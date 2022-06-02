‘End gun violence:’ Coco Gauff uses French Open spotlight to send message

By Jun 2, 2022, 3:37 PM EDT
A message (Peace. End Gun Violence) Coco Gauff wrote on a TV camera lens at the 2022 French Open.
Moments after Coco Gauff defeated Italian Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the women’s singles final at the 2022 French Open, the 18-year-old American used her spotlight to send a message.

“Peace. End Gun Violence,” Gauff wrote on a TV camera lens before departing Court Philippe Chatrier.

“It’s a problem that’s been going on for years in the U.S. and I wanted to bring that attention to it,” Gauff told Jon Wertheim of Tennis Channel.

The U.S. has had over 200 mass shootings so far this year.

Gauff continued: “I think that we definitely need some change and reform regarding that aspect and, ever since I was young, you guys know I use my platform to bring attention to topics and today was one of those days.”

French Open Tennis. Roland-Garros 2022.
PARIS, FRANCE — Coco Gauff of the United States writes the message ‘Peace. End Gun Violence’ on the camera after her victory against Martina Trevisan of Italy at the 2022 French Open. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Gauff, who graduated from high school this spring and won the French Open junior title in 2014, will compete against No. 1 Iga Swiatek in Saturday’s women’s final (9am ET on NBC, Peacock, and NBCSports.com). Swiatek is on a 34-match win streak, while Gauff is the youngest French Open finalist since 2001 and the youngest Grand Slam finalist since 2004.

Gauff is also slated to compete in the semifinals of the women’s doubles’ tournament tomorrow with partner Jessica Pegula.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

