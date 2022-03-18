March Madness: 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Schedule and Viewing Guide

The 2022 NCAA women’s basketball tournament is officially underway, and for the first time ever, the women’s tournament will be allowed to use March Madness branding.
Competition began earlier this week with another first for the NCAA women’s tournament: four “First Four” games after the women’s bracket expanded from 64 to 68 teams for the 2022 tournament.
With March Madness getting up to full speed this weekend, here is On Her Turf’s viewing guide for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, which includes a full tournament schedule, game times, TV channel info, and a guide to what games are being played today.
NCAA Women’s Basketball Bracket
Women’s March Madness – Games Today
The women’s NCAA basketball tournament schedule for Friday, March 18, 2022:
|Friday, March 18 Games
|Time (Eastern)
|TV Channel
|No. 8 Miami (FL) vs. No. 9 South Florida
|11:30 a.m.
|ESPN2
|No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 South Dakota
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|No. 7 Colorado vs. No. 10 Creighton
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPNN
|No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Howard
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast
|2:30 p.m.
|ESPNU
|No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Gonzaga
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPNN
|No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 15 Hawai’i
|4 p.m.
|ESPN2
|No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Illinois State
|4 p.m.
|ESPN
|No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Delaware
|5 p.m.
|ESPNU
|No. 7 Utah vs. No. 10 Arkansas
|5:30 p.m.
|ESPNN
|No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 16 Albany
|6 p.m.
|ESPN2
|No. 8 Kansas vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPNU
|No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 11 Dayton
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPNN
|No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Fairfield
|8 p.m.
|ESPN2
|No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 16 Montana State
|10 p.m.
|ESPN2
|No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 UT Arlington
|10 p.m.
|ESPNU
Women’s Basketball – Tomorrow’s Schedule
The women’s NCAA basketball tournament schedule for Saturday, March 19, 2022:
|Saturday, March 19 Games
|Time (Eastern)
|TV Channel
|No. 8 Washington State vs. No. 9 Kansas State
|11:30 a.m.
|ESPN2
|No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Mercer
|1 p.m.
|ABC
|No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Villanova
|1 p.m.
|ESPNN
|No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 14 Charlotte
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|No. 1 NC State vs. No. 16 Longwood
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Missouri State
|2:30 p.m.
|ESPNU
|No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Buffalo
|3 p.m.
|ABC
|No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 14 American
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|No. 7 UCF vs. No. 10 Florida
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPNN
|No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Princeton
|4 p.m.
|ESPN
|No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Jackson State
|5 p.m.
|ESPNU
|No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Belmont
|5:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|No. 5 North Carolina vs. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPNN
|No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 UMass
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 UNLV
|10 p.m.
|ESPN2
|No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 IUPUI
|10 p.m.
|ESPNU
2022 March Madness – Full Schedule, Rounds and Sites
Here is a look at the schedule for the 2022 women’s NCAA basketball tournament:
|Round
|Dates
|Hosts/Site(s)
|First Round
|March 18-19, 2022
|
|Second Round
|March 20-21, 2022
|Regional Semifinals
|March 25-26, 2022
|
|Regional Final
|March 27-28, 2022
|Final Four – Semifinals
|April 1, 2022
|
|NCAA Championship Game
|April 3, 2022
When is the Final Four?
The NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four will be held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The two semifinal games will be played on April 1, while the NCAA Championship Game is scheduled for April 3, 2022.
How to Watch March Madness
ESPN has the national broadcast rights for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. Games will air across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, and ABC.