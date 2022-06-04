Video: Iga Swiatek defeats Coco Gauff to win 2022 French Open title

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

No. 1 ranked Iga Swiatek‘s dominance was on full display during Saturday’s women’s final at the 2022 French Open. The 21-year-old from Poland defeated 18-year-old American Coco Gauff in straight sets (6-1, 6-3).

“What you’ve done on tour the past couple of months has truly been amazing and you totally deserve it,” Gauff told Swiatek after the match. “Hopefully we can play each other in more finals and I can get a win over you one of these days.”

During Saturday’s final at Court Philippe-Chatrier, Swiatek opened with a dominant 6-1 first set. The momentum initially shifted towards Gauff at the start of the second, but Swiatek quickly regained control.

With the win, her second career French Open title, Swiatek extends her win streak to 35 straight matches. She ties Venus Williams for the longest streak by a female tennis player this century. Swiatek has also won 56 of her last 58 sets.

After her win, Swiatek — who competed with a blue and yellow ribbon on her hat — expressed her support for Ukraine, telling the country to “stay strong.” (Video of Swiatek’s interview is embedded below.)

By making the French Open final, Gauff — who graduated from high school earlier this spring — became the youngest player to reach a Grand Slam singles final since 2004, when a then 17-year-old Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon. After her semifinal win, Gauff used her moment in the spotlight to call for action on gun violence.

Gauff has broken multiple age records in her young career. In 2019, the then 15-year-old became the youngest player of any gender to qualify for the main draw at Wimbledon. She made it to the fourth round, a run highlighted by a first-round win against Venus Williams.

Despite the loss, Gauff’s time in Paris isn’t done yet. She and doubles’ partner Jessica Pegula will compete in Sunday’s women’s doubles final against the French duo of Carolina Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic.

The NBC Sports research team contributed to this report.

