No. 1 Stanford, reigning champion Rachel Heck take aim at 2022 NCAA Women’s Golf Championships

The top teams in college golf head to the Arizona desert this week for the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf National Championships, where 24 teams and 12 individuals (not on qualifying teams) will compete for the titles at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, May 20-25. This year’s field features each of the top 10, and 19 of the top 20 teams in the Golfstat rankings (only No. 12 Florida is missing). Nine previous national champions (Alabama, Arizona State, Purdue, San Jose State, Stanford, TCU, UCLA, Georgia, Southern California) are in the field, which also features four teams from both California and Texas – the most of any states. Missing this week is defending champion Ole Miss, marking the first time the defending champ has not returned to the NCAAs since Washington won in 2016 and failed to qualify in 2017. However, 17 of last year’s 24 teams are back, including three of the eight teams that advanced to the match play. Of note, the Stanford Cardinal come in as the No. 1 ranked team, while the Southern California Trojans arrive at Grayhawk off a record 14th regional title win. The Oregon Ducks, making their second straight and 12th overall championships appearance, captured their first regional title in Albuquerque, with junior Briana Chacon earning the program’s first individual title by four shots. Purdue, currently ranked 45th in the Golfstat rankings, is the lowest-ranked team to qualify for the tournament. Stanford’s Rachel Heck, the 2021 individual champion, is aiming to become the first woman to claim multiple individual titles, although four schools – Arizona (1990-1991), Arizona State (1994-1995), Duke (2001-2002) and USC (2013-2014) – have had different players win in consecutive editions. Meet the 24 teams in the field at the 2022 NCAA Women’s Golf Championships (coach, ranking): ARIZONA STATE ( Missy Farr-Kaye ; No. 7): The host Sun Devils, who extended their NCAA women’s golf record for championship appearances to 37, will compete for their ninth national title. Players: Alexandra Forsterling, Ashley Menne, Grace Summerhays, Alessandra Fanali, Calynne Rosholt .

ALABAMA ( Mic Potter ; No. 9): The Crimson Tide are making their 16th NCAA Championship appearance (15th under Potter) and will aim to improve on their last-place finish from last year. Players: Polly Mack, Benedetta Moresco, Angelica Moresco, Isabella van der Biest, Emilie Overas .

ARKANSAS ( Shauna Taylor ; No. 18): The Razorbacks won their first two tournaments of the fall season but struggled in the spring until their T-3 finish at the Ann Arbor regional. Players: Ela Anacona, Julia Gregg, Miriam Ayora, Kajal Mistry, Ffion Tynon .

AUBURN ( Melissa Luellen ; No. 17): Making their 20th NCAA appearance, the Tigers Auburn qualified in historic fashion, shooting the lowest NCAA regional round in program history and setting the Karsten Creek Golf Club course record for a single round. Players: Mychael O'Berry, Kaleigh Telfer, Anna Foster, Megan Schofill, Elina Sinz .

BAYLOR ( Jay Goble ; No. 16): The Bears, making their seventh appearance, qualified for the NCAAs in back-to-back seasons for the second time in school history and first since 2017-18. Players: Gurleen Kaur, Rosie Belsham, Britta Snyder, Addie Baggarly, Hannah Karg .

FLORIDA STATE ( Amy Bond ; No. 10): Making their 13 th championship appearance the Seminoles qualified for Grayhawk by capturing top honors at the NCAA Regional for the second straight season, winning by 17 strokes. Players: Beatrice Wallen, Alice Hodge, Amelia Williamson, Cecilie Finne-Ipsen, Charlotte Heath .

GEORGIA ( Josh Brewer ; No. 27): The Bulldogs had two of the top-three individual finishers at Albuquerque regional to help secure their second straight and 24th overall berth at the NCAA Championships. Players: Jenny Bae, Candice Mahe, Jo Hua Hung, Caterina Don, LoraLie Cowart .

LSU ( Garrett Runion ; No. 14): The Tigers claimed their first SEC title since 1992 this season and followed up with a T-2 finish at the NCAA Regionals in Stanford. Players: Carla Tejedo, Ingrid Lindblad, Latanna Stone, Jessica Bailey, Esla Svensson .

MICHIGAN ( Jan Dowling ; No. 20): The Wolverines enter the NCAA Championships (second straight, fifth overall) with two wins in their last three tournaments, including winning their first Big Ten title. Players: Ashley Lau, Hailey Borja, Mikaela Schulz, Monet Chun, Sophia Trombetta, Ashley Kim .

MISSISSIPPI STATE ( Charlie Ewing ; No. 32): The Bulldogs will make just their third NCAA championships appearance and first since 2014. Players: Ashley Gilliam, Hannah Levi, Blair Stockett, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Ana Pina Ortega .

OKLAHOMA STATE ( Greg Robertson ; No. 6): The Cowgirls will look to avenge their finals loss in 2021, and they arrive at Greyhawk having recorded a top-three finish in every tournament they played this season, with six different players posting an individual victory. Players: Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Han-Hsuan Yu, Rina Tatematsu, Lianna Bailey, Hailey Jones .

OREGON ( Derek Radle y; No. 2): The Ducks, who racked up a team-record five wins this season and finished top-five in all 11 events played, claimed the Pac-12 Championship and the NCAA Regional title in Albuquerque. Players: Hsin-Yu (Cynthia) Lu, Sophie Kibsgaard Nielsen, Ching-Tzu Chen, Tze-Han (Heather) Lin .

PURDUE ( Devon Brouse ; No. 45): The Boilermakers are making their 18 th championships appearance (all under Brouse, who will retire after this season) and first appearance since 2019. Players: Danielle du Toit, Inez Wanamarta, Sifat Sagoo, Ashley Kozlowski, Kan Bunnabodee .

SAN JOSE STATE ( Dana Dormann ; No. 5): The Spartans enter their 22nd NCAA Championships on the heels of three straight wins, including a victory at the Ann Arbor Regional on May 11. Players: Natasha Andrea Oon, Lucia Lopez Ortega, Antonia Malate, Kajsa Arwefjall, Louisa Carlbom .

STANFORD ( Anne Walker ; No. 1): The Cardinal enter their 12th straight and 36th overall NCAA Championships with five tournament wins this season and are led by reigning NCAA individual champion Rachel Heck . Players: Heck, Rose Zhang, Brooke Seay, Sadie Englemann, Aline Krauter, Caroline Sturdza .

SOUTH CAROLINA ( Kalen Anderson ; No. 3): The Gamecocks set a school record with five tournament wins this season and will make their 19th championships appearance (second straight). Players: Hannah Darling, Louise Rydqvist, Justine Fournand, Tai Anudit, Mathilde Claisse .

TEXAS ( Ryan Murphy , No. 13): The Longhorns arrive at Grayhawk off their best two performances of the season, winning the Big 12 Championship and finishing second at Albuquerque regional. Players: Bentley Cotton, Bohyun Park, Sara Kouskova, Brigitte Thibault, Sophie Guo .

TEXAS A&M ( Gerrod Chadwell ; No. 19): In his first season as the Aggies' head coach Chadwell — husband of LPGA star Stacy Lewis — leads the team to their first NCAA Championship appearance (14th overall) since 2015. Players: Jennie Park, Zoe Slaughter, Adela Cernousek, Blanca F. García-Poggio, Hailee Cooper .

TEXAS CHRISTIAN ( Angie Ravaioli-Larkin ; No. 31): Making their 13th NCAA Championship appearance and first since 2010, the Horned Frogs claimed their spot with a fourth-place finish at the Albuquerque regional. Players: Sabrina Iqbal, Caitlyn Macnab, Lois Lau, Valeria Pacheco, Trinity King .

UCLA ( Carrie Forsyth ; No. 15): The Bruins, making their 33 rd appearance in the NCAAs, will take aim at their fourth national title and the 120 th of the UCLA athletic program. Players: Emma Spitz, Caroline Canales, Emilie Paltrinieri, Alessia Nobilio, Zoe Campos, Ty Akabane .

USC ( Justin Silverstein ; No. 11): The Trojans are coming off an NCAA record 14th regional title, winning by eight strokes over hosts Stanford and LSU, while freshman Amari Avery won the individual regional title. Players: Avery, Brianna Navarrosa, Michaela Morard, Xin (Cindy) Kou, Katherine Muzi .

VANDERBILT ( Greg Allen ; No. 33): Coming off an eight-shot win at the NCAA Franklin Regional – their first victory of the season – the Commodores return to the NCAAs for the first time since 2019. Players: Auston Kim, Jayna Choi, Tess Davenport, Celina Sattelkau, Louise Yu .

VIRGINIA ( Ria Scott ; No. 8): Making their 12 th championship appearance, the Cavaliers consistently finished top-five in events (10-of-11) this season but didn't win a single stroke play title. Players: Amanda Sambach, Jennifer Cleary, Celeste Valinho, Beth Lillie, Rebecca Skoler, Riley Smyth .

; No. 8): Making their 12 championship appearance, the Cavaliers consistently finished top-five in events (10-of-11) this season but didn’t win a single stroke play title. Players: . WAKE FOREST (Kim Lewellen; No. 4): The Demon Deacons finished inside the top five in all 10 events this season, recording five wins, including an ACC Championship title. Players: Rachel Kuehn, Carolina Chacarra, Mimi Rhodes, Lauren Walsh, Virunpat Olankitkunchai.

Meet the 12 individual qualifiers for the 2022 NCAA Women’s Golf Championships:

An additional 12 players qualified to compete for the national individual title via the six NCAA Regional tournaments, where the top two individuals from each regional not on a qualifying team advanced to the opening 54-hole, stroke-play portion of the championships at Grayhawk GC.

Letizia Bagnoli , Florida Atlantic (senior; Florence, Italy); led team with 71.34 stroke average, four individual wins including C-USA Championship.

Camryn Carreon , UTSA (junior; San Antonio, Texas); led team with 73.79 scoring average, finished second at C-USA Championship.

Ruby Chou , Iowa State (sophomore; Taipei, Taiwan); 74.63 scoring average (fourth on team).

Marina Escobar Domingo , Florida (junior; Almeria, Spain); 72.6 stroke average, posted three top 10s and six top 25s.

Taglao Jeeravivitaporn , Iowa State (junior; Bangkok, Thailand); led team with 72.06 scoring average, and notched top-10s in 10 tournaments.

Emily Mahar , Virginia Tech (graduate student; Brisbane, Australia); led team with a 72.55 stroke average in 29 rounds, notched a team-high five top-five finishes.

Jana Melichova , Old Dominion (senior; Pikovice, Czech Republic); led team with 72.20 scoring average, shot program-record 65 in third round of Evie Odom Invitational in October (T-3).

Anna Morgan , Furman (junior; Spartanburg, SC); led team with 72.2 scoring average and posted top-five finishes in 11 events.

Leila Raines , Michigan State (sophomore; Galena, Ohio); 74.62 scoring average (fourth on team) in seven events.

Viera Permata Rosada , Sam Houston (sophomore; Jakarta, Indonesia); 77.03 scoring average over 11 tournaments.

Chiara Tamburlini , Ole Miss (junior; St. Gallen, Switzerland); led team with 72.62 scoring average in 10 tournaments, with three top-five and six top-10 finishes.

, Ole Miss (junior; St. Gallen, Switzerland); led team with 72.62 scoring average in 10 tournaments, with three top-five and six top-10 finishes. Natalia Yoko, Augusta (senior; Jakarta, Indonesia); first women in program history to advance to NCAA championships.

What format is used for the 2022 NCAA Women’s Golf Championships?

All 24 teams and 12 individual regional qualifiers will compete in 54 holes of stroke play (May 20-22), with the top 15 teams along with the top 12 individuals not on an advancing team moving on to one additional day of stroke play (May 23), which will determine the eight teams for the match play competition as well as the individual champion.

Any ties after 54 holes – either to determine the 15 teams or 12 individuals that reach the final round of stroke-play – will be broken by sudden-death playoff. Additionally, ties to determine the eight teams advancing to match play as well as the individual champion also will be broken by sudden-death playoff.

Following the conclusion of 72 holes of stroke, the top eight will advance to single-elimination match play with seeds determined by the team results. A total of five points will be available in each round with the first team to three points winning. Once a team has won three individual matches, any remaining individual matches will be halted at that point and the score recorded as it currently stood. Quarterfinals and semifinals are set for Tuesday, with the final on Wednesday.

About Grayhawk Golf Club’s Raptor Course:

This year marks the second straight year that the Raptor Course at Grayhawk Golf Club, located in Scottsdale, Ariz., less that 20 miles from the Arizona State campus, will host the women’s NCAA golf championships.

Designed by Tom Fazio and opened in 1995, the Raptor Course will play as a par 72 (36-36), stretching 6,384 yards. The track is known for its generous fairways, large and undulated greens, and deep bunkers, which are especially noteworthy considering Fazio had to sculpt these features from what started as a flat piece of desert land.

Grayhawk, which will host the NCAA men’s tournament May 27-June 1, also will host the 2023 women’s and men’s championships before the tournaments move to the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa’s Champions Course in Carlsbad, California, for 2024. This year marks the seventh consecutive edition of the NCAA Division I Golf Championships that one course will host both the women’s and men’s championships in the same year in consecutive weeks.

Last year at Grayhawk Golf Club:

Last year as a freshman, Stanford’s Rachel Heck finished at 8-under 280 to win by one stroke over UCLA’s then-sophomore Emma Spitz, becoming the first golfer from Stanford to win the individual women’s title and just the ninth freshman to win it overall (first since Duke’s Virginia Elena Carta in 2016). Heck opened with three sub-par rounds (69-67-70) and entering the final day with a five-shot lead over the field. Heck shot 2-over 74 in the final round and held on for the win over Spitz, who fired a 68 on the last day.

In the team competition, Ole Miss defeated Oklahoma State 4-1 in the match-play final to capture the first women’s national title in any sport in school history. The Rebels were seeded fourth after the stroke-play portion of the tournament and proceeded to defeat No. 5 seed Texas 3-2 in the quarterfinals before beating No. 8 seed Arizona in the semifinals, also by 3-2. Ole Miss’ 4-1 triumph over the third-seeded Cowgirls in the finals marked the largest margin of victory in a final since the tournament adopted the match-play format in 2015.

How to watch the 2022 NCAA Women’s Division I Golf Championships:

Coverage of the NCAA Women’s Division I Golf Championships begins Monday, May 23, with the individual competition followed by coverage of team match play on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 24 and 25. All Golf Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

ENCORES (*all times ET) Monday, May 23 5-9 p.m. 4-5 p.m. 9-10 p.m. 10 p.m.-2 a.m.; 3-5:30 a.m.; 9-11:30 a.m. (Tuesday) Tuesday, May 24 Noon-2:30 p.m.; 5-9 p.m. 11:30 a.m.-noon; 4:30-5 p.m. 9-10 p.m. 10 p.m.-2 a.m.; 3-5 a.m. (Wednesday) Wednesday, May 25 5-9 p.m. ET 4:30-5 p.m. 9-10 p.m. 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

The NBC Sports’ golf research team contributed to this report.

