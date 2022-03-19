March Madness: 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Schedule and Viewing Guide

By Mar 19, 2022, 11:04 AM EDT
South Carolina guard LeLe Grissett (24) during a women's college basketball game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.
Getty Images
The 2022 NCAA women’s basketball tournament is officially underway, and for the first time ever, the women’s tournament will be allowed to use March Madness branding.

Competition began earlier this week with another first for the NCAA women’s tournament: four “First Four” games after the women’s bracket expanded from 64 to 68 teams for the 2022 tournament.

With March Madness getting up to full speed this weekend, here is On Her Turf’s viewing guide for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, which includes a full tournament schedule, game times, TV channel info, and a guide to what games are being played today.

NCAA Women’s Basketball Bracket

March Madness Games Today

The women’s NCAA basketball tournament schedule for Saturday, March 19, 2022:

Saturday, March 19 Games Time (Eastern)  TV Channel 
No. 8 Washington State vs. No. 9 Kansas State 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Mercer 1 p.m. ABC
No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Villanova 1 p.m. ESPNN
No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 14 Charlotte 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
No. 1 NC State vs. No. 16 Longwood 2 p.m. ESPN
No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Missouri State 2:30 p.m. ESPNU
No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Buffalo 3 p.m. ABC
No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 14 American 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
No. 7 UCF vs. No. 10 Florida 3:30 p.m. ESPNN
No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Princeton 4 p.m. ESPN
No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Jackson State 5 p.m. ESPNU
No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Belmont 5:30 p.m. ESPN2
No. 5 North Carolina vs. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin 7:30 p.m. ESPNN
No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 UMass 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 UNLV 10 p.m. ESPN2
No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 IUPUI 10 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s NCAA Basketball Games Tomorrow

Sunday, March 20 Games Time (Eastern) TV Channel
No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 10 Creighton 1 p.m. ABC
No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast 3 p.m. ESPN
No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 8 Miami (Fla.) 3 p.m. ABC
No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7 Utah 5 p.m. ESPN
No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 10 South Dakota 6 p.m. ESPN2
No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 9 Gonzaga 7 p.m. ESPN
No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Georgia 8 p.m. ESPN2
No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 8 Kansas 9 p.m. ESPN

Women’s March Madness – Results and Scores

Here are the results and scores from the NCAA women’s basketball games on Friday, March 19, 2022:

Winning Team Losing Team
No. 8 Miami (FL) 78  No. 9 South Florida 66
No. 10 South Dakota 75  No. 7 Ole Miss 61
No. 10 Creighton 84  No. 7 Colorado 74
No. 1 South Carolina 79  No. 16 Howard 21
No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast 84  No. 5 Virginia Tech 81
No. 9 Gonzaga 68  No. 8 Nebraska 55
No. 2 Baylor 89  No. 15 Hawai’i 49
No. 2 Iowa 98  No. 15 Illinois State 58
No. 4 Maryland 102  No. 13 Delaware 71
No. 7 Utah 92  No. 10 Arkansas 69
No. 1 Louisville 83  No. 16 Albany 51
No. 8 Kansas 77  No. 9 Georgia Tech 58
No. 6 Georgia 70  No. 11 Dayton 54
No. 2 Texas 70  No. 15 Fairfield 52
No. 1 Stanford 78  No. 16 Montana State 37
No. 3 Iowa State 78  No. 14 UT Arlington 71

2022 March Madness – Full Schedule, Rounds and Sites

Here is a look at the schedule for the 2022 women’s NCAA basketball tournament:

Round Dates Hosts/Site(s)
First Round March 18-19, 2022
  • University of South Carolina (Colonial Life Arena)
  • Iowa State University (James Hilton Coliseum)
  • University of Iowa (Carver-Hawkeye Arena
  • University of Louisville (KFC Yum! Center)
  • Baylor University (Ferrell Center)
  • Stanford (Maples Pavilion)
  • University of Maryland (XFINITY Center)
  • University of Texas (Frank Erwin Center)
Second Round March 20-21, 2022
Regional Semifinals March 25-26, 2022
  • Bridgeport Regional (Total Mortgage Arena) – Hosted by UConn and Fairfield University
  • Greensboro Regional (Greensboro Coliseum Complex) – Hosted by ACC
  • Wichita Regional (Intrust Bank Arena) – Hosted by Wichita State University
  • Spokane Regional (Spokane Arena) – Hosted by Gonzaga University
Regional Final March 27-28, 2022
Final Four – Semifinals April 1, 2022
  • Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
NCAA Championship Game April 3, 2022

When is the Final Four?

The NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four will be held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The two semifinal games will be played on April 1, while the NCAA Championship Game is scheduled for April 3, 2022.

How to Watch March Madness

ESPN has the national broadcast rights for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. Games will air across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, and ABC.

