2022 Curtis Cup Match: How to watch, match schedule and who’s playing at Merion GC

The 42nd Curtis Cup Match – the biennial women’s amateur competition between golfers from the U.S. vs. players from Great Britain and Ireland (GB&I) – kicks off Friday at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Penn., just northwest of downtown Philadelphia.

The eight-player teams, led respectively by USA’s Sarah LeBrun Ingram and England’s Elaine Ratcliffe, will compete in 20 matches over three days, June 10-12, with two sessions each of four-ball and foursomes play and eight singles matches. The winning team must accumulate at least 101⁄2 points to win the Cup. The Americans have won the last two matches, in 2021 (postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic) and 2018, and lead the overall series 30-8-3.

Read on for the full competition schedule, details on the tournament format, plus a few fast facts about 2022 Curtis Cup Match.

How to watch the 2022 Curtis Cup Match

NBC Sports will have 17 hours of live coverage of the 42nd Curtis Cup Match on Golf Channel and Peacock beginning Friday, June 10, through Sunday, June 12 (all times EDT). On Friday and Saturday, the Curtis Cup will feature three morning four-ball matches and three afternoon foursomes (alternate-shot) matches. Sunday will feature eight singles matches. All matches will be 18 holes; all times local/ET (times subject to change).

DAY EVENT NETWORK TIME (all times ET) Thursday, June 9 Opening ceremony Golf Channel 6:05-7 p.m. Friday, June 10 Four-ball matches Golf Channel 9 a.m.-noon Friday, June 10 Foursomes Peacock 2-5 p.m. Saturday, June 11 Four-ball matches Peacock 10-11 a.m. Saturday, June 11 Four-ball matches Golf Channel 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, June 11 Foursomes Peacock 4-5 p.m. Saturday, June 11 Foursomes Golf Channel 5-7 p.m. Sunday, June 12 Singles matches Peacock 2-5 p.m. Sunday, June 12 Singles matches Golf Channel 5-7 p.m.

What is the format and scoring for the 2022 Curtis Cup Match?