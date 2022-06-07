2022 Women’s College World Series: Schedule, results, scores, how to watch

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Women’s College World Series (WCWS) is underway in Oklahoma City and it’s down to two: Oklahoma vs. Texas.

The two college softball teams will compete this week in the best-of-three WCWS Finals series to determine who will take home the 2022 NCAA softball title.

See below for a full schedule for this year’s Women’s College World Series, as well as results and scores from throughout the tournament.

Which softball teams qualified for the 2022 Women’s College World Series?

Top seed Oklahoma, the defending national champion, leads the eight-team field:

No. 1 Oklahoma (advanced to WCWS Finals)

No. 5 UCLA (eliminated in semifinals)

(eliminated in semifinals) No. 7 Oklahoma State (eliminated in semifinals)

(eliminated in semifinals) No. 9 Northwestern (eliminated)

(eliminated) No. 14 Florida (eliminated)

(eliminated) Texas (advanced to WCWS Finals)

Arizona (eliminated)

(eliminated) Oregon State (eliminated)

2022 Women’s College World Series Finals — Oklahoma vs. Texas Schedule

How to watch the best-of-three WCWS Finals:

Wednesday, June 8:

Game 1: 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, livestream link here)

Thursday, June 9:

Game 2: 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2, livestream link here)

Friday, June 10 (if necessary):

Game 3: 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

2022 Women’s College World Series – Schedule, Results and Scores:

Thursday, June 2:

Game 1: 12 p.m. ET — Texas at No. 5 UCLA (Texas won 7-2)

Game 2: 2:30 p.m. ET — No. 9 Northwestern at No. 1 Oklahoma (Oklahoma won 13-2)

Game 3: 7 p.m. ET — Oregon State at No. 14 Florida (Florida won 7-1)

Game 4: 9:30 p.m. ET — Arizona at No. 7 Oklahoma State (Oklahoma State won 4-3)

Friday, June 3 (Elimination Bracket):

Game 5: 7 p.m. ET — Loser of game 1 (UCLA) vs. Loser of game 2 (Northwestern) (UCLA won 6-1)

Game 6: 9:30 p.m. — Loser of game 3 (Oregon State) vs. Loser of game 4 (Arizona) (Arizona won 3-1)

Saturday, June 4:

Game 7: 3 p.m. ET — Winner of game 1 (Texas) vs. Winner of game 2 (Oklahoma) — (Oklahoma won 7-2)

Game 8: 7 p.m. ET — Winner of game 3 (Florida) vs. Winner of game 4 (Oklahoma State) — (Oklahoma State won 2-0)

Sunday, June 5:

Game 9: 3 p.m. ET — Winner of game 5 (UCLA) vs. Loser of game 8 (Florida) — (UCLA won 8-0)

Game 10: 7 p.m. ET — Winner of game 6 (Arizona) vs. Loser of game 7 (Texas) — (Texas won 5-2)

Monday, June 6:

Game 11: 12 p.m. ET — Winner of game 7 (Oklahoma) vs. Winner of game 9 (UCLA) — (UCLA won 7-3)

Game 12 (if necessary): 2:30 p.m. ET (Oklahoma won 15-0, advances to WCWS Finals)

Game 13: 7 p.m. ET — Winner of game 8 (Oklahoma State) vs. Winner of game 10 (Texas) — (Texas won 5-0)

Game 14 (if necessary): 9:30 p.m. ET (Texas won 6-5, advances to WCWS Finals)

How does the Women’s College World Series bracket work?

The Women’s College World Series uses a double-elimination bracket. Lose twice and you’re out.

The top half of the 2022 WCWS softball bracket includes Oklahoma, UCLA, Northwestern, and Texas, while the bottom half features Oklahoma State, Arizona, Florida, and Oregon State.

The winners of the two bracket sides will advance to the to the College World Series Finals, which use a best-of-three format. The full WCWS bracket can be found here.

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC