianna Decker, Jincy Dunne, Savannah Harmon, Caroline Harvey, Nicole Hensley, Megan Keller, Amanda Kessel, Hilary Knight, Abbey Murphy, Kelly Pannek, Maddie Rooney, Abby Roque, Hayley Scamurra, Lee Stecklein, Grace Zumwinkle) Hockey Women’s Tournament 17-Feb
Bronze Brittany Bowe Speed skating Women’s 1000m 17-Feb

Throughout the remainder of the 2022 Winter Olympics, On Her Turf will continue tracking the success of women at the Games. This post will continue to be updated.

