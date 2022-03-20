March Madness: 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball: Games Today, Schedule, and Scores

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 NCAA women’s basketball tournament is officially underway, and for the first time ever, the women’s tournament will be allowed to use March Madness branding.

Competition began last week with another first for the NCAA women’s tournament: four “First Four” games after the women’s bracket expanded from 64 to 68 teams for the 2022 tournament.

With March Madness getting up to full speed this weekend, here is On Her Turf’s viewing guide for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, which includes a full tournament schedule, game times, TV channel info, and a guide to what games are being played today.

March Madness Games Today

The women’s NCAA basketball tournament schedule for Sunday March 20, 2022:

Sunday, March 20 Games Time (Eastern) TV Channel No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 10 Creighton 1 p.m. ABC No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast 3 p.m. ESPN No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 8 Miami (Fla.) 3 p.m. ABC No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7 Utah 5 p.m. ESPN No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 10 South Dakota 6 p.m. ESPN2 No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 9 Gonzaga 7 p.m. ESPN No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Georgia 8 p.m. ESPN2 No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 8 Kansas 9 p.m. ESPN

NCAA Women’s Basketball Games Tomorrow

Schedule for Monday, March 21, 2022:

Monday, March 21 Games Time (Eastern) TV Channel No. 1 NC State vs. No. 9 Kansas State 4 p.m. ESPN No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 11 Villanova 6 p.m. ESPNU No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 5 Notre Dame 6 p.m. ESPN2 No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Belmont 7 p.m. ESPN No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 11 Princeton 8 p.m. ESPNU No. 3 LSU vs. No. 6 Ohio State 8 p.m. ESPN2 No. 2 UConn vs. No. 7 UCF 9 p.m. ESPN No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 5 North Carolina 10 p.m. ESPN2

NCAA Women’s Basketball Bracket

Women’s March Madness – Results and Scores

Here are the results and scores from the NCAA women’s basketball games on Friday, March 19, 2022:

Winning Team Losing Team No. 8 Miami (FL) 78 No. 9 South Florida 66 No. 10 South Dakota 75 No. 7 Ole Miss 61 No. 10 Creighton 84 No. 7 Colorado 74 No. 1 South Carolina 79 No. 16 Howard 21 No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast 84 No. 5 Virginia Tech 81 No. 9 Gonzaga 68 No. 8 Nebraska 55 No. 2 Baylor 89 No. 15 Hawai’i 49 No. 2 Iowa 98 No. 15 Illinois State 58 No. 4 Maryland 102 No. 13 Delaware 71 No. 7 Utah 92 No. 10 Arkansas 69 No. 1 Louisville 83 No. 16 Albany 51 No. 8 Kansas 77 No. 9 Georgia Tech 58 No. 6 Georgia 70 No. 11 Dayton 54 No. 2 Texas 70 No. 15 Fairfield 52 No. 1 Stanford 78 No. 16 Montana State 37 No. 3 Iowa State 78 No. 14 UT Arlington 71

Results and scores from the NCAA women’s basketball games on Saturday, March 20, 2022:

Winning Team Losing Team No. 9 Kansas State 50 No. 8 Washington State 40 No. 2 UConn 83 No. 15 Mercer 38 No. 11 Villanova 61 No. 6 BYU 57 No. 3 Indiana 85 No. 14 Charlotte 51 No. 1 NC State 96 No. 16 Longwood 68 No. 6 Ohio State 63 No. 11 Missouri State 56 No. 4 Tennessee 80 No. 13 Buffalo 67 No. 3 Michigan 74 No. 14 American 39 No. 7 UCF 69 No. 10 Florida 52 No. 11 Princeton 69 No. 6 Kentucky 62 No. 3 LSU 83 No. 14 Jackson State 77 No. 12 Belmont 73 No. 5 Oregon 70 (2OT) No. 5 North Carolina 79 No. 12 Stephen F. Austin 66 No. 5 Notre Dame 89 No. 12 UMass 78 No. 4 Arizona 72 No. 13 UNLV 67 No. 4 Oklahoma 78 No. 13 IUPUI 72

2022 March Madness – Full Schedule, Rounds and Sites

Here is a look at the schedule for the 2022 women’s NCAA basketball tournament:

Round Dates Hosts/Site(s) First Round March 18-19, 2022 University of South Carolina (Colonial Life Arena)

Iowa State University (James Hilton Coliseum)

University of Iowa (Carver-Hawkeye Arena

University of Louisville (KFC Yum! Center)

Baylor University (Ferrell Center)

Stanford (Maples Pavilion)

University of Maryland (XFINITY Center)

University of Texas (Frank Erwin Center) Second Round March 20-21, 2022 Regional Semifinals March 25-26, 2022 Bridgeport Regional (Total Mortgage Arena) – Hosted by UConn and Fairfield University

Greensboro Regional (Greensboro Coliseum Complex) – Hosted by ACC

Wichita Regional (Intrust Bank Arena) – Hosted by Wichita State University

Spokane Regional (Spokane Arena) – Hosted by Gonzaga University Regional Final March 27-28, 2022 Final Four – Semifinals April 1, 2022 Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota NCAA Championship Game April 3, 2022

When is the Final Four?

The NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four will be held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The two semifinal games will be played on April 1, while the NCAA Championship Game is scheduled for April 3, 2022.

How to Watch March Madness

ESPN has the national broadcast rights for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. Games will air across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, and ABC.