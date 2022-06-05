2022 Women’s College World Series: Schedule, results, scores, how to watch

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Women’s College World Series (WCWS) is underway in Oklahoma City, with the top eight D1 college softball programs in the nation competing for the 2022 NCAA title. See below for a full schedule for this year’s Women’s College World Series, which concludes next week with the WCWS Finals, a best-of-three series. This guide will be updated with results and scores throughout the tournament.

Which softball teams qualified for the 2022 Women’s College World Series?

Top seed Oklahoma, the defending national champion, leads the eight-team field:

No. 1 Oklahoma

No. 5 UCLA

No. 7 Oklahoma State

No. 9 Northwestern (eliminated)

(eliminated) No. 14 Florida

Texas

Arizona

Oregon State (eliminated)

2022 Women’s College World Series – Schedule, Results and Scores:

Thursday, June 2:

Game 1: 12 p.m. ET — Texas at No. 5 UCLA (Texas won 7-2)

Game 2: 2:30 p.m. ET — No. 9 Northwestern at No. 1 Oklahoma (Oklahoma won 13-2)

Game 3: 7 p.m. ET — Oregon State at No. 14 Florida (Florida won 7-1)

Game 4: 9:30 p.m. ET — Arizona at No. 7 Oklahoma State (Oklahoma State won 4-3)

Friday, June 3 (Elimination Bracket):

Game 5: 7 p.m. ET — Loser of game 1 (UCLA) vs. Loser of game 2 (Northwestern) (UCLA won 6-1)

Game 6: 9:30 p.m. — Loser of game 3 (Oregon State) vs. Loser of game 4 (Arizona) (Arizona won 3-1)

Saturday, June 4:

Game 7: 3 p.m. ET — Winner of game 1 (Texas) vs. Winner of game 2 (Oklahoma) — (Oklahoma won 7-2)

Game 8: 7 p.m. ET — Winner of game 3 (Florida) vs. Winner of game 4 (Oklahoma State) — (Oklahoma State won 2-0)

Softball College World Series Games Today, Sunday, June 5:

Game 9: 3 p.m. ET — Winner of game 5 (UCLA) vs. Loser of game 8 (Florida) — ABC

Game 10: 7 p.m. ET — Winner of game 6 (Arizona) vs. Loser of game 7 (Texas) — ESPN2

Monday, June 6

Game 11: 12 p.m. ET — Winner of game 7 (Oklahoma) vs. Winner of game 9 (ESPN)

Game 12 (if necessary): 2:30 p.m. ET

Game 13: 7 p.m. ET — Winner of game 8 vs. Winner of game 10 (ESPN)

Game 14 (if necessary): 9:30 p.m. ET

WCWS Finals Schedule (Best-of-three series)

Wednesday, June 8: Game 1: 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 9: Game 2: 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 10: Game 3: 8:30 p.m. ET (if necessary)

How does the Women’s College World Series bracket work?

The Women’s College World Series uses a double-elimination bracket. Lose twice and you’re out.

The top half of the 2022 WCWS softball bracket includes Oklahoma, UCLA, Northwestern, and Texas, while the bottom half features Oklahoma State, Arizona, Florida, and Oregon State.

The winners of the two bracket sides will advance to the to the College World Series Finals, which use a best-of-three format. The full WCWS bracket can be found here.

