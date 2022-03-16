2022 NWSL schedule announced, regular season begins April 29

The wait is over. On Wednesday, the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) announced the full schedule for the 2022 NWSL regular season.
When does the 2022 NWSL season start?
The NWSL’s 10th season begins with the third annual Challenge Cup, which serves as a preseason tournament. The Challenge Cup begins on Saturday, March 19 and will end on Saturday, May 7.
There will be some overlap between the Challenge Cup and the regular NWSL season, which begins on Friday, April 29. As it stands now, six NWSL teams are currently slated to play regular season games on May 7, the same day as the Challenge Cup Final. The NWSL did not immediately return a request for comment about a potential contingency/priority plan if any of those six teams (North Carolina, Portland, Chicago, Washington, San Diego, and NJ/NY) qualify for the Challenge Cup Final. A spokesperson for the San Diego Wave said the Challenge Cup Final would take priority and the regular season game would be rescheduled.
The 2022 NWSL season will feature a 22-game regular season, with each of the league’s 12 teams playing both a home and away game against every other club. The regular season will run until Sunday, October 2.
The top six teams will qualify for the NWSL Playoffs. The 2022 NWSL Championship Final is slated for the weekend of October 28, 2022.
2022 NWSL Schedule – All Regular Season Games
|Date
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Stadium
|Time (ET)
|Friday, April 29
|Angel City FC
|North Carolina Courage
|Banc of California Stadium
|10:30 p.m.
|Saturday, April 30
|Portland Thorns FC
|Kansas City Current
|Providence Park
|6:00 p.m.
|Saturday, April 30
|Chicago Red Stars
|Racing Louisville FC
|SeatGeek Stadium
|8:00 p.m.
|Sunday, May 1
|Washington Spirit
|OL Reign
|Audi Field
|5:00 p.m.
|Sunday, May 1
|Houston Dash
|San Diego Wave FC
|PNC Stadium
|7:00 p.m.
|Sunday, May 1
|Orlando Pride
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|Exploria Stadium
|7:00 p.m.
|Wednesday, May 4
|Challenge Cup Semifinal #1 (Details TBD)
|Wednesday, May 4
|Challenge Cup Semifinal #2 (Details TBD)
|Saturday, May 7
|Challenge Cup Final (Details TBD)
|Saturday, May 7
|North Carolina Courage
|Portland Thorns FC
|Wakemed Soccer Park
|7:00 p.m.
|Saturday, May 7
|Chicago Red Stars
|Washington Spirit
|SeatGeek Stadium
|8:00 p.m.
|Saturday, May 7
|San Diego Wave FC
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|Torero Stadium
|10:00 p.m.
|Sunday, May 8
|Kansas City Current
|Houston Dash
|Children’s Mercy Park
|5:00 p.m.
|Sunday, May 8
|OL Reign
|Racing Louisville FC
|Lumen Field
|6:00 p.m.
|Sunday, May 8
|Angel City FC
|Orlando Pride
|Banc of California Stadium
|8:00 p.m.
|Friday, May 13
|Portland Thorns FC
|OL Reign
|Providence Park
|10:00 p.m.
|Saturday, May 14
|Orlando Pride
|Kansas City Current
|Exploria Stadium
|6:30 p.m.
|Saturday, May 14
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|North Carolina Courage
|Red Bull Arena
|7:00 p.m.
|Saturday, May 14
|Racing Louisville FC
|Houston Dash
|Lynn Family Stadium
|8:00 p.m.
|Sunday, May 15
|San Diego Wave FC
|Chicago Red Stars
|Torero Stadium
|5:00 p.m.
|Sunday, May 15
|Washington Spirit
|Angel City FC
|Audi Field
|5:00 p.m.
|Wednesday, May 18
|North Carolina Courage
|Orlando Pride
|Wakemed Soccer Park
|7:00 p.m.
|Wednesday, May 18
|Racing Louisville FC
|San Diego Wave FC
|Lynn Family Stadium
|7:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, May 18
|Portland Thorns FC
|Washington Spirit
|Providence Park
|10:00 p.m.
|Saturday, May 21
|Portland Thorns FC
|Houston Dash
|Providence Park
|6:00 p.m.
|Saturday, May 21
|Angel City FC
|Kansas City Current
|Banc of California Stadium
|10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, May 22
|North Carolina Courage
|San Diego Wave FC
|Wakemed Soccer Park
|2:00 p.m.
|Sunday, May 22
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|Racing Louisville FC
|Red Bull Arena
|5:00 p.m.
|Sunday, May 22
|OL Reign
|Washington Spirit
|Lumen Field
|6:00 p.m.
|Sunday, May 22
|Orlando Pride
|Chicago Red Stars
|Exploria Stadium
|7:00 p.m.
|Wednesday, May 25
|OL Reign
|Kansas City Current
|Lumen Field
|10:00 p.m.
|Friday, May 27
|Orlando Pride
|Washington Spirit
|Exploria Stadium
|7:00 p.m.
|Saturday, May 28
|Chicago Red Stars
|Portland Thorns FC
|SeatGeek Stadium
|8:00 p.m.
|Sunday, May 29
|OL Reign
|San Diego Wave FC
|Lumen Field
|3:00 p.m.
|Sunday, May 29
|Houston Dash
|North Carolina Courage
|PNC Stadium
|7:00 p.m.
|Sunday, May 29
|Angel City FC
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|Banc of California Stadium
|8:00 p.m.
|Monday, May 30
|Kansas City Current
|Racing Louisville FC
|Children’s Mercy Park
|3:00 p.m.
|Wednesday, June 1
|Washington Spirit
|Chicago Red Stars
|Segra
|7:30 p.m.
|Friday, June 3
|Houston Dash
|Orlando Pride
|PNC Stadium
|8:30 p.m.
|Friday, June 3
|Portland Thorns FC
|Angel City FC
|Providence Park
|10:30 p.m
|Saturday, June 4
|Chicago Red Stars
|OL Reign
|SeatGeek Stadium
|3:00 p.m.
|Saturday, June 4
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|Washington Spirit
|Red Bull Arena
|7:00 p.m.
|Saturday, June 4
|Kansas City Current
|San Diego Wave FC
|Children’s Mercy Park
|8:30 p.m.
|Saturday, June 4
|Racing Louisville FC
|North Carolina Courage
|Lynn Family Stadium
|8:00 p.m.
|Wednesday, June 8
|San Diego Wave FC
|Portland Thorns FC
|Torero Stadium
|10:00 p.m.
|Saturday, June 11
|Washington Spirit
|North Carolina Courage
|Segra
|7:00 p.m.
|Saturday, June 11
|Kansas City Current
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|Children’s Mercy Park
|8:30 p.m.
|Saturday, June 11
|Racing Louisville FC
|Angel City FC
|Lynn Family Stadium
|8:00 p.m.
|Sunday, June 12
|Chicago Red Stars
|Orlando Pride
|SeatGeek Stadium
|6:00 p.m.
|Sunday, June 12
|Houston Dash
|Portland Thorns FC
|PNC Stadium
|7:00 p.m.
|Sunday, June 12
|San Diego Wave FC
|OL Reign
|Torero Stadium
|10:00 p.m.
|Wednesday, June 15
|Angel City FC
|Houston Dash
|Banc of California Stadium
|10:00 p.m.
|Friday, June 17
|Washington Spirit
|Racing Louisville FC
|Segra
|7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, June 18
|Kansas City Current
|Chicago Red Stars
|Children’s Mercy Park
|8:30 p.m.
|Saturday, June 18
|OL Reign
|Angel City FC
|Lumen Field
|10:00 p.m.
|Sunday, June 19
|Portland Thorns FC
|Orlando Pride
|Providence Park
|3:00 p.m.
|Sunday, June 19
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|San Diego Wave FC
|Red Bull Arena
|4:00 p.m.
|Sunday, June 19
|North Carolina Courage
|Houston Dash
|Wakemed Soccer Park
|5:00 p.m.
|Friday, July 1
|OL Reign
|North Carolina Courage
|Lumen Field
|10:00 p.m.
|Friday, July 1
|Angel City FC
|Portland Thorns FC
|Banc of California Stadium
|10:30 p.m.
|Friday, July 1
|Houston Dash
|Kansas City Current
|PNC Stadium
|8:30 p.m.
|Saturday, July 2
|Orlando Pride
|Racing Louisville FC
|Exploria Stadium
|7:00 p.m.
|Saturday, July 2
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|Chicago Red Stars
|Red Bull Arena
|7:00 p.m.
|Sunday, July 3
|San Diego Wave FC
|Washington Spirit
|Torero Stadium
|5:00 p.m.
|Friday, July 8
|Orlando Pride
|Houston Dash
|Exploria Stadium
|7:00 p.m.
|Friday, July 8
|Racing Louisville FC
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|Lynn Family Stadium
|8:00 p.m.
|Saturday, July 9
|Angel City FC
|San Diego Wave FC
|Banc of California Stadium
|10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, July 10
|Washington Spirit
|Kansas City Current
|Segra
|5:00 p.m.
|Sunday, July 10
|Chicago Red Stars
|North Carolina Courage
|SeatGeek Stadium
|6:00 p.m.
|Sunday, July 10
|OL Reign
|Portland Thorns FC
|Lumen Field
|6:00 p.m.
|Friday, July 15
|North Carolina Courage
|Angel City FC
|Wakemed Soccer Park
|7:30 p.m.
|Friday, July 15
|San Diego Wave FC
|Racing Louisville FC
|Torero Stadium
|10:00 p.m.
|Saturday, July 16
|Houston Dash
|Chicago Red Stars
|PNC Stadium
|8:30 p.m.
|Saturday, July 16
|Portland Thorns FC
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|Providence Park
|10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, July 17
|Washington Spirit
|Orlando Pride
|Audi Field
|5:00 p.m.
|Sunday, July 17
|Kansas City Current
|OL Reign
|Children’s Mercy Park
|7:00 p.m.
|Friday, July 29
|North Carolina Courage
|Washington Spirit
|Wakemed Soccer Park
|7:30 p.m.
|Friday, July 29
|Racing Louisville FC
|Portland Thorns FC
|Lynn Family Stadium
|8:00 p.m.
|Saturday, July 30
|Chicago Red Stars
|San Diego Wave FC
|Soldier Field
|8:00 p.m.
|Saturday, July 30
|Angel City FC
|OL Reign
|Banc of California Stadium
|10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, July 31
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|Houston Dash
|Red Bull Arena
|5:00 p.m.
|Sunday, July 31
|Kansas City Current
|Orlando Pride
|Children’s Mercy Park
|7:00 p.m.
|Tuesday, August 2
|Racing Louisville FC
|OL Reign
|Lynn Family Stadium
|8:00 p.m.
|Friday, August 5
|Racing Louisville FC
|Washington Spirit
|Lynn Family Stadium
|8:00 p.m.
|Friday, August 5
|Portland Thorns FC
|North Carolina Courage
|Providence Park
|10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, August 7
|San Diego Wave FC
|Kansas City Current
|Torero Stadium
|5:00 p.m.
|Sunday, August 7
|Chicago Red Stars
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|SeatGeek Stadium
|6:00 p.m.
|Sunday, August 7
|OL Reign
|Houston Dash
|Lumen Field
|6:00 p.m.
|Sunday, August 7
|Orlando Pride
|Angel City FC
|Exploria Stadium
|7:00 p.m.
|Wednesday, August 10
|Washington Spirit
|Portland Thorns FC
|Segra
|7:30 p.m.
|Friday, August 12
|Houston Dash
|Racing Louisville FC
|PNC Stadium
|8:30 p.m.
|Saturday, August 13
|San Diego Wave FC
|Orlando Pride
|Torero Stadium
|5:00 p.m.
|Saturday, August 13
|North Carolina Courage
|Kansas City Current
|Wakemed Soccer Park
|8:00 p.m.
|Sunday, August 14
|OL Reign
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|Lumen Field
|3:00 p.m.
|Sunday, August 14
|Angel City FC
|Chicago Red Stars
|Banc of California Stadium
|8:00 p.m.
|Wednesday, August 17
|Houston Dash
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|PNC Stadium
|8:30 p.m.
|Friday, August 19
|Kansas City Current
|Angel City FC
|Children’s Mercy Park
|8:00 p.m.
|Saturday, August 20
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|Orlando Pride
|TBA
|7:00 p.m.
|Saturday, August 20
|North Carolina Courage
|Chicago Red Stars
|Wakemed Soccer Park
|7:00 p.m.
|Saturday, August 20
|San Diego Wave FC
|Houston Dash
|Torero Stadium
|10:00 p.m.
|Friday, August 26
|Orlando Pride
|OL Reign
|Exploria Stadium
|7:00 p.m.
|Saturday, August 27
|Racing Louisville FC
|Chicago Red Stars
|Lynn Family Stadium
|7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, August 27
|Houston Dash
|Washington Spirit
|PNC Stadium
|8:30 p.m.
|Saturday, August 27
|Portland Thorns FC
|San Diego Wave FC
|Providence Park
|10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, August 28
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|Angel City FC
|Red Bull Arena
|5:00 p.m.
|Sunday, August 28
|Kansas City Current
|North Carolina Courage
|Children’s Mercy Park
|7:00 p.m.
|Friday, September 9
|OL Reign
|Chicago Red Stars
|Lumen Field
|10:00 p.m.
|Friday, September 9
|Orlando Pride
|Portland Thorns FC
|Exploria Stadium
|7:00 p.m.
|Saturday, September 10
|Washington Spirit
|San Diego Wave FC
|Audi Field
|5:00 p.m.
|Saturday, September 10
|North Carolina Courage
|Racing Louisville FC
|Wakemed Soccer Park
|7:00 p.m.
|Sunday, September 11
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|Kansas City Current
|Red Bull Arena
|5:00 p.m.
|Sunday, September 11
|Houston Dash
|Angel City FC
|PNC Stadium
|7:00 p.m.
|Wednesday, September 14
|Chicago Red Stars
|Kansas City Current
|SeatGeek Stadium
|8:00 p.m.
|Friday, September 16
|Racing Louisville FC
|Orlando Pride
|Lynn Family Stadium
|7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, September 17
|Washington Spirit
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|Audi Field
|7:00 p.m.
|Saturday, September 17
|North Carolina Courage
|OL Reign
|Wakemed Soccer Park
|7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, September 17
|Chicago Red Stars
|Houston Dash
|SeatGeek Stadium
|8:00 p.m.
|Saturday, September 17
|San Diego Wave FC
|Angel City FC
|SnapDragon Stadium
|9:30 p.m.
|Sunday, September 18
|Kansas City Current
|Portland Thorns FC
|Children’s Mercy Park
|5:00 p.m.
|Wednesday, September 21
|Portland Thorns FC
|Racing Louisville FC
|Providence Park
|10:00 p.m.
|Wednesday, September 21
|Angel City FC
|Washington Spirit
|Banc of California Stadium
|10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, September 21
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|OL Reign
|Red Bull Arena
|7:00 p.m.
|Wednesday, September 21
|Orlando Pride
|North Carolina Courage
|Exploria Stadium
|7:00 p.m.
|Saturday, September 24
|North Carolina Courage
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|Wakemed Soccer Park
|7:00 p.m.
|Saturday, September 24
|Houston Dash
|OL Reign
|PNC Stadium
|8:30 p.m.
|Sunday, September 25
|Kansas City Current
|Washington Spirit
|Children’s Mercy Park
|5:00 p.m.
|Sunday, September 25
|Portland Thorns FC
|Chicago Red Stars
|Providence Park
|6:00 p.m.
|Sunday, September 25
|Orlando Pride
|San Diego Wave FC
|Exploria Stadium
|7:00 p.m.
|Sunday, September 25
|Angel City FC
|Racing Louisville FC
|Banc of California Stadium
|8:00 p.m.
|Friday, September 30
|San Diego Wave FC
|North Carolina Courage
|SnapDragon Stadium
|9:30 p.m.
|Saturday, October 1
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|Portland Thorns FC
|Red Bull Arena
|6:00 p.m.
|Saturday, October 1
|Washington Spirit
|Houston Dash
|Audi Field
|7:00 p.m.
|Saturday, October 1
|Racing Louisville FC
|Kansas City Current
|Lynn Family Stadium
|7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, October 1
|OL Reign
|Orlando Pride
|Lumen Field
|10:00 p.m.
|Sunday, October 2
|Chicago Red Stars
|Angel City FC
|SeatGeek Stadium
|6:00 p.m.
How to Watch NWSL Games
CBS has U.S. broadcast rights of NWSL games. The 2022 NWSL season will air across CBS, CBS Sports Network, and Paramount+ – with the exact TV/platform schedule set to be announced in the coming weeks. Twitch, which provides streaming for fans outside of the United States, will also “stream select games in the United States,” according to an NWSL press release.