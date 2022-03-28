Tierna Davidson to miss 2022 season with ACL tear

By Mar 28, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT
Tierna Davidson, a defender for the NWSL Chicago Red Stars
Getty Images
0 Comments

Tierna Davidson will miss the remainder of the 2022 NWSL season after sustaining an ACL tear, the Chicago Red Stars announced on Monday.

According to the Red Stars press release, Davidson injured her knee during a training session last week.

Davidson played all 90 minutes in Chicago’s first game of the 2022 season to-date, a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash on March 20, 2022. She didn’t compete in Chicago’s home opener last Friday against the Kansas City Current, which the Red Stars lost 2-1.

Davidson, a defender who has 48 caps with the U.S. women’s national soccer team (USWNT), was also expected to be a part of the U.S. team’s roster for this summer’s 2023 Women’s World Cup qualifying games.

This story will continue to be updated. 

More Women's Sports News

Kali Flanagan and her Boston Pride teammates score after a goal during the 2022 PHF Isobel Cup Playoffs
2022 PHF Isobel Cup Final to feature Boston Pride and Connecticut Whale
Paige Bueckers of UConn's Women's Basketball Team competing in the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament
UConn women’s basketball aims for 14th straight trip to Final Four
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston competes in the 2022 NCAA women's basketball tournament
2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball: March Madness Schedule, Bracket and Scores