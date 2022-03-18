Unsponsored sprinter Mikiah Brisco wins 60m silver at 2022 Indoor Worlds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

American sprinter Mikiah Brisco entered the 2022 World Indoor Track & Field Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, with more than just a medal on her mind.

“I’m more focused this year. Right now I don’t have a contract so my main goal is to run the times I need to run to secure a top contract for myself,” Brisco said on Friday morning. “Each meet I’m just trying to get better so they have to give me one.”

The 25-year-old Brisco – a two-time U.S. indoor champion at 60m – made a good case for herself on the first day of competition in Belgrade.

In the heats of the women’s 60m, she ran a personal best of 7.03 seconds – calling it a “good start.”

A few hours later in the final, she lowered that personal best mark to 6.99 seconds to claim silver. Brisco’s time is the fastest by an American woman since 1999 (Gail Devers).

Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji won the race in 6.96 – tying her for fourth-fastest woman in history – while Brisco’s countrywoman Marybeth Sant-Price earned bronze in 7.04.

Three other American women earned medals on the first day of World Indoors: Elle Purrier St. Pierre (silver, women’s 3000m – video below). Chase Ealey (silver, shot put), Kendell Williams (bronze, pentathlon).

NBC Sports’ Amelia Acosta contributed to this report. This story will continue to be updated.