2022 NWSL schedule announced, regular season begins April 29

The wait is over. On Wednesday, the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) announced the full schedule for the 2022 NWSL regular season.

When does the 2022 NWSL season start?

The NWSL’s 10th season begins with the third annual Challenge Cup, which serves as a preseason tournament. The Challenge Cup begins on Saturday, March 19 and will end on Saturday, May 7.

There will be some overlap between the Challenge Cup and the regular NWSL season, which begins on Friday, April 29. As it stands now, six NWSL teams are currently slated to play regular season games on May 7, the same day as the Challenge Cup Final. The NWSL did not immediately return a request for comment about a potential contingency/priority plan if any of those six teams (North Carolina, Portland, Chicago, Washington, San Diego, and NJ/NY) qualify for the Challenge Cup Final. A spokesperson for the San Diego Wave said the Challenge Cup Final would take priority and the regular season game would be rescheduled.

The 2022 NWSL season will feature a 22-game regular season, with each of the league’s 12 teams playing both a home and away game against every other club. The regular season will run until Sunday, October 2.

The top six teams will qualify for the NWSL Playoffs. The 2022 NWSL Championship Final is slated for the weekend of October 28, 2022.

2022 NWSL Schedule – All Regular Season Games

Date Home Team Away Team Stadium Time (ET) Friday, April 29 Angel City FC North Carolina Courage Banc of California Stadium 10:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30 Portland Thorns FC Kansas City Current Providence Park 6:00 p.m. Saturday, April 30 Chicago Red Stars Racing Louisville FC SeatGeek Stadium 8:00 p.m. Sunday, May 1 Washington Spirit OL Reign Audi Field 5:00 p.m. Sunday, May 1 Houston Dash San Diego Wave FC PNC Stadium 7:00 p.m. Sunday, May 1 Orlando Pride NJ/NY Gotham FC Exploria Stadium 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 4 Challenge Cup Semifinal #1 (Details TBD) Wednesday, May 4 Challenge Cup Semifinal #2 (Details TBD) Saturday, May 7 Challenge Cup Final (Details TBD) Saturday, May 7 North Carolina Courage Portland Thorns FC Wakemed Soccer Park 7:00 p.m. Saturday, May 7 Chicago Red Stars Washington Spirit SeatGeek Stadium 8:00 p.m. Saturday, May 7 San Diego Wave FC NJ/NY Gotham FC Torero Stadium 10:00 p.m. Sunday, May 8 Kansas City Current Houston Dash Children’s Mercy Park 5:00 p.m. Sunday, May 8 OL Reign Racing Louisville FC Lumen Field 6:00 p.m. Sunday, May 8 Angel City FC Orlando Pride Banc of California Stadium 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 13 Portland Thorns FC OL Reign Providence Park 10:00 p.m. Saturday, May 14 Orlando Pride Kansas City Current Exploria Stadium 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14 NJ/NY Gotham FC North Carolina Courage Red Bull Arena 7:00 p.m. Saturday, May 14 Racing Louisville FC Houston Dash Lynn Family Stadium 8:00 p.m. Sunday, May 15 San Diego Wave FC Chicago Red Stars Torero Stadium 5:00 p.m. Sunday, May 15 Washington Spirit Angel City FC Audi Field 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 18 North Carolina Courage Orlando Pride Wakemed Soccer Park 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 18 Racing Louisville FC San Diego Wave FC Lynn Family Stadium 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18 Portland Thorns FC Washington Spirit Providence Park 10:00 p.m. Saturday, May 21 Portland Thorns FC Houston Dash Providence Park 6:00 p.m. Saturday, May 21 Angel City FC Kansas City Current Banc of California Stadium 10:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22 North Carolina Courage San Diego Wave FC Wakemed Soccer Park 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 22 NJ/NY Gotham FC Racing Louisville FC Red Bull Arena 5:00 p.m. Sunday, May 22 OL Reign Washington Spirit Lumen Field 6:00 p.m. Sunday, May 22 Orlando Pride Chicago Red Stars Exploria Stadium 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 OL Reign Kansas City Current Lumen Field 10:00 p.m. Friday, May 27 Orlando Pride Washington Spirit Exploria Stadium 7:00 p.m. Saturday, May 28 Chicago Red Stars Portland Thorns FC SeatGeek Stadium 8:00 p.m. Sunday, May 29 OL Reign San Diego Wave FC Lumen Field 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 29 Houston Dash North Carolina Courage PNC Stadium 7:00 p.m. Sunday, May 29 Angel City FC NJ/NY Gotham FC Banc of California Stadium 8:00 p.m. Monday, May 30 Kansas City Current Racing Louisville FC Children’s Mercy Park 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 1 Washington Spirit Chicago Red Stars Segra 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 3 Houston Dash Orlando Pride PNC Stadium 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 3 Portland Thorns FC Angel City FC Providence Park 10:30 p.m Saturday, June 4 Chicago Red Stars OL Reign SeatGeek Stadium 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 4 NJ/NY Gotham FC Washington Spirit Red Bull Arena 7:00 p.m. Saturday, June 4 Kansas City Current San Diego Wave FC Children’s Mercy Park 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4 Racing Louisville FC North Carolina Courage Lynn Family Stadium 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 8 San Diego Wave FC Portland Thorns FC Torero Stadium 10:00 p.m. Saturday, June 11 Washington Spirit North Carolina Courage Segra 7:00 p.m. Saturday, June 11 Kansas City Current NJ/NY Gotham FC Children’s Mercy Park 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11 Racing Louisville FC Angel City FC Lynn Family Stadium 8:00 p.m. Sunday, June 12 Chicago Red Stars Orlando Pride SeatGeek Stadium 6:00 p.m. Sunday, June 12 Houston Dash Portland Thorns FC PNC Stadium 7:00 p.m. Sunday, June 12 San Diego Wave FC OL Reign Torero Stadium 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 15 Angel City FC Houston Dash Banc of California Stadium 10:00 p.m. Friday, June 17 Washington Spirit Racing Louisville FC Segra 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18 Kansas City Current Chicago Red Stars Children’s Mercy Park 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18 OL Reign Angel City FC Lumen Field 10:00 p.m. Sunday, June 19 Portland Thorns FC Orlando Pride Providence Park 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 19 NJ/NY Gotham FC San Diego Wave FC Red Bull Arena 4:00 p.m. Sunday, June 19 North Carolina Courage Houston Dash Wakemed Soccer Park 5:00 p.m. Friday, July 1 OL Reign North Carolina Courage Lumen Field 10:00 p.m. Friday, July 1 Angel City FC Portland Thorns FC Banc of California Stadium 10:30 p.m. Friday, July 1 Houston Dash Kansas City Current PNC Stadium 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2 Orlando Pride Racing Louisville FC Exploria Stadium 7:00 p.m. Saturday, July 2 NJ/NY Gotham FC Chicago Red Stars Red Bull Arena 7:00 p.m. Sunday, July 3 San Diego Wave FC Washington Spirit Torero Stadium 5:00 p.m. Friday, July 8 Orlando Pride Houston Dash Exploria Stadium 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 8 Racing Louisville FC NJ/NY Gotham FC Lynn Family Stadium 8:00 p.m. Saturday, July 9 Angel City FC San Diego Wave FC Banc of California Stadium 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 10 Washington Spirit Kansas City Current Segra 5:00 p.m. Sunday, July 10 Chicago Red Stars North Carolina Courage SeatGeek Stadium 6:00 p.m. Sunday, July 10 OL Reign Portland Thorns FC Lumen Field 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 15 North Carolina Courage Angel City FC Wakemed Soccer Park 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 15 San Diego Wave FC Racing Louisville FC Torero Stadium 10:00 p.m. Saturday, July 16 Houston Dash Chicago Red Stars PNC Stadium 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16 Portland Thorns FC NJ/NY Gotham FC Providence Park 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17 Washington Spirit Orlando Pride Audi Field 5:00 p.m. Sunday, July 17 Kansas City Current OL Reign Children’s Mercy Park 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 29 North Carolina Courage Washington Spirit Wakemed Soccer Park 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 29 Racing Louisville FC Portland Thorns FC Lynn Family Stadium 8:00 p.m. Saturday, July 30 Chicago Red Stars San Diego Wave FC Soldier Field 8:00 p.m. Saturday, July 30 Angel City FC OL Reign Banc of California Stadium 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31 NJ/NY Gotham FC Houston Dash Red Bull Arena 5:00 p.m. Sunday, July 31 Kansas City Current Orlando Pride Children’s Mercy Park 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 2 Racing Louisville FC OL Reign Lynn Family Stadium 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 5 Racing Louisville FC Washington Spirit Lynn Family Stadium 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 5 Portland Thorns FC North Carolina Courage Providence Park 10:30 p.m. Sunday, August 7 San Diego Wave FC Kansas City Current Torero Stadium 5:00 p.m. Sunday, August 7 Chicago Red Stars NJ/NY Gotham FC SeatGeek Stadium 6:00 p.m. Sunday, August 7 OL Reign Houston Dash Lumen Field 6:00 p.m. Sunday, August 7 Orlando Pride Angel City FC Exploria Stadium 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 10 Washington Spirit Portland Thorns FC Segra 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 12 Houston Dash Racing Louisville FC PNC Stadium 8:30 p.m. Saturday, August 13 San Diego Wave FC Orlando Pride Torero Stadium 5:00 p.m. Saturday, August 13 North Carolina Courage Kansas City Current Wakemed Soccer Park 8:00 p.m. Sunday, August 14 OL Reign NJ/NY Gotham FC Lumen Field 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 14 Angel City FC Chicago Red Stars Banc of California Stadium 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 17 Houston Dash NJ/NY Gotham FC PNC Stadium 8:30 p.m. Friday, August 19 Kansas City Current Angel City FC Children’s Mercy Park 8:00 p.m. Saturday, August 20 NJ/NY Gotham FC Orlando Pride TBA 7:00 p.m. Saturday, August 20 North Carolina Courage Chicago Red Stars Wakemed Soccer Park 7:00 p.m. Saturday, August 20 San Diego Wave FC Houston Dash Torero Stadium 10:00 p.m. Friday, August 26 Orlando Pride OL Reign Exploria Stadium 7:00 p.m. Saturday, August 27 Racing Louisville FC Chicago Red Stars Lynn Family Stadium 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 27 Houston Dash Washington Spirit PNC Stadium 8:30 p.m. Saturday, August 27 Portland Thorns FC San Diego Wave FC Providence Park 10:30 p.m. Sunday, August 28 NJ/NY Gotham FC Angel City FC Red Bull Arena 5:00 p.m. Sunday, August 28 Kansas City Current North Carolina Courage Children’s Mercy Park 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 9 OL Reign Chicago Red Stars Lumen Field 10:00 p.m. Friday, September 9 Orlando Pride Portland Thorns FC Exploria Stadium 7:00 p.m. Saturday, September 10 Washington Spirit San Diego Wave FC Audi Field 5:00 p.m. Saturday, September 10 North Carolina Courage Racing Louisville FC Wakemed Soccer Park 7:00 p.m. Sunday, September 11 NJ/NY Gotham FC Kansas City Current Red Bull Arena 5:00 p.m. Sunday, September 11 Houston Dash Angel City FC PNC Stadium 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 14 Chicago Red Stars Kansas City Current SeatGeek Stadium 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 16 Racing Louisville FC Orlando Pride Lynn Family Stadium 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 17 Washington Spirit NJ/NY Gotham FC Audi Field 7:00 p.m. Saturday, September 17 North Carolina Courage OL Reign Wakemed Soccer Park 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 17 Chicago Red Stars Houston Dash SeatGeek Stadium 8:00 p.m. Saturday, September 17 San Diego Wave FC Angel City FC SnapDragon Stadium 9:30 p.m. Sunday, September 18 Kansas City Current Portland Thorns FC Children’s Mercy Park 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 21 Portland Thorns FC Racing Louisville FC Providence Park 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 21 Angel City FC Washington Spirit Banc of California Stadium 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 21 NJ/NY Gotham FC OL Reign Red Bull Arena 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 21 Orlando Pride North Carolina Courage Exploria Stadium 7:00 p.m. Saturday, September 24 North Carolina Courage NJ/NY Gotham FC Wakemed Soccer Park 7:00 p.m. Saturday, September 24 Houston Dash OL Reign PNC Stadium 8:30 p.m. Sunday, September 25 Kansas City Current Washington Spirit Children’s Mercy Park 5:00 p.m. Sunday, September 25 Portland Thorns FC Chicago Red Stars Providence Park 6:00 p.m. Sunday, September 25 Orlando Pride San Diego Wave FC Exploria Stadium 7:00 p.m. Sunday, September 25 Angel City FC Racing Louisville FC Banc of California Stadium 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 30 San Diego Wave FC North Carolina Courage SnapDragon Stadium 9:30 p.m. Saturday, October 1 NJ/NY Gotham FC Portland Thorns FC Red Bull Arena 6:00 p.m. Saturday, October 1 Washington Spirit Houston Dash Audi Field 7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 1 Racing Louisville FC Kansas City Current Lynn Family Stadium 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 1 OL Reign Orlando Pride Lumen Field 10:00 p.m. Sunday, October 2 Chicago Red Stars Angel City FC SeatGeek Stadium 6:00 p.m.

How to Watch NWSL Games

CBS has U.S. broadcast rights of NWSL games. The 2022 NWSL season will air across CBS, CBS Sports Network, and Paramount+ – with the exact TV/platform schedule set to be announced in the coming weeks. Twitch, which provides streaming for fans outside of the United States, will also “stream select games in the United States,” according to an NWSL press release.