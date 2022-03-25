March Madness: 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Schedule, Bracket and Scores

The 2022 NCAA women’s basketball tournament is in full swing. After a thrilling opening weekend, 16 teams remain in contention for the 2022 NCAA title.
Here is On Her Turf’s viewing guide for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, which includes a full March Madness tournament schedule, game times, TV channel info, and a guide to what games are being played when.
March Madness Games Today
Sweet 16 games on Friday March 25, 2022:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|Region
|No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 5 North Carolina
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Greensboro
|No. 2 Texas vs. No. 6 Ohio State
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Spokane
|No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 4 Maryland
|9:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Spokane
|No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Creighton
|9:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Greensboro
Sweet 16 games on Saturday, March 26, 2022:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|Region
|No. 1 NC State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame
|11:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|Bridgeport
|No. 2 UConn vs. No. 3 Indiana
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|Bridgeport
|No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 4 Tennessee
|4 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Wichita
|No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 10 South Dakota
|6:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Wichita
NCAA Women’s Basketball Bracket
THE. BRACKET. 😍
🔗: https://t.co/fLnq6Z0d8b#SelectionSunday #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/f94w4Yrjf1
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 14, 2022
Women’s March Madness – Results and Scores from Round 1:
Here are the results and scores from the NCAA women’s basketball games on Friday, March 18, 2022:
|Winning Team
|Losing Team
|No. 8 Miami (FL) 78
|No. 9 South Florida 66
|No. 10 South Dakota 75
|No. 7 Ole Miss 61
|No. 10 Creighton 84
|No. 7 Colorado 74
|No. 1 South Carolina 79
|No. 16 Howard 21
|No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast 84
|No. 5 Virginia Tech 81
|No. 9 Gonzaga 68
|No. 8 Nebraska 55
|No. 2 Baylor 89
|No. 15 Hawai’i 49
|No. 2 Iowa 98
|No. 15 Illinois State 58
|No. 4 Maryland 102
|No. 13 Delaware 71
|No. 7 Utah 92
|No. 10 Arkansas 69
|No. 1 Louisville 83
|No. 16 Albany 51
|No. 8 Kansas 77
|No. 9 Georgia Tech 58
|No. 6 Georgia 70
|No. 11 Dayton 54
|No. 2 Texas 70
|No. 15 Fairfield 52
|No. 1 Stanford 78
|No. 16 Montana State 37
|No. 3 Iowa State 78
|No. 14 UT Arlington 71
Results and scores from the NCAA women’s basketball games on Saturday, March 19, 2022:
|Winning Team
|Losing Team
|No. 9 Kansas State 50
|No. 8 Washington State 40
|No. 2 UConn 83
|No. 15 Mercer 38
|No. 11 Villanova 61
|No. 6 BYU 57
|No. 3 Indiana 85
|No. 14 Charlotte 51
|No. 1 NC State 96
|No. 16 Longwood 68
|No. 6 Ohio State 63
|No. 11 Missouri State 56
|No. 4 Tennessee 80
|No. 13 Buffalo 67
|No. 3 Michigan 74
|No. 14 American 39
|No. 7 UCF 69
|No. 10 Florida 52
|No. 11 Princeton 69
|No. 6 Kentucky 62
|No. 3 LSU 83
|No. 14 Jackson State 77
|No. 12 Belmont 73
|No. 5 Oregon 70 (2OT)
|No. 5 North Carolina 79
|No. 12 Stephen F. Austin 66
|No. 5 Notre Dame 89
|No. 12 UMass 78
|No. 4 Arizona 72
|No. 13 UNLV 67
|No. 4 Oklahoma 78
|No. 13 IUPUI 72
Women’s March Madness – Results and Scores from Round 2:
Results and scores from the NCAA women’s basketball games on Sunday, March 20, 2022:
|Winning Team
|Losing Team
|No. 10 Creighton 64 (recap here)
|No. 2 Iowa 62
|No. 4 Maryland 89
|No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast 65
|No. 1 South Carolina 49
|No. 8 Miami (Fla.) 33
|No. 2 Texas 78
|No. 7 Utah 56
|No. 10 South Dakota 61 (recap here)
|No. 2 Baylor 47
|No. 1 Louisville 68
|No. 9 Gonzaga 59
|No. 3 Iowa State 67
|No. 6 Georgia 44
|No. 1 Stanford 91
|No. 8 Kansas 65
Results and scores from the NCAA women’s basketball games on Monday, March 21, 2022:
|Winning Team
|Losing Team
|No. 1 NC State 89
|No. 9 Kansas State 57
|No. 3 Michigan 64
|No. 11 Villanova 49
|No. 5 Notre Dame 108
|No. 4 Oklahoma 64
|No. 4 Tennessee 70
|No. 12 Belmont 67
|No. 3 Indiana 56
|No. 11 Princeton 55
|No. 6 Ohio State 79
|No. 3 LSU 64
|No. 2 UConn 52
|No. 7 UCF 47
|No. 5 North Carolina 63
|No. 4 Arizona 45
2022 March Madness – Full Schedule, Rounds and Sites
Here is a look at the schedule for the 2022 women’s NCAA basketball tournament:
|Round
|Dates
|Hosts/Site(s)
|First Round
|March 18-19, 2022
|
|Second Round
|March 20-21, 2022
|Regional Semifinals
|March 25-26, 2022
|
|Regional Final
|March 27-28, 2022
|Final Four – Semifinals
|April 1, 2022
|
|NCAA Championship Game
|April 3, 2022
When is the Final Four?
The NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four will be held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The two semifinal games will be played on April 1, while the NCAA Championship Game is scheduled for April 3, 2022.
How to Watch March Madness
ESPN has the national broadcast rights for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. Games will air across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, and ABC. (The specific TV station for each game is indicated above.)