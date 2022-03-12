Oksana Masters becomes most decorated U.S. Winter Paralympian ever

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Oksana Masters concluded the 2022 Winter Paralympics just like she started them: by winning gold.

Masters joined fellow Team USA athletes Sydney Peterson, Dan Cnossen, and Jake Adicoff (with guide Sam Wood) to win the cross-country skiing’s mixed 4×2.5km relay in Beijing.

The U.S. was in fourth at the final exchange, with Adicoff serving as anchor.

“We knew that we were going to come into that last leg with a bit of a deficit to make up, that’s just how the team is set up, but we thought it was going to be much larger and to get that 35-second back split we were just excited,” Adicoff said.

“The team worked so hard to make that as short as possible so that we would have easy work out there today.”

China crossed the finish line 26 seconds later to claim silver, while Canada won the bronze, finishing just over a minute behind the United States.

The gold medal marks Masters’ seventh medal in her seventh start in Beijing, making her the first American to win seven medals at a single Winter Paralympics. The 32-year-old will leave Beijing as the most decorated athlete from these 2022 Winter Paralympics.

With her 14th winter medal, she becomes the most decorated U.S. Winter Paralympian of all time. The previous record holders were Sarah Will and Sarah Billmeier, both of whom won 13 Paralympic medals in alpine skiing. Masters also owns three medals from the Summer Paralympics (one in rowing, two in cycling), bringing her total career count to 17.

With seven medals in Beijing, Masters has won more medals than 38 of the 46 nations competing at these Winter Paralympics – though her final ranking could change once the final events conclude.

Masters is also responsible for winning about one-third of the U.S. team’s medals. As of this writing, Team USA has claimed 19 medals, plus a guaranteed 20th in sled hockey.

Masters was born in Ukraine with a set of birth defects believed to be caused by the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. She bounced between orphanages for seven years until she was adopted by her mother, Gay Masters, and moved to the United States. Masters later had both legs amputated, her left at age 9 and the right at 14.

With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensifying, Masters entered these Winter Paralympics with her birth country on her mind.

“It breaks my heart because half of my heart is Ukrainian,” she told On Her Turf earlier this week. “I feel so selfish, to be honest… I get to go home. I get to go home to my home country, to my mom, to my bed, to safety and peace, and they (the Ukrainian athletes) don’t.”

Oksana Masters’ Results from the 2022 Winter Paralympics (Sitting Classification):

Day 1 – Biathlon 6km sprint: Gold

Day 2 – Cross-country skiing 12km long distance: Silver

Day 4 – Biathlon 10km middle distance: Silver

Day 5 – Cross-country skiing sprint: Silver

Day 7 – Biathlon 12.5km individual: Gold

Day 8 – Cross-country skiing 7.5km middle distance: Silver

Day 9 – Cross-country skiing mixed relay: Gold

This story will continue to be updated.

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC