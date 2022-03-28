Tierna Davidson to miss 2022 season with ACL tear

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tierna Davidson will miss the remainder of the 2022 NWSL season after sustaining an ACL tear, the Chicago Red Stars announced on Monday.

According to the Red Stars press release, Davidson injured her knee during a training session last week.

Davidson played all 90 minutes in Chicago’s first game of the 2022 season to-date, a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash on March 20, 2022. She didn’t compete in Chicago’s home opener last Friday against the Kansas City Current, which the Red Stars lost 2-1.

Davidson, a defender who has 48 caps with the U.S. women’s national soccer team (USWNT), was also expected to be a part of the U.S. team’s roster for this summer’s 2023 Women’s World Cup qualifying games.

This story will continue to be updated.