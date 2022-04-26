Reagan Carey appointed as new commissioner of Premier Hockey Federation (PHF)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) announced on Tuesday that Reagan Carey has been hired as new league commissioner.

Carey previously served as director of women’s hockey for USA Hockey from 2010 until 2018. In that role, Carey served as general manager for the U.S. national team at two Olympics (2014 Sochi – silver, 2018 Pyeongchang – gold) and six world championships. Prior to that, Carey worked in fan development for the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks and NHL’s Atlanta Thrashers.

“Throughout my career, I have been fortunate and honored to have played a part in growing and improving the landscape of women’s hockey at all levels,” Carey said in a statement released by the PHF.

“Through our work we will aim to honor past pioneers of our sport, and inspire young girls to see a vibrant future in the game by ensuring that athletes who want to train and compete at the highest professional levels will always have a home at the PHF.”

Boston Pride player and Players’ Association representative Mallory Souliotis told On Her Turf that player reps were informed of Carey’s hiring on Monday and were invited to join her on a call Monday night.

“She understands what it takes from the players side to train and compete at the highest level,” Soulitis wrote in a message to On Her Turf. “From early chats she is looking to collaborate with the PA and work together with players to continue to improve player experience and take the PHF to new heights.”

According to the PHF press release, the search committee – which was led by Connecticut Whale owner Tobin Kelly – also included PHF board members Johanna Boynton and Andy Scurto, Lisa Haley (PHF Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations), Digit Murphy (President, Metropolitan Riveters), and Susie Piotrkowski (Octagon).

In an interview last week, On Her Turf asked PHF Board of Governors Chairman John Boynton about the composition of the commissioner search committee and how many were members of BTM Partners, but Boynton declined to answer. Based on the list provided by the PHF, the number is two: Johanna Boynton and Digit Murphy.

“What stands out about Reagan Carey is not only her incredible depth of experience in the world of women’s hockey but the collaborative approach she brings to the position,” Kelly said in a statement provided by the PHF.

“In all of our many conversations, Reagan’s commitment to communication and her values that advocate for what is right and put players first, make her the perfect leader for the next phase of growth in the PHF.”

Carey is the third commissioner in PHF/NWHL history, succeeding Ty Tumminia and founder Dani Rylan Kearney. Her official start date is May 10.

