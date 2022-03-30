Barcelona breaks women’s soccer attendance record with 91,553 fans (photos)

Barcelona FC reported that 91,553 fans attended Wednesday’s Champions League quarterfinal at Camp Nou, breaking the the record for attendance at a women’s soccer game.
Tied 1-1 at the half, Barcelona went on to defeat Real Madrid 5-2. Barcelona will move on to the semifinal round with a two-game aggregate score of 8-3.
The previous women’s soccer attendance record, 90,185, was set at the 1999 Women’s World Cup Final at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
“I have dreamt of it since I was little. The other day I went to Camp Nou, obviously to see a match, but I also started to imagine what it will be like,” Barcelona captain and Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas told The Associated Press in a recent interview.
“I believe that this comes at just the right moment. We have been building toward this for many years and with what we have achieved, it was only a question of time. And it will also be a question of time before it becomes normal.”
Barcelona previously played a game at Camp Nou in January 2021, but with COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time, that match was closed to fans.
