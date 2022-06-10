2022 Women’s College World Series: Finals schedule, results, scores, how to watch

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Women’s College World Series (WCWS) concluded on Thursday night with Oklahoma winning the 2022 NCAA women’s softball title. The Sooners, who entered as the tournament as defending national champions, defeated Texas on back-to-back nights to win the best-of-three finals series.

See below for full results and scores from this year’s Women’s College World Series.

Which softball teams qualified for the 2022 Women’s College World Series?

No. 1 Oklahoma (2022 NCAA softball national champion)

No. 5 UCLA (eliminated in semifinals)

(eliminated in semifinals) No. 7 Oklahoma State (eliminated in semifinals)

(eliminated in semifinals) No. 9 Northwestern (eliminated)

(eliminated) No. 14 Florida (eliminated)

(eliminated) Texas (eliminated in WCWS Finals)

(eliminated in WCWS Finals) Arizona (eliminated)

(eliminated) Oregon State (eliminated)

2022 Women’s College World Series Finals — Oklahoma vs. Texas Schedule (best-of-three series)

Wednesday, June 8:

Game 1: 8:30 p.m. ET: Oklahoma won 16-1

Thursday, June 9:

Game 2: 7:30 p.m. ET: Oklahoma won 10-5, claims 2022 NCAA softball title

2022 Women’s College World Series – Schedule, Results and Scores:

Thursday, June 2:

Game 1: 12 p.m. ET — Texas at No. 5 UCLA (Texas won 7-2)

Game 2: 2:30 p.m. ET — No. 9 Northwestern at No. 1 Oklahoma (Oklahoma won 13-2)

Game 3: 7 p.m. ET — Oregon State at No. 14 Florida (Florida won 7-1)

Game 4: 9:30 p.m. ET — Arizona at No. 7 Oklahoma State (Oklahoma State won 4-3)

Friday, June 3 (Elimination Bracket):

Game 5: 7 p.m. ET — Loser of game 1 (UCLA) vs. Loser of game 2 (Northwestern) (UCLA won 6-1)

Game 6: 9:30 p.m. — Loser of game 3 (Oregon State) vs. Loser of game 4 (Arizona) (Arizona won 3-1)

Saturday, June 4:

Game 7: 3 p.m. ET — Winner of game 1 (Texas) vs. Winner of game 2 (Oklahoma) — (Oklahoma won 7-2)

Game 8: 7 p.m. ET — Winner of game 3 (Florida) vs. Winner of game 4 (Oklahoma State) — (Oklahoma State won 2-0)

Sunday, June 5:

Game 9: 3 p.m. ET — Winner of game 5 (UCLA) vs. Loser of game 8 (Florida) — (UCLA won 8-0)

Game 10: 7 p.m. ET — Winner of game 6 (Arizona) vs. Loser of game 7 (Texas) — (Texas won 5-2)

Monday, June 6:

Game 11: 12 p.m. ET — Winner of game 7 (Oklahoma) vs. Winner of game 9 (UCLA) — (UCLA won 7-3)

Game 12 (if necessary): 2:30 p.m. ET (Oklahoma won 15-0, advances to WCWS Finals)

Game 13: 7 p.m. ET — Winner of game 8 (Oklahoma State) vs. Winner of game 10 (Texas) — (Texas won 5-0)

Game 14 (if necessary): 9:30 p.m. ET (Texas won 6-5, advances to WCWS Finals)

How does the Women’s College World Series bracket work?

The Women’s College World Series uses a double-elimination bracket. Lose twice and you’re out.

The top half of the 2022 WCWS softball bracket included Oklahoma, UCLA, Northwestern, and Texas, while the bottom half featured Oklahoma State, Arizona, Florida, and Oregon State.

The winners of the two bracket sides advance to the to the College World Series Finals, which uses a best-of-three format.

