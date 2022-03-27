2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball: March Madness Schedule, Bracket and Scores

By Mar 27, 2022, 2:05 PM EDT
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston competes in the 2022 NCAA women's basketball tournament
Getty Images
0 Comments

The 2022 NCAA women’s basketball tournament is in full swing. Eight teams (South Carolina, Stanford, NC State, Louisville, Texas, UConn, Michigan, and Creighton) remain in contention for the 2022 NCAA title.

Here is On Her Turf’s viewing guide for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, which includes a full March Madness tournament schedule, game times, TV channel info, and a guide to what games are being played when.

NCAA Women’s Basketball Games Today

Sunday, March 27, 2022 – Elite eight games:

Teams Time (ET) TV Channel Region 
No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Creighton 7 p.m. ESPN Greensboro
No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 2 Texas 9 p.m. ESPN Spokane

Monday, March 28, 2022 – Elite eight games:

Teams Time (ET) TV Channel Region
No. 1 NC State vs. No. 2 UConn 7 p.m. ESPN Bridgeport
No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 3 Michigan 9 p.m. ESPN Wichita

2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Bracket – Updated for the Elite Eight:

Women’s March Madness – Results and Scores from Round 1:

Results and scores from the NCAA women’s basketball games on Friday, March 18, 2022:

Winning Team Losing Team
No. 8 Miami (FL) 78  No. 9 South Florida 66
No. 10 South Dakota 75  No. 7 Ole Miss 61
No. 10 Creighton 84  No. 7 Colorado 74
No. 1 South Carolina 79  No. 16 Howard 21
No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast 84  No. 5 Virginia Tech 81
No. 9 Gonzaga 68  No. 8 Nebraska 55
No. 2 Baylor 89  No. 15 Hawai’i 49
No. 2 Iowa 98  No. 15 Illinois State 58
No. 4 Maryland 102  No. 13 Delaware 71
No. 7 Utah 92  No. 10 Arkansas 69
No. 1 Louisville 83  No. 16 Albany 51
No. 8 Kansas 77  No. 9 Georgia Tech 58
No. 6 Georgia 70  No. 11 Dayton 54
No. 2 Texas 70  No. 15 Fairfield 52
No. 1 Stanford 78  No. 16 Montana State 37
No. 3 Iowa State 78  No. 14 UT Arlington 71

Results and scores from the NCAA women’s basketball games on Saturday, March 19, 2022:

Winning Team Losing Team
No. 9 Kansas State 50  No. 8 Washington State 40
No. 2 UConn 83  No. 15 Mercer 38
No. 11 Villanova 61  No. 6 BYU 57
No. 3 Indiana 85  No. 14 Charlotte 51
No. 1 NC State 96  No. 16 Longwood 68
No. 6 Ohio State 63  No. 11 Missouri State 56
No. 4 Tennessee 80  No. 13 Buffalo 67
No. 3 Michigan 74  No. 14 American 39
No. 7 UCF 69  No. 10 Florida 52
No. 11 Princeton 69  No. 6 Kentucky 62
No. 3 LSU 83  No. 14 Jackson State 77
No. 12 Belmont 73  No. 5 Oregon 70 (2OT)
No. 5 North Carolina 79  No. 12 Stephen F. Austin 66
No. 5 Notre Dame 89  No. 12 UMass 78
No. 4 Arizona 72  No. 13 UNLV 67
No. 4 Oklahoma 78  No. 13 IUPUI 72

Women’s March Madness – Results and Scores from Round 2:

Results and scores from the NCAA women’s basketball games on Sunday, March 20, 2022:

Winning Team Losing Team
No. 10 Creighton 64 (recap here)  No. 2 Iowa 62
No. 4 Maryland 89  No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast 65
No. 1 South Carolina 49  No. 8 Miami (Fla.) 33
No. 2 Texas 78  No. 7 Utah 56
No. 10 South Dakota 61 (recap here)  No. 2 Baylor 47
No. 1 Louisville 68  No. 9 Gonzaga 59
No. 3 Iowa State 67  No. 6 Georgia 44
No. 1 Stanford 91  No. 8 Kansas 65

Results and scores from the NCAA women’s basketball games on Monday, March 21, 2022:

Winning Team Losing Team 
No. 1 NC State 89  No. 9 Kansas State 57
No. 3 Michigan 64  No. 11 Villanova 49
No. 5 Notre Dame 108  No. 4 Oklahoma 64
No. 4 Tennessee 70  No. 12 Belmont 67
No. 3 Indiana 56  No. 11 Princeton 55
No. 6 Ohio State 79  No. 3 LSU 64
No. 2 UConn 52  No. 7 UCF 47
No. 5 North Carolina 63  No. 4 Arizona 45

2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Sweet 16 Results:

Results and scores from the Sweet 16 games on Friday, March 25, 2022:

Winning Team Losing Team
No. 1 South Carolina 69 No. 5 North Carolina 61
No. 2 Texas 66 No. 6 Ohio State 63
No. 1 Stanford 72 No. 4 Maryland  66
No. 10 Creighton 76 No. 3 Iowa State 68

Results and scores from the Sweet 16 games on Saturday, March 26, 2022:

Winning Team Losing Team
No. 1 NC State 66 No. 5 Notre Dame 63
No. 2 UConn 75 No. 3 Indiana 58
No. 1 Louisville 76 No. 4 Tennessee 64
No. 3 Michigan 52 No. 10 South Dakota 49

2022 March Madness – Full Schedule, Rounds and Sites

Here is a look at the schedule for the 2022 women’s NCAA basketball tournament:

Round Dates Hosts/Site(s)
First Round March 18-19, 2022
  • University of South Carolina (Colonial Life Arena)
  • Iowa State University (James Hilton Coliseum)
  • University of Iowa (Carver-Hawkeye Arena
  • University of Louisville (KFC Yum! Center)
  • Baylor University (Ferrell Center)
  • Stanford (Maples Pavilion)
  • University of Maryland (XFINITY Center)
  • University of Texas (Frank Erwin Center)
Second Round March 20-21, 2022
Regional Semifinals March 25-26, 2022
  • Bridgeport Regional (Total Mortgage Arena) – Hosted by UConn and Fairfield University
  • Greensboro Regional (Greensboro Coliseum Complex) – Hosted by ACC
  • Wichita Regional (Intrust Bank Arena) – Hosted by Wichita State University
  • Spokane Regional (Spokane Arena) – Hosted by Gonzaga University
Regional Final March 27-28, 2022
Final Four – Semifinals April 1, 2022
  • Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
NCAA Championship Game April 3, 2022

When is the Final Four?

The NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four will be held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The two semifinal games will be played on April 1, while the NCAA Championship Game is scheduled for April 3, 2022.

How to Watch March Madness

ESPN has the national broadcast rights for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. Games will air across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, and ABC. (The specific TV station for each game is indicated above.)

More from On Her Turf

NWHL Isobel Cup Playoffs - Championship
The PHF and Russia’s largest tech company share the same chairman
IMSA engineer Danielle Shepherd
Female engineer Danielle Shepherd leads IMSA sports car team to victory
Tennessee women's basketball team celebrates a second round win at the 2022 Women's Basketball NCAA tournament
Summitt’s legacy is strong as Tennessee women make it back to Sweet 16