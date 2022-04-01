Stanford vs. UConn in the Final Four: Live updates, highlights, score

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 NCAA Women’s Final Four will feature the No. 1 Stanford Cardinal and No. 2 UConn Huskies in the second semifinal on Friday night (9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN).

Stay tuned to this page for live updates from the UConn-Stanford semifinal.

On Her Turf also provided live updates from the first women’s Final Four semifinal – South Carolina vs. Louisville – highlights from that game can be found here.

Live Updates: Stanford vs. UConn Semifinal

Stanford starting lineup:

Anna Wilson (G)

Lexie Hull (G)

Cameron Brink (F)

Lacie Hull (G)

Haley Jones (G)

UConn starting lineup:

Aaliyah Edwards (F)

Paige Bueckers (G)

Christyn Williams (G)

Olivia Nelson-Ododa (F)

Azzi Fudd (G)

UConn vs. Stanford – First quarter live updates:

9:33 1Q: Semifinal #2 is underway. UConn gets onto the board first thanks to a jumper from Christyn Williams.

8:07 1Q: And Paige Bueckers makes it 4-0. Given how well she’s been playing in the last couple games, it’s hard to remember that she missed 19(!) games this season due to injury.

0:00 1Q: At the end of the first quarter, UConn leads 12-9. Pretty balanced offense from the Huskies; Paige Bueckers, Aaliyah Edwards, Christyn Williams, and Azzi Fudd all have at least two points so far.

UConn vs. Stanford – Highlights from the second quarter:

6:50 2Q: Just over 13 minutes into this game and the score is … 12-11? Don’t think I would have predicted such a low-scoring game between these two teams.

6:29 2Q: And UConn’s Evina Westbrook makes it 15-11 with a beautiful three-pointer.

2:47 3Q: Daaaamn. Evina Westbrook with her third three-pointer of the quarter (video below). UConn leads 25-19.

1:55 2Q: Beautiful play from Stanford that concludes with Hannah Jump scoring a three-pointer (video below). The Cardinal is narrowing the gap, now trail UConn by one point, 24-25.

1:20 2Q: And Stanford takes its first lead of the game, Haley Jones putting the Cardinal up 26-25.

0:00 2Q: At the end of the first half, UConn with a 27-26 lead over Stanford. “We’re taking the right shots, we’ve just got to hit,” Haley Jones tells ESPN’s Holly Rowe before heading to the locker room.

Women’s Final Four: What’s at stake for Stanford and UConn in tonight’s semifinal:

Stanford women’s basketball team arrives in Minneapolis as the defending NCAA champion. The Cardinal has made it to the women’s basketball national championship game five previous times in program history, going on to win three national titles (1990, 1992, 2021).

While this is UConn’s 14th straight Final Four appearance, the Huskies haven’t made the NCAA women’s basketball championship game since 2016. That year, UConn won a fourth straight NCAA title.

How to watch UConn vs. Stanford in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four

Teams Time (ET) TV Channel Location No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 2 UConn 9:30 p.m. ESPN Minneapolis, Minnesota

