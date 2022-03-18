Rachael Blackmore 1st female jockey to win Cheltenham Gold Cup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday, Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the prestigious event.

Her horse, 3-1 favorite A Plus Tard, stormed up the hill for a comfortable victory as the pair avenged last year’s second-place finish behind fellow Henry de Bromhead-trained runner Minella Indo.

It’s not the first “first” Blackmore has achieved in her career. Last season, she became the first woman to win the Champion Hurdle and Grand National.

“It is just unbelievable. I feel so lucky to be honest,” Blackmore told BBC Radio. “It is not even 12 months since I won a Grand National and now this – I feel so lucky.”

The 32-year-old also heaped praise onto A Plus Tard’s efforts. “I knew I had more under me this year than last year, but I didn’t know he was going to go away in that fashion. He is an incredible horse.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.