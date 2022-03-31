The best photos from the most attended women’s soccer game in history

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Barcelona FC reported that 91,553 fans attended Wednesday’s Champions League quarterfinal at Camp Nou, breaking the the record for attendance at a women’s soccer game.

Tied 1-1 at the half, Barcelona went on to defeat Real Madrid 5-2. Barcelona will move on to the semifinal round with a two-game aggregate score of 8-3.

The previous women’s soccer attendance record, 90,185, was set at the 1999 Women’s World Cup Final at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

“I have dreamt of it since I was little. The other day I went to Camp Nou, obviously to see a match, but I also started to imagine what it will be like,” Barcelona captain and Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas told The Associated Press in a recent interview.

“I believe that this comes at just the right moment. We have been building toward this for many years and with what we have achieved, it was only a question of time. And it will also be a question of time before it becomes normal.”

Barcelona previously played a game at Camp Nou in January 2021, but with COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time, that match was closed to fans.

Here are a few of the best photos from the most attended game in women’s soccer history:

