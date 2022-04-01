Women’s Final Four – South Carolina vs. Louisville – Live updates, highlights, result

The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks and No. 1 Louisville Cardinals will compete in the first NCAA women’s basketball Final Four game on Friday night (7 p.m. ET on ESPN).

The winner of South Carolina vs. Louisville will compete in Sunday’s championship against the winner of Friday night’s second semifinal (No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 2 UConn) – live updates from that game will be provided here.

On Her Turf will provide live updates of the South Carolina vs. Louisville game as it unfolds in Minneapolis. Stay tuned to this page for details.

Final Four Live Updates: South Carolina vs. Louisville

Here are the starting lineups for both teams:

South Carolina:

3 – Destanni Henderson (G)

5- Victaria Saxton (C)

1 – Zia Cooke (G)

4 – Aliyah Boston (F)

12 – Brea Beal (F)

Louisville:

23 – Chelsie Hall (F)

14 – Kianna Smith (G)

21 – Emily Engstler (F)

10 – Hailey Van Lith (G)

44 – Olivia Cochran (C)

South Carolina vs. Louisville – First quarter:

9:09 1Q: And we’re underway! Victaria Saxton puts South Carolina on the board with a layup.

5:30 1Q: Wow, South Carolina leads 11-2, with Aliyah Boston scoring on back-to-back layups.

1:38 1Q: Some real fire from Louisville, sparked off a great pass from Hailey Van Lith. The Cardinals now trail 10-15.

0:00 1Q: At the end of the first quarter, South Carolina leads Louisville 17-10. Takeaways so far: Aliyah Boston is still really good. Four points, five rebounds so far.

South Carolina vs. Louisville – Second quarter:

6:49 2Q: WOW. 10 straight points from Louisville, including back-to-back-to-back 2-pointers from Emily Engstler. The Cardinals now lead 20-19.

6:14 2Q: And a 12-0 run for Louisville now with a jump shot from Kianna Smith.

1:42 2Q: It took nearly twenty minutes of play for Hailey Van Lith to make a basket, though she does have six rebounds so far. Makes this Van Lith quote from yesterday especially prophetic: “I think the emphasis is that whether they do double me, whether they blitz me, whether I get shots or not, whether I’m 0 for 10 in the first half, I’m going to rebound and I’m going to do everything I can on the defensive end to compete.”

0:00 2Q: At halftime, South Carolina leads 34-28. The Gamecocks did a good job of staying focused despite a 12-0 momentum swing from the Cardinals. As Aliyah Boston told ESPN’s Holly Rowe, “Basketball is a game of runs.”

South Carolina vs. Louisville – Third quarter:

5:47 3Q: Speaking of runs… South Carolina with a lot of momentum to start the third quarter. Destanni Henderson hits a jumper to make it 51-36 for the Gamecocks.

0:04 3Q: Oof. Emily Engstler with her fourth foul of the game. She’s been such a game-changer for Louisville tonight with 16 points, eight rebounds so far. Aliyah Boston scores on the free throw to make it 57-48 to end the third quarter.

0:00 3Q: At the end of the third quarter, Dawn Staley heaps praise onto Aliyah Boston, telling ESPN’s Holly Rowe she’s a “relentless competitor.” Looking ahead to the fourth, Staley says, “We got more depth than they do so we’re going to utilize that.”

Truth. Two Louisville players have played every minute of tonight’s game so far: Hailey Van Lith and Kianna Smith.

South Carolina vs. Louisville – Fourth quarter:

6:27 4Q: Junior guard Brea Beal with a layup to give South Carolina an 11-point lead, 63-52. Tic, tac, toe. Beal has had a great night, recording 12 points so far.

4:56 4Q: That was tough to watch. Louisville senior Emily Engstler – who spent the first three years of her career at Syracuse – gets her fifth foul of the night. She goes to the bench clearly distraught. She’ll finish the game (and likely her college career) with 18 points and nine rebounds.

2:21 4Q: Fantastic save from Victaria Saxton, who runs into the photographers to keep the ball inside the lines. I want to see the replay of that a few more times.

1:25 4Q: Aliyah Boston will finish the night with her 29th double-double of the season… that’s in 36 total games.

0:00 4Q: South Carolina defeats Louisville 72-59 to advance to the 2022 NCAA women’s basketball national championship game. It will be South Carolina’s second ever appearance in the title game and the Gamecocks will aim to make it 2-2 in championship finals after winning in 2017.

How to watch No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 1 Louisville in the NCAA Women’s Final Four:

Teams Time (ET) TV Channel Location No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 1 Louisville 7 p.m. ESPN Minneapolis, Minnesota

2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball: Final Four schedule, March Madness results and scores

Women’s Final Four – Louisville vs. South Carolina – What’s at stake:

This will be the first time South Carolina and Louisville meet in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. Outside of tournament play, the two teams have only met once in the last three decades: in 2016. South Carolina won that game 83-59.

Louisville has twice advanced to the NCAA women’s basketball championship game (2009, 2013), but has never won the national title.

South Carolina has only played in one NCAA championship game (2017), going on to win the national title.

What they’re saying ahead of the South Carolina vs. Louisville Final Four semifinal:

Hailey Van Lith on how the Cardinals and Gamecocks stack up:

“I think for us as a team, what I’ve been really trying to focus on and carry over to the girls is that regardless of whether the ball goes in on the offensive end for us, we’re going to guard, and we’re going to play defense and we’re going to rebound.

So for me, I think the emphasis is that whether they do double me, whether they blitz me, whether I get shots or not, whether I’m 0 for 10 in the first half, I’m going to rebound and I’m going to do everything I can on the defensive end to compete.

It is going to be an elite guard matchup, but I think it’s going to be who’s the mentally toughest to fight through the fact that these are both elite defenses and not get in their feelings about what’s happening on the offensive end.”

Louisville’s Kianna Smith on the semifinal matchup:

“It’s a great matchup. They have great guards and posts, but our defense all year has been a team effort, and that’s the way we play. We scramble. If somebody gets beat, we cover for each other. Nothing is going to change in that manner, that we’re going to be flying around, playing hard.”

Hailey Van Lith on whether Louisville has an underdog mentality and has been given enough credit:

“I don’t think we’re an underdog. I think we’re right where we meant to be. I think our team deserves this opportunity, and we’re ready to compete. But yeah, we’re just — the media isn’t including us, this and that, blah blah blah, we’re not being talked about as much. We cannot control that. That is not our fault. If they want to sleep, let them sleep. We’ll come in and do us, and we’re going to do us to the best of our ability. We’re just not going to waste energy on things that we can’t control at the end of the day.”

Dawn Staley on whether South Carolina’s semifinal loss in 2021 serves as motivation:

“No, I don’t think about it. The only time I think about it is when it’s brought up. But we’re not really motivated by that. We’re motivated by what we’ve been able to do this year and the habits that we’ve been able to create and perform night in and night out, and we just hope that our habits are much stronger than our opponents’ on any given day.”

Dawn Staley on whether she feels pressure to win another national championship:

“I mean, at the end of the day, we’re going to be judged by championships. That’s the thing that most people remember. Do we feel pressure to win? Yeah, because we’re a pretty good basketball team. We’re here. Will us not winning define who we are and what we’re able to accomplish? No.

Whoever it is that’s standing — the last team that’s standing on Sunday night, it’s divine order. I truly believe that. So if it’s not us, it’s not us. We’ll get another shot at it when it’s our turn. That’s what it’s supposed to be.”

