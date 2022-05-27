Sha’Carri Richardson is underdog in stacked 100m at 2022 Prefontaine Classic

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This weekend’s Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon features a stacked field in the women’s 100m.

Headliners include Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson, who claimed 100m gold and bronze, respectively, at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics. (The Tokyo 100m silver medalist – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce – will also compete in Eugene this weekend, but in the 200m competition instead.)

The women’s 100m field at the Prefontaine Classic will also feature 2019 world 100m silver medalist Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain, Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji, who is fresh off winning the 2022 60m indoor world title, three-time world medalist Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Côte d’Ivoire, Tokyo 4x100m relay gold medalist Briana Williams of Jamaica, and Americans Teahna Daniels and Twanisha Terry.

And as if that’s not stacked enough, then add in Sha’Carri Richardson.

Richardson, who missed last summer’s Tokyo Olympics after her Olympic Trials result was disqualified due to a positive test for marijuana, will be aiming to re-establish herself as a top threat ahead of this summer’s U.S. Championships in June, which serve as the qualifier for July’s World Championships.

After withdrawing from multiple races this season, Richardson made her individual season debut last weekend. While she was competing in rainy and windy conditions, her 100m times (11.37 and 11.27 seconds) are still far off her best from last season (10.72 seconds). This weekend’s race should be a better indicator of Richardson’s chances to make the 2022 U.S. world team.

After her Olympic Trials DQ, Richardson went on to compete against the Olympic 100m podium at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic in August. Richardson finished last in that race, while Thompson-Herah improved on her own personal best by half a second (10.54). Only Florence Griffith-Joyner (10.49 seconds) ever ran faster.

A full preview of the 2022 Prefontaine Classic can be found on OlympicTalk:

How to watch the 2022 Prefontaine Classic

Friday’s competition (which features the USATF women’s 10,000m Championship) begins at 10pm ET and is available for streaming on USATF.TV.

Saturday’s competition airs live on TV: CNBC from 4-4:30 p.m. ET, NBC from 4:30-6. You can also stream Saturday’s events via NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

