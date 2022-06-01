‘Our team is a sisterhood:’ Mini series follows NYC cheerleading team’s journey to Nationals

“It’s just Seward.”
The 14 high schoolers on Seward Park’s cheerleading team are used to being seen as underdogs.
Even the squad’s coach, Giana Quinterno, didn’t initially have high expectations.
“I had one returning athlete and everyone else was brand new,” says Quinterno. “Never in a million years did I expect a brand new team to get a bid to Nationals.”
But that’s exactly what happened.
The resourceful squad from New York City’s Lower East Side — which fundraised with bake sales and competed in uniforms sewn by parents — qualified for the 2022 High School Cheerleading National Championships, held in February at Disney World.
Their journey is documented in “The Sisterhood,” a new two-episode mini series presented by On Her Turf in association with Sports Engine.
“It’s 13 other girls, and when you need anything, they’re there,” says Grace Ayodele, an 11th grader at New Design High School, one of the five schools part of Seward’s campus.
“The Sisterhood” debuts on June 17 on Peacock and NBC Sports’ digital platforms. A trailer for the mini series is embedded below.
"Our team is a sisterhood." 📣
Against all odds, the Lower East Side’s Seward Park high school cheerleading team secured a spot at the national championships.
