Video: Thrilling Boston Marathon women’s race determined in final seconds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

When Kenyan runner Peres Jepchirchir pulled away from Ababel Yeshaneh with one mile remaining in the 2022 Boston Marathon, it appeared as if the winner of the women’s race had just announced herself.

Jepchirchir, who won both Olympic gold and the New York Marathon title last year, is known for her kick and entered Monday’s race aiming for her first Boston Marathon title.

But Yeshaneh wasn’t willing to give the top prize away that quickly. Within a minute, the 30-year-old Ethiopian runner had caught back up and she managed to stay side-by-side with Jepchirchir for the final turns: right on Hereford, left on Boylston.

It wasn’t until the final meters of the race that Jepchirchir pulled away again — this time for good. She crossed the finish line in 2:21:01, with Yeshaneh finishing four seconds back. (A video highlight of the women’s race is embedded above.)

Jepchirchir, already the only person to win both Olympic gold and the New York Marathon, now adds Boston to her already decorated resume. NBC Sports’ Nick Zaccardi put her recent success into perspective with this tweet:

Peres Jepchirchir was already the only person to win an Olympic marathon and New York City Marathon title in a career. She's just added Boston, winning all three in a span of 8 months. https://t.co/qTEOEKgqqP — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) April 18, 2022

Kenya’s Mary Wacera Ngugi — a member of the 2022 Boston Marathon’s honorary women’s team — finished third in 02:21:32.

The 2022 Boston Marathon marked the 50th anniversary of the first official women’s race, which was won by Nina Kuscsik.

In women’s wheelchair race, Schär continues marathon dominance

Earlier on Monday, Switzerland’s Manuela Schär won her fourth Boston Marathon title when she clocked the fastest time in the women’s wheelchair division (1:41:08). Schär, who won four Paralympic medals last summer in Tokyo, also won the marathon titles in Boston, Berlin, and London last fall.

American Susannah Scaroni finished second while 2020 Paralympic marathon champion Madison de Rozario of Australia placed third.

This story will continue to be updated.

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC