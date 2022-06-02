2022 Women’s College World Series: Schedule, results, scores, how to watch

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Women’s College World Series (WCWS) begins today in Oklahoma City and continues through next week with the WCWS Finals. See below for a full NCAA tournament schedule. This guide will be updated with results and scores throughout the week.

Which softball teams qualified for the 2022 Women’s College World Series?

Top seed Oklahoma, the defending national champion, leads the eight-team field:

No. 1 Oklahoma

No. 5 UCLA

No. 7 Oklahoma State

No. 9 Northwestern

No. 14 Florida

Texas

Arizona

Oregon State

How does the Women’s College World Series bracket work?

The Women’s College World Series uses a double-elimination bracket. Lose twice and you’re out.

The top half of the 2022 WCWS softball bracket includes Oklahoma, UCLA, Northwestern, and Texas, while the bottom half features Oklahoma State, Arizona, Florida, and Oregon St.

The winners of the two bracket sides will advance to the to the College World Series Finals, which use a best-of-three format. The full WCWS bracket can be found here.

2022 Women’s College World Series – Schedule & Results:

Thursday, June 2:

Game 1: 12 p.m. ET — Texas at No. 5 UCLA (Texas won 7-2)

Game 2: 2:30 p.m. ET — No. 9 Northwestern at No. 1 Oklahoma (Oklahoma won 13-2)

Game 3: 7 p.m. ET — Oregon State at No. 14 Florida (ESPN)

Game 4: 9:30 p.m. ET — Arizona at No. 7 Oklahoma State (ESPN)

Friday, June 3 (Elimination Bracket Games):

Game 5: 7 p.m. ET — Loser of game 1 (UCLA) vs. Loser of game 2 (Northwestern) — (ESPN2)

Game 6: 9:30 p.m. — Loser of game 3 vs. Loser of game 4 (ESPN2)

Saturday, June 4:

Game 7: 3 p.m. ET — Winner of game 1 (Texas) vs. Winner of game 2 (Oklahoma) — (ABC)

Game 8: 7 p.m. ET — Winner of game 3 vs. Winner of game 4 (ESPN)

Sunday, June 5

Game 9: 3 p.m. ET — Winner of game 5 vs. Loser of game 8 (ABC)

Game 10: 7 p.m. ET — Winner of game 6 vs. Loser of game 7 (ESPN2)

Monday, June 6

Game 11: 12 p.m. ET — Winner of game 7 vs. Winner of game 9 (ESPN)

Game 12 (if necessary): 2:30 p.m. ET

Game 13: 7 p.m. ET — Winner of game 8 vs. Winner of game 10 (ESPN)

Game 14 (if necessary): 9:30 p.m. ET

WCWS Finals Schedule (Best-of-three series)