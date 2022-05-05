Ashlyn Harris, Ali Krieger enjoying life in Gotham’s ‘fast lane’ with USWNT in rearview mirror

Four months after making the move to NWSL club Gotham FC, Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger say they are settling nicely into life in the proverbial fast lane.

“We’re literally at the center of the universe,” said Harris, who was traded to NJ/NY Gotham FC from the Orlando Pride in December, along with wife Krieger. “Like, the pace… holy smokes – it’s just go, go, go, go, go. And you just don’t get enough time to just sit and breathe and relax. So, it’s been a really quite a change, but a really great change.”

The 37-year-old Krieger and 36-year-old Harris have been splitting their time between the New York and New Jersey sides of Gotham, but they are 100-percent taking it all in through the wide eyes of their 15-month-old daughter, Sloane. “When we take her into the city and everyone’s honking and the trucks are driving by, her eyes — I mean, she has big eyes to begin with — but her eyes are just like, ‘What is going on?'” Harris said in an interview set up by sponsor Hertz. “I think as a family, we’re really growing and just living in such a beautiful little community, and we feel really safe there,” adds Krieger. “The weather is probably the only thing that’s a shock for us.”

While adjusting to big-city life has taken a minute, Harris and Krieger have found their transition to Gotham FC to be more seamless.

“We were obviously playing better football, and we’re honestly on a team with such incredible human beings. And then they’re so good at soccer,” said Krieger. “We’re in an environment where we’re continuing to be challenged and getting better every day because of that. So, it’s been really fun.” Gotham FC opened the 2022 NWSL regular season on Sunday with a 3-0 win over their former club, with Harris recording four saves and Krieger making 12 clearances. Next up, they’ll travel to California for a game this Saturday against expansion club San Diego.

But while their journey with Gotham FC is just beginning, Krieger confirmed she believes her time with the U.S. Women’s National Team has come to an end. Krieger (108 caps) and Harris (18 caps) received their last USWNT call-ups in January 2021.

“It’s been an incredible journey,” said Krieger, who was member of the USWNT that won the World Cup in 2015 and 2019, and finished second in 2011. “Obviously, there was no like official announcement, but ever since we didn’t make the Olympic roster, it was pretty clear and obvious to us that we just now focus on our family and focus on club soccer and just the joy of not having to be in that stress of an environment after 12 to 15 years of playing at that level.

“I think we’ve given everything we have to the national team,” she continued. “Obviously, if we’re ever needed in the future, we’re always here.”

But don’t mistake that change as a sign that Krieger and Harris are slowing down anytime soon. In fact, they’re encouraging fans and travelers alike to hit the road in a custom-wrapped car from Hertz for their next special occasion. The women can be seen on social media enjoying a car wrapped to celebrate Mother’s Day, commemorating their second year as parents with the words, “Two moms who like to kick it.”