2022 AUX Softball: How to watch, game schedule, athlete roster and more

A new, two-week softball competition by Athletes Unlimited – called AUX Softball (pronounced A-U-X) – opens Monday, with two weeks of play at San Diego State University. The new series, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of Title IX on June 23 and runs through June 25, was created as an expansion of Athletes Unlimited Softball and is designed to provide more playing opportunities and compensation to athletes, as well as more viewing options for softball fans. AUX Softball will feature 42 athletes playing 18 games (divided into three six-game series) at the SDSU Softball Stadium. The more traditional Athletes Unlimited softball tournament will also be held this summer, from July 25 through August 28. Similar to Athletes Unlimited’s other leagues, AUX Softball features innovative scoring that allows individual players to earn points based on both team wins and individual performance. At the end of the two-week season, the player with the most points will be crowned the individual champion. Additionally, team lineups will change after each six-game series, with the top three athletes in the standings serving as captains and drafting their teams for the next series. Read on for details regarding schedule, how to watch, player roster, format and more for the inaugural AUX Softball series.

Schedule for the 2022 AUX Softball series

AUX Softball: SERIES 1, June 13-15

Date Time (all times ET) Game No. / Teams Network Monday, June 13 6 p.m. Game 1: Team Orange vs. Team Gold ESPNU Monday, June 13 8:30 p.m. Game 2: Team Blue vs. Team Gold ESPN Tuesday, June 14 7 p.m. Game 3: Team Blue vs. Team Orange ESPNU Tuesday, June 14 9:30 p.m. Game 4: Team Gold vs. Team Orange ESPNU Wednesday, June 15 8 p.m. Game 5: Team Gold vs. Team Blue ESPN2 Wednesday, June 15 10:30 p.m. Game 6: Team Orange vs. Team Blue ESPN2

AUX Softball: SERIES 2, June 18-20

Date Time (all times ET) Game No. / Teams Network Saturday, June 18 3:30 p.m. Game 7: Team Orange vs. Team Gold ESPNU Saturday, June 18 6 p.m. Game 8: Team Blue vs. Team Gold ESPNU Sunday, June 19 3:30 p.m. Game 9: Team Blue vs. Team Orange ESPNU Sunday, June 19 6 p.m. Game 10: Team Gold vs. Team Orange ESPNU Monday, June 20 7 p.m. Game 11: Team Gold vs. Team Blue ESPN2 Monday, June 20 9:30 p.m. Game 12: Team Orange vs. Team Blue ESPN2

AUX Softball: SERIES 3, June 23-25

Date Time (all times ET) Game No. / Teams Network Thursday, June 23 7 p.m. Game 13: Team Orange vs. Team Gold ESPNU Thursday, June 23 9:30 p.m. Game 14: Team Blue vs. Team Gold ESPNU Friday, June 24 7 p.m. Game 15: Team Blue vs. Team Orange ESPNU Friday, June 24 9:30 p.m. Game 16: Team Gold vs. Team Orange ESPNU Saturday, June 25 7 p.m. Game 17: Team Gold vs. Team Blue ESPNU Saturday, June 25 9:30 p.m. Game 18: Team Orange vs. Team Blue ESPNU

How to watch the 2022 AUX Softball series

For viewers located in the United States, all 18 games of AUX Softball at SDSU Softball Stadium will be broadcast across the ESPN network of channels. One game will appear on ESPN, four games will be on ESPN2 and 13 games on ESPNU. Check out the AUX Softball schedule page for specific listings for each game.

For viewers outside the U.S., check back with the schedule page for more “where to watch” details.

Who’s playing in the 2022 AUX Softball series?

The AUX Softball roster will showcase 42 athletes playing 18 games at the SDSU Softball Stadium in San Diego, Calif. The two-week tournament, which runs from June 13-25, will feature 11 Olympians from four countries, and includes three draftees who recently finished their college careers. Draftees include former San Diego State pitcher Maggie Balint, who begins her professional career on the same field she called home in college, former USF pitcher Georgina Corrick and Arkansas corner infielder Danielle Gibson.

Number Name Position Height Bat/Throw Residence School (year graduated) 2021 finish 11 Aliyah Andrews OF 5-8 L/R Baton Rouge, La. LSU ’21 8 97 Caylan Arnold RHP 5-7 R/R Maryville, Tenn. Florida State ’21 – 31 Maggie Balint RHP 5-8 R/R Landenberg, Pa. San Diego State ’22 – 22 Sis Bates MIF 5-4 L/R Seattle, Wash. Washington ’20 9 4 Amanda Chidester CIF 5-9 R/R Bluffdale, Utah Michigan ’12 2 20 Caleigh Clifton MIF 5-8 R/R Wayne, Okla. Oklahoma ’19 29 48 Georgina Corrick RHP 6-0 R/R Port Charlotte, Fla. South Florida ’22 – 40 Alyssa Denham RHP 6-1 R/R League City, Texas Arizona ’21 18 99 Kamalani Dung RHP 5-8 R/R Kapolei, Hawaii California ’19 – 44 Carrie Eberle RHP 6-0 R/R Clearwater Beach, Fla. Oklahoma State ’20 4 12 Taylor Edwards C 5-7 R/R Omaha, Neb. Nebraska ’14 54 73 Rachele Fico RHP 5-7 L/R Oxford, Conn. LSU ’13 – 70 Andrea Filler MIF 5-10 R/R Evanston, Ill. Northwestern ’16 – 52 Sam Fischer CIF 5-11 R/R Phoenix, Ariz. Loyola Marymount ’12 49 68 Courtney Gano CIF 5-9 R/R Seattle, Wash. Washington ’16 50 00 Rachel Garcia RHP 5-6 R/R Lancaster, Calif. UCLA ’20 – 5 Danielle Gibson CIF 6-0 L/R Fayetteville, Ark. Arkansas ’22 – 98 Maddi Hackbarth C 5-8 R/R Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State ’21 – 14 Aly Harrell DP 5-7 L/L Huntington, W.Va. Marshall ’22 – 1 Victoria Hayward OF 5-7 L/L San Diego, Calif. Washington ’14 40 24 Jazmyn Jackson OF 5-7 L/R Oakland, Calif. California ’19 32 77 Sydney Littlejohn Watkins P 6-1 R/R Newberry, Fla. Alabama ’17 – 23 Amanda Lorenz OF 5-5 L/L Gainesville, Fla. Florida ’19 11 28 Haylie McCleney OF 5-4 L/L Fort Pierce, Fla. Alabama ’16 12 15 Dejah Mulipola C 5-8 R/R Garden Grove, Calif. Arizona ’21 18 3 Danielle O’Toole P 5-8 R/L Chino, Calif. Arizona ’17 – 8 Aleshia Ocasio P 5-9 L/R St. Cloud, Fla. Florida ’18 1 13 Sashel Palacios C 5-3 L/R Chula Vista, Calif. Arizona State ’17 47 47 Lilli Piper CIF 5-10 R/R Akron, Ohio Ohio State ’19 13 10 Abby Ramirez MIF 5-4 S/R Chicago, Ill. Michigan ’17 – 35 Nicole Rangel-Mendes OF 5-7 L/L Norman, Okla. Oklahoma ’21 – 6 Shannon Rhodes OF 5-6 R/R Fort Worth, Texas Texas ’21 – 41 Jordan Roberts C 5-7 R/R Lake City, Fla. Florida ’20 21 32 Sierra Romero MIF 5-5 R/R Rockledge, Fla. Michigan ’16 – 2 Sydney Romero MIF 5-7 R/R Norman, Okla. Oklahoma ’19 48 37 DJ Sanders DP 5-9 R/R Columbus, Miss. Oregon ’20 15 21 Gwen Svekis C 5-9 R/R Omaha, Neb. Oregon ’18 10 88 Nadia Taylor DP 5-8 R/R Leander, Texas Texas ’12 26 29 Tori Vidales CIF 5-8 R/R Deer Park, Texas Texas A&M ’18 16 17 Haylie Wagner P 5-7 R/L Traverse City, Mich. Michigan ’15 18 25 Megan Wiggins OF 5-5 L/R Winder, Ga. Georgia ’11 35 18 Morgan Zerkle OF 5-8 L/R Oxford, Ohio Marshall ’17 6

What’s the format for the 2022 AUX Softball series?

AUX Softball features the same rules as the Athletes Unlimited Softball Championship Season, but with only two weeks of competition split into three series (18 games total). Individual players earn points based on team wins and individual performance, with points awarded on every play, and the player with the most points at the end of the two-week season will be crowned champion. Additionally, team lineups will change after each six-game series (three series total), with the top three athletes in the standings serving as captains and drafting their teams for the next series.

How is AUX Softball scored?

Win points are all about the team performance, and they can be accumulated during individual innings and for overall game wins. Each inning is worth +10 points, and overall games are worth +50 points. If an inning is tied, the points roll over to the subsequent inning. If a game goes to extra innings, no player earns individual points and no additional win points are earned for innings (only those that have rolled over). For example, if all seven innings were tied and the game took nine innings to decide a winner, only 70 points, plus win points, would be awarded.

Game MVPs: After each game, players and members of The Unlimited Club will vote for three players they feel had standout performances. MVP points will be added to players’ individual totals, with points awarded as follows:

MVP 1: +60 points

MVP 2: +40 points

MVP 3: +20 points

Individual Stats: Position players and pitchers will earn points based on their performance. A player’s points determine their ranking, which will be used each week for the draft. Pitchers earn +4 points for every out, and they lose -10 points for each earned run allowed. The breakdown for individual offensive points is as follows:

Single: +10 points

Double: +20 points

Triple: +30 points

Home run: +40 points

Stolen base: +10 points

Caught stealing: -10 points

Base on balls: +8 points

HBP: +8 points

Sacrifice fly/bunt: +10

How are AUX Softball teams drafted?

After the last game of every series, the top three points getters will be named team captains. Each captain will be assigned to a team color based on their standing. Team rankings by color are as follows:

No. 1: Gold

No. 2: Orange

No. 3: Blue

Team captains can consult with anyone they want prior to the opening of the draft, including Athletes Unlimited staff, former coaches and teammates. During the draft itself, team captains are allowed up to two minutes per pick. Once a player is selected, their captain may consult them for further decisions. Once all 42 players have been selected to a team, rosters are set for the next series.