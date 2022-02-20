Norway topped Olympic medal standings, but the women’s medal count belongs to Team USA

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Women led the way for Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics. While the U.S. finished fifth in the overall medal standings, that’s not the case in the women’s medal count, where Team USA topped the leaderboard.

Here are a few other notes about the medal count to highlight as the Beijing Winter Games come to a close.

Women are responsible for bulk of Team USA medals

Of the 25 medals earned by U.S. athletes at the 2022 Winter Olympics, women played a role in winning 17 (13 in women’s events, four in mixed gender events). In comparison, just eight medals were won in men’s events.

United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics:

Percentage of medals in women’s events: 52%

Percentage of medals in men’s events: 32%

Percentage of medals in mixed gender events: 16%

U.S. women are doing more with less

These 2022 Beijing Winter Games have been called the most “gender equal” Winter Olympics in history. But that doesn’t mean they are actually equal. The current Olympic program includes 46 women’s events compared to 51 for men. (There are also 12 mixed gender events.) A variety of sports and events – including hockey, bobsled, and luge – also have more quota spots for men than women. (A complete guide to gender equity at the 2022 Winter Olympics can be found here.)

So it’s especially notable that the women of Team USA had such notable success given that they still have fewer overall medal and participation opportunities.

In the lead-up to Beijing, U.S. women actually had more success in international qualification. American woman secured about 84 percent of available quota spots, while U.S. men qualified about 80 percent.

Even still, women are in the minority on the 2022 U.S. Olympic team. The 224-person roster includes 108 women, 115 men, and one non-binary athlete – though not all 224 athletes competed in Beijing and thus earned the title of “Olympian.”

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC