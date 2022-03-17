Mikaela Shiffrin wins fourth overall World Cup title after ‘confusing’ season (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a season of highs and lows, U.S. alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin is the overall World Cup champion. Again.

Shiffrin, 27, claimed her fourth career overall World Cup title by finishing second in the women’s super-G at World Cup Finals in Courchevel, France. (Video of Shiffrin’s run is embedded above.)

Shiffrin now owns 12 World Cup globes (four overall titles and eight discipline titles), in addition to her three Olympic medals and 11 world championship medals.

“This season has been one of the most confusing seasons I ever did,” Shiffrin said in the finish area.

“This week alone was some very low moments… [I thought] I should just go home because I don’t think I truly have a chance. And somehow, we’re here now. Sometimes things go your way and sometimes – as I know – things don’t always go your way.”

At the 2022 Winter Olympics just one month ago, Shiffrin failed to finish three of her five individual races.

After skiing out of the women’s combined in Beijing, Shiffrin told NBC Olympics reporter Todd Lewis, “Oh man, I don’t know if anyone has ever failed that hard with so many opportunities, maybe in the history of the Olympics.”

Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel won Thursday’s super-G (0.05 seconds ahead of Shiffrin) while Switzerland’s Michelle Gisin rounded out the podium in third. Italy’s Federica Brignone – who placed 19th in Courchevel – won the 2022 World Cup title in super-G after recording three wins in the discipline this season.

Shiffrin clinched the overall World Cup title – considered the most prestigious award in alpine skiing – after Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova finished 17th on Thursday. Vlhova, the defending World Cup champion, was the only other woman in contention for the prize. While there are still two races remaining at World Cup Finals – giant slalom and slalom – Shiffrin’s 236-point lead in the standings is insurmountable after she won Wednesday’s downhill and finished second in super-G.

