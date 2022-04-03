South Carolina vs. UConn in the 2022 national championship game: How to watch, live updates

It’s down to two teams. South Carolina and UConn will compete in tonight’s 2022 NCAA women’s basketball national championship game (8 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Both UConn and South Carolina’s women’s basketball teams are undefeated in NCAA national championship games, though UConn has won 11 titles compared to South Carolina’s lone win (2017). That said, no player on either UConn or South Carolina’s roster has ever competed in a national championship game.

How to watch UConn and South Carolina in tonight’s women’s basketball national championship game:

Teams Time (ET) TV Channel Location South Carolina vs. UConn 8 p.m. ESPN Minneapolis, Minnesota

What’s at stake for UConn women’s basketball:

While this is UConn’s 14th straight Final Four appearance, this is the first time the Huskies will compete in the NCAA women’s basketball championship game since 2016. That year, UConn won a fourth straight NCAA title.

UConn will be aiming to win its 12th women’s basketball national title in program history, all earned under head coach Geno Auriemma, beginning in 1995.

History on the line for the South Carolina Gamecocks:

Tonight will mark South Carolina’s second time in the women’s basketball national championship game. The Gamecocks emerged victorious in their only other appearance (2017), defeating Mississippi State 67-55. Head coach Dawn Staley led that team, too.

What they’re saying ahead of the UConn vs. South Carolina national championship game:

Dawn Staley on South Carolina (1-for-1) and UConn (11-for-11) both being undefeated in national championship games:

“We can talk about the numbers, but the numbers give them no edge. The numbers aren’t going to give us an edge. Our season, the great season that we’ve had, it’s not going to give us an edge tomorrow. We’ve got to play it. They’ve got to play it because we’re not going to be thinking about — (Geno) is not going to be thinking about, oh, we’re 11-0. We got the 12th one in the bag. We’re not going to think, oh, here’s UConn. We’re going to automatically win. You can’t go into games thinking that way. You’ve got to play. And we’re going to play off of this year. We’re not going to play their history.”

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma on coaching against Dawn Staley and the two teams’ undefeated records in national championship games:

“I think her team has a great chance to win a National Championship. I think my team has a chance to win a National Championship. But in terms of me personally or Dawn personally, I don’t think either of us — at least I don’t. I don’t want to speak for Dawn. But I feel like once this game starts, once you get to tip-off, you kind of relinquish about 80% of the control to the players, and they now have the ability to win it or they don’t. And you can coach the best game of your life and lose. You can make the most mistakes you’ve ever made coaching a game, and your team will find a way to win.”

Geno Auriemma on UConn’s game plan to contain Aliyah Boston:

“I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that she might be the hardest person in America to guard. She scores if there’s one, two, three, four people on her. It doesn’t matter. She’s able to carve out the space she wants. She gets the ball on the rim whenever she wants. She rebounds whichever ball she goes after. She just has a knack.

“And I think when you can anchor your team with that, then you can go into every game as a coach pretty confident that you might not have other pieces working that day, but you got that piece working. That’s the most important. I think she’s the most important person in the country in terms of what she does for her team.

“How do we guard her? I don’t know. I’m open for suggestions.”

Aliyah Boston on what it was like to play in front of 18,000 fans at the Target Center during Friday’s Final Four game:

“You think about people on social media and they always have something to say about women’s basketball. Nobody watches it, nobody really cares.

“I mean, 18,000 people last night for March Madness was amazing. Looking at the little girls in the stands, it’s like, wow, we are really helping young girls. Because, I mean, we were in those stands. I remember being in the stands watching the Final Four games.

“To be playing and girls coming up to me after games asking me to sign something or take a picture, it’s like we’re really making an impact and women’s basketball is something that’s going to continue to grow.”

Paige Bueckers on how UConn has evolved since losing to South Carolina, 73-57, in the Bahamas in November:

“I think we’re a lot more confident team. I think we’re more a team that understands their roles and I think different people have had to step up. I think we’re a team that’s going to use their depth more and we’re much more confident team. Everybody knows their roles and what they have to deal with. I think we’re a completely different team than the first time we played.”

