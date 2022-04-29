Angel City FC vs. North Carolina Courage: NWSL preview, how to watch, live updates

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 NWSL regular season kicks off tonight with expansion team Angel City FC hosting the North Carolina Courage at Banc of California Stadium. Ahead of the NWSL season opener, here are a few key details to know (including how to watch)!

On Her Turf will provide live updates of Angel City FC vs. North Carolina once the match begins.

How to watch the NWSL season opener featuring Angel City FC vs. North Carolina Courage:

The 10th season of the NWSL officially gets underway tonight.

If you aren’t in Los Angeles to see Angel City vs. North Carolina in-person at Banc of California Stadium, you can watch on TV via CBS Sports Network (7:30pm local, 10:30pm ET). Fans outside of the U.S. can stream the game on Twitch.

For the first time ever, there will also be an NWSL season kickoff show before tonight’s game. The kickoff show will air live on CBSSN beginning at 10pm ET.

Angel City FC vs. NC Courage – Match Preview:

While North Carolina has seen lots of roster turnover since last season, the team has still enjoyed a strong start to the year. The Courage went 3-3-0 (win-tie-loss) during the group phase stage of the Challenge Cup and will play the Kansas City Current in the semifinal round of the Challenge Cup playoffs on May 4. (Yes, the NWSL Challenge Cup and 2022 NWSL regular season overlaps for some reason.)

As a new expansion team, it’s understandable that Angel City has taken longer to get up to speed. After losing four games and drawing one, the club recorded its first ever win last week against a somewhat depleted Portland Thorns roster.

While the Courage enters tonight’s game with the experience and statistical advantage, given the hype and home field advantage, it wouldn’t be surprising if Angel City pulls off a win in its home opener.

What they’re saying ahead of tonight’s NWSL season opener:

Christen Press on what Angel City’s first NWSL game means for women’s soccer:

“Friday, for me, represents a new future for women’s sport, and particularly, women’s soccer. For so much of my career, I’ve heard mumblings of ‘Oh, I’m an owner, I started this team because I wanted my daughter to have a team to play for,’ or ‘I thought it was the right thing to do to have a women’s team.’ This project at Angel City is nothing like that. It’s about seeing the business opportunities in women’s sports.”

Christen Press on what the Angel City FC got out of the Challenge Cup:

“Our Challenge Cup was a launch pad and a learning opportunity for this club… We played a man down, we played from behind, we had leads… I think there were a lot of tactical and emotional things that we got to prepare for that puts us in a really great position for the season.”

Angel City FC head coach Freya Coombe on the energy heading into tonight’s game vs. North Carolina:

“It’s really good to focus on all of the positive emotion and energy. I think everyone has been looking forward to this moment for a long time.”

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC