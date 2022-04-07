2022 WNBA Draft: Which players opted in, how the WNBA Draft works and more

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ahead of the 2022 WNBA Draft, here are answers to a few frequently asked questions about how the draft works, WNBA eligibility, which players have declared, which WNBA team has first pick, and more.

When is the WNBA Draft?

The 2022 WNBA Draft will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022. For the first time since 2019, the WNBA Draft will be held in-person at Spring Studios in New York. ESPN will broadcast the event beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Which WNBA prospects will attend the 2022 WNBA Draft?

The WNBA on Wednesday announced the list of 12 prospects who will attend the 2022 WNBA Draft:

Shakira Austin – Ole Miss

Kierstan Bell – Florida Gulf Coast

Rae Burrell – Tennessee

Veronica Burton – Northwestern

Nia Clouden – Michigan State

Elissa Cunane – NC State

Emily Engstler – Louisville

Destanni Henderson – South Carolina

Naz Hillmon – Michigan

Rhyne Howard – Kentucky

Nyara Sabally – Oregon

NaLyssa Smith – Baylor

How does the WNBA Draft work?

The WNBA draft consists of three rounds with 12 picks in each round. A total of 36 athletes will be drafted.

How many draftees will ultimately play in the WNBA?

It hurts to answer this question. The reality is that the majority of WNBA draftees won’t ultimately play in a WNBA game. That’s because there are just 144 roster spots available in the WNBA (12 teams x 12 players per roster).

Of the 36 players who get drafted this year, fewer than 12 are ultimately expected to be named to WNBA rosters when the season begins in May. See below for a full list of the 108 college players who opted in for this year’s WNBA draft.

Which team has the first pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft?

The Washington Mystics won the 2022 WNBA draft lottery, but on Wednesday, it was announced that the Mystics had traded the number one overall draft pick to the Atlanta Dream. In exchange, the Mystics received the No 3. overall pick, No. 14 overall pick, plus rights to swap 2023 draft picks.

“We are very comfortable with all three players that we have ranked as the possible top three picks in the draft,” Mystics head coach Mike Thibault said. “We didn’t have any other picks in this draft and now we have #14 to try to find another good young player that can be a part of our future.”

Here’s a look at the updated list of first-round picks after Wednesday’s trade news:

Atlanta Dream (from Washington Mystics) Indiana Fever Washington Mystics (from Atlanta Dream) Indiana Fever (from Los Angeles via Dallas) New York Liberty Indiana Fever (from Dallas) Dallas Wings (from Chicago via Dallas and Indiana) Minnesota Lynx (from Phoenix via New York and Seattle) Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle) Indiana Fever (from Minnesota) Las Vegas Aces Connecticut Sun

Who is eligible for the WNBA Draft?

In order to be eligible to play in the WNBA, an athlete must:

Turn 22 years old in the year of the draft OR

Have graduated or be set to graduate from a four-year university within three months of the draft OR

Have attended a four-year college and had her original class already graduate or be set to graduate within three months of the draft

International athletes who don’t play college basketball in the U.S. are eligible so long as they turn 20 years old in the year of the draft.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA in 2021 granted all winter athletes an additional year of college eligibility. As a result, college players were required to opt-in if they had additional eligibility remaining and wanted to be considered for the 2022 WNBA Draft.

Here is a list of the 108 NCAA athletes who have opted in to the 2022 WNBA Draft (updated on April 6, 2022):

The WNBA on Wednesday announced the full list of 108 NCAA athletes who have opted in for the 2022 WNBA Draft.

This updated list includes athletes who were still competing or had just finished competing in the 2022 NCAA women’s basketball tournament when the WNBA published its initial list last week.

Headlining the new additions are four athletes who competed in the 2022 NCAA women’s basketball championship on Sunday: South Carolina’s Destanni Henderson and UConn’s Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Evina Westbrook, and Christyn Williams.

New additions are identified in bold.

Faustine Aifuwa – C – LSU

Joanne Allen-Taylor – G – Texas

Amy Atwell – G – Hawaii

Shakira Austin – C – Ole Miss

Ty Battle – F – Delaware

Kierstan Bell – G – Florida Gulf Coast

Arbrie Benson – G – Ball State

Katie Benzan – G – Maryland

Michelle Berry – G-F – TCU

Chloe Bibby – F – Maryland

Jazzmaine “Jazz” Bond – F – North Florida

Araion Bradshaw – G – Dayton

Osh Brown – F – Rutgers

Rae Burrell – G-F – Tennessee

Veronica Burton – G – Northwestern

Brice Calip – G – Missouri State

Nicole Cardaño-Hillary – G – Indiana

Jailin Cherry – G – LSU

Natalie Chou – G – UCLA

Deja Church – G – DePaul

Nia Clouden – G – Michigan State

Jennifer Coleman – G – Navy

Lorela Cubaj – F – Georgia Tech (Italy)

Elissa Cunane – C – NC State

Alana Davis – F – Memphis

Mia Davis – F – Temple

Jordyn Dawson – F – Akron

Jasmine Dickey – G – Delaware

Renetha “Shug” Dickson – G – Rutgers

Maya Dodson – F – Notre Dame

Alexus Dye – F – Tennessee

Queen Egbo – C – Baylor

Jayden Eggleston – F-G – CSU Bakersfield

Emily Engstler – F – Louisville

Amaya Finklea – C – Duke

N’Dea Flye – G – Rocky Mountain

Krystal Freeman – F – Tulane

Jenna Giacone – G – Dayton

Miela Goodchild – G – Duke

Alexis “Lexi” Gordon – G-F – Duke

Vivian Gray – G – Texas Tech

Aleksa Gulbe – F – Indiana

Chelsie Hall – G – Louisville

Sara Hamson – C – BYU

Paisley Harding – G – BYU

Lauren Heard – G – TCU

Lexi Held – G – DePaul

Destanni Henderson – G – South Carolina

Naz Hillmon – F – Michigan

Mya Hollingshed – F – Colorado

CeCe Hooks – G – Ohio

Qadashah Hoppie – G – Texas A&M

Chantel Horvat – G – UCLA

Rhyne Howard – G – Kentucky

Gadiva Hubbard – G – Minnesota

Lexie Hull – G – Stanford

Aahliyah Jackson – G – TCU

Erica “Rosy” Johnson – G – Ohio

Kayla Jones – F – NC State

Masseny Kaba – F – UCF

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen – G – Georgia Tech (Finland)

Chloe Lamb – G – South Dakota

Jordan Lewis – G – Baylor

Kiara Lewis – G – Clemson

Kelsey Marshall – G – Miami

LaShonda Monk – G – Ole Miss

Christina Morra – F – Wake Forest

Que Morrison – G – Georgia

Nancy Mulkey – C – Washington

Bethy Mununga – F – South Florida

Olivia Nelson-Ododa – F – Connecticut

Ali Patberg – G – Indiana

Jaelynn Penn – G – UCLA

Raina Perez – G – NC State

Destiny Pitts – G-F – Texas A&M

Khayla Pointer – G – LSU

Amber Ramirez – G – Arkansas

Taya Robinson – G – VCU

Dor Saar – G – Middle Tennessee

Nyara Sabally – C – Oregon

Courtajia “Tay” Sanders – G – UCF

Chanin Scott – G-F – North Carolina A&T

Aisha Sheppard – G – Virginia Tech

Hannah Sjerven – C – South Dakota

Akila Smith – F – Longwood

Alisia Smith – F – Michigan State

Kianna Smith – G – Louisville

NaLyssa Smith – F – Baylor

Tra’Dayja Smith – G – Longwood

Jenna Staiti – C – Georgia

Iimar’i Thomas – F – UCLA

Sam Thomas – G – Arizona

Taylah Thomas – F – Texas Tech

Lianna Tillman – G – Sacramento State

Amandine Toi – G – Virginia

Moon Ursin – G – Tulane

Lauren Van Kleunen – F` – Marquette

Cierra Walker – G – Gonzaga

Kayla Wells – G – Texas A&M

Evina Westbrook – G – Connecticut

Erin Whalen – G-F – Dayton

Sydne Wiggins – G – SMU

Christyn Williams – G – Connecticut

Jade Williams – F – Duke

Macee Williams – F – IUPUI

Ameshya Williams-Holiday – F – Jackson State

Anna Wilson – G – Stanford

Deja Winters – G – Minnesota

Since the WNBA published its initial 88-athlete list last week, two athletes also removed their names from consideration (Anastasia Hayes of Mississippi State and Brie Perpignan of Elon).

