Barcelona breaks women’s soccer attendance record with 91,553 fans (photos)

By Mar 30, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT
91,553 fans attended Barcelona's Champions League quarterfinal at Camp Nou, breaking the the record for largest attendance at a women's soccer game. 
Barcelona FC reported that 91,553 fans attended Wednesday’s Champions League quarterfinal at Camp Nou, breaking the the record for attendance at a women’s soccer game.

Tied 1-1 at the half, Barcelona went on to defeat Real Madrid 5-2. Barcelona will move on to the semifinal round with a two-game aggregate score of 8-3.

The previous women’s soccer attendance record, 90,185, was set at the 1999 Women’s World Cup Final at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

“I have dreamt of it since I was little. The other day I went to Camp Nou, obviously to see a match, but I also started to imagine what it will be like,” Barcelona captain and Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas told The Associated Press in a recent interview.

“I believe that this comes at just the right moment. We have been building toward this for many years and with what we have achieved, it was only a question of time. And it will also be a question of time before it becomes normal.”

Barcelona previously played a game at Camp Nou in January 2021, but with COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time, that match was closed to fans.

Here are a few photos from the attendance record-breaking game:

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid: Quarter Final Second Leg - UEFA Women's Champions League
BARCELONA, SPAIN – Alexia Putellas of FC Barcelona during the world record-breaking UEFA Women’s Champions League Quarterfinal against Real on March 30, 2022. (Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

 

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid: Quarter Final Second Leg - UEFA Women's Champions League
BARCELONA, SPAIN – Real Madrid’s Olga Carmona scored the first goal of the match on a penalty shot against Barcelona goalkeeper Sandra Panos. (Photo by Alex Caparros – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

 

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid: Quarter Final Second Leg - UEFA Women's Champions League
BARCELONA, SPAIN – MARCH 30: Aitana Bonmati of FC Barcelona attempts to get by a Real Madrid defender. (Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

 

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid: Quarter Final Second Leg - UEFA Women's Champions League
BARCELONA, SPAIN – Fans at Camp Nou celebrate after Barcelona scores its second goal of the game against Real Madrid. (Photo by Alex Caparros – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

 

FBL-EUR-C1-WOMEN-BARCELONA-REAL MADRID
Fans hold up their smartphones during Barcelona’s 5-2 Champions League quarterfinal win over Real Madrid (Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images)

 

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid: Quarter Final Second Leg - UEFA Women's Champions League
BARCELONA, SPAIN – Aitana Bonmati of FC Barcelona takes a photo with fans following her team’s victory at Camp Nou (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

 

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid: Quarter Final Second Leg - UEFA Women's Champions League
BARCELONA, SPAIN – Alexia Putellas of FC Barcelona celebrates the victory with fans at Camp Nou. (Photo by Alex Caparros – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

 

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid: Quarter Final Second Leg - UEFA Women's Champions League
BARCELONA, SPAIN – Barcelona celebrated the women’s soccer attendance world record by displaying the number of fans – 91,553 – on an LED board at Camp Nou. (Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

 

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid: Quarter Final Second Leg - UEFA Women's Champions League
BARCELONA, SPAIN – Fans at Camp Nou hold up signs to make the symbol that represents women (♀).  (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

This story will continue to be updated. 

