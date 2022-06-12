2022 AUX Softball: How to watch, game schedule, athlete roster and more

By Jun 12, 2022, 1:26 PM EDT
Aleshia Ocasio #8 of Team Warren pitches the ball during the Athletes Unlimited Softball Opening Weekend.
A new, two-week softball competition by Athletes Unlimited – called AUX Softball (pronounced A-U-X) – opens Monday, with two weeks of play at San Diego State University. The new series, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of Title IX on June 23 and runs through June 25, was created as an expansion of Athletes Unlimited Softball and is designed to provide more playing opportunities and compensation to athletes, as well as more viewing options for softball fans.

AUX Softball will feature 42 athletes playing 18 games (divided into three six-game series) at the SDSU Softball Stadium. The more traditional Athletes Unlimited softball tournament will also be held this summer, from July 25 through August 28.

Similar to Athletes Unlimited’s other leagues, AUX Softball features innovative scoring that allows individual players to earn points based on both team wins and individual performance. At the end of the two-week season, the player with the most points will be crowned the individual champion. Additionally, team lineups will change after each six-game series, with the top three athletes in the standings serving as captains and drafting their teams for the next series.

Read on for details regarding schedule, how to watch, player roster, format and more for the inaugural AUX Softball series.

Schedule for the 2022 AUX Softball series

AUX Softball: SERIES 1, June 13-15

Date Time (all times ET) Game No. / Teams Network
Monday, June 13 6 p.m. Game 1: Team Orange vs. Team Gold ESPNU
Monday, June 13 8:30 p.m. Game 2: Team Blue vs. Team Gold ESPN
Tuesday, June 14 7 p.m. Game 3: Team Blue vs. Team Orange ESPNU
Tuesday, June 14 9:30 p.m. Game 4: Team Gold vs. Team Orange ESPNU
Wednesday, June 15 8 p.m. Game 5: Team Gold vs. Team Blue ESPN2
Wednesday, June 15 10:30 p.m. Game 6: Team Orange vs. Team Blue ESPN2

AUX Softball: SERIES 2, June 18-20

Date Time (all times ET) Game No. / Teams Network
Saturday, June 18 3:30 p.m. Game 7: Team Orange vs. Team Gold ESPNU
Saturday, June 18 6 p.m. Game 8: Team Blue vs. Team Gold ESPNU
Sunday, June 19 3:30 p.m. Game 9: Team Blue vs. Team Orange ESPNU
Sunday, June 19 6 p.m. Game 10: Team Gold vs. Team Orange ESPNU
Monday, June 20 7 p.m. Game 11: Team Gold vs. Team Blue ESPN2
Monday, June 20 9:30 p.m. Game 12: Team Orange vs. Team Blue ESPN2

AUX Softball: SERIES 3, June 23-25

Date Time (all times ET) Game No. / Teams Network
Thursday, June 23 7 p.m. Game 13: Team Orange vs. Team Gold ESPNU
Thursday, June 23 9:30 p.m. Game 14: Team Blue vs. Team Gold ESPNU
Friday, June 24 7 p.m. Game 15: Team Blue vs. Team Orange ESPNU
Friday, June 24 9:30 p.m. Game 16: Team Gold vs. Team Orange ESPNU
Saturday, June 25 7 p.m. Game 17: Team Gold vs. Team Blue ESPNU
Saturday, June 25 9:30 p.m. Game 18: Team Orange vs. Team Blue ESPNU

How to watch the 2022 AUX Softball series

For viewers located in the United States, all 18 games of AUX Softball at SDSU Softball Stadium will be broadcast across the ESPN network of channels. One game will appear on ESPN, four games will be on ESPN2 and 13 games on ESPNU. Check out the AUX Softball schedule page for specific listings for each game.

For viewers outside the U.S., check back with the schedule page for more “where to watch” details.

Who’s playing in the 2022 AUX Softball series?

The AUX Softball roster will showcase 42 athletes playing 18 games at the SDSU Softball Stadium in San Diego, Calif. The two-week tournament, which runs from June 13-25, will feature 11 Olympians from four countries, and includes three draftees who recently finished their college careers. Draftees include former San Diego State pitcher Maggie Balint, who begins her professional career on the same field she called home in college, former USF pitcher Georgina Corrick and Arkansas corner infielder Danielle Gibson.

 Number 

Name

 Position 

 Height 

 Bat/Throw 

Residence

 School (year graduated) 

 2021 finish 

11

Aliyah Andrews

OF

5-8

L/R

Baton Rouge, La.

LSU ’21

8

97

Caylan Arnold

RHP

5-7

R/R

Maryville, Tenn.

Florida State ’21

31

Maggie Balint

RHP

5-8

R/R

Landenberg, Pa.

San Diego State ’22

22

Sis Bates

MIF

5-4

L/R

Seattle, Wash.

Washington ’20

9

4

Amanda Chidester

CIF

5-9

R/R

Bluffdale, Utah

Michigan ’12

2

20

Caleigh Clifton

MIF

5-8

R/R

Wayne, Okla.

Oklahoma ’19

29

48

Georgina Corrick

RHP

6-0

R/R

Port Charlotte, Fla.

South Florida ’22

40

Alyssa Denham

RHP

6-1

R/R

League City, Texas

Arizona ’21

18

99

Kamalani Dung

RHP

5-8

R/R

Kapolei, Hawaii

California ’19

44

Carrie Eberle

RHP

6-0

R/R

Clearwater Beach, Fla.

Oklahoma State ’20

4

12

Taylor Edwards

C

5-7

R/R

Omaha, Neb.

Nebraska ’14

54

73

Rachele Fico

RHP

5-7

L/R

Oxford, Conn.

LSU ’13

70

Andrea Filler

MIF

5-10

R/R

Evanston, Ill.

Northwestern ’16

52

Sam Fischer

CIF

5-11

R/R

Phoenix, Ariz.

Loyola Marymount ’12

49

68

Courtney Gano

CIF

5-9

R/R

Seattle, Wash.

Washington ’16

50

00

Rachel Garcia

RHP

5-6

R/R

Lancaster, Calif.

UCLA ’20

5

Danielle Gibson

CIF

6-0

L/R

Fayetteville, Ark.

Arkansas ’22

98

Maddi Hackbarth

C

5-8

R/R

Tempe, Ariz.

Arizona State ’21

14

Aly Harrell

DP

5-7

L/L

Huntington, W.Va.

Marshall ’22

1

Victoria Hayward

OF

5-7

L/L

San Diego, Calif.

Washington ’14

40

24

Jazmyn Jackson

OF

5-7

L/R

Oakland, Calif.

California ’19

32

77

Sydney Littlejohn Watkins

P

6-1

R/R

Newberry, Fla.

Alabama ’17

23

Amanda Lorenz

OF

5-5

L/L

Gainesville, Fla.

Florida ’19

11

28

Haylie McCleney

OF

5-4

L/L

Fort Pierce, Fla.

Alabama ’16

12

15

Dejah Mulipola

C

5-8

R/R

Garden Grove, Calif.

Arizona ’21

18

3

Danielle O’Toole

P

5-8

R/L

Chino, Calif.

Arizona ’17

8

Aleshia Ocasio

P

5-9

L/R

St. Cloud, Fla.

Florida ’18

1

13

Sashel Palacios

C

5-3

L/R

Chula Vista, Calif.

Arizona State ’17

47

47

Lilli Piper

CIF

5-10

R/R

Akron, Ohio

Ohio State ’19

13

10

Abby Ramirez

MIF

5-4

S/R

Chicago, Ill.

Michigan ’17

35

Nicole Rangel-Mendes

OF

5-7

L/L

Norman, Okla.

Oklahoma ’21

6

Shannon Rhodes

OF

5-6

R/R

Fort Worth, Texas

Texas ’21

41

Jordan Roberts

C

5-7

R/R

Lake City, Fla.

Florida ’20

21

32

Sierra Romero

MIF

5-5

R/R

Rockledge, Fla.

Michigan ’16

2

Sydney Romero

MIF

5-7

R/R

Norman, Okla.

Oklahoma ’19

48

37

DJ Sanders

DP

5-9

R/R

Columbus, Miss.

Oregon ’20

15

21

Gwen Svekis

C

5-9

R/R

Omaha, Neb.

Oregon ’18

10

88

Nadia Taylor

DP

5-8

R/R

Leander, Texas

Texas ’12

26

29

Tori Vidales

CIF

5-8

R/R

Deer Park, Texas

Texas A&M ’18

16

17

Haylie Wagner

P

5-7

R/L

Traverse City, Mich.

Michigan ’15

18

25

Megan Wiggins

OF

5-5

L/R

Winder, Ga.

Georgia ’11

35

18

Morgan Zerkle

OF

5-8

L/R

Oxford, Ohio

Marshall ’17

6

What’s the format for the 2022 AUX Softball series?

AUX Softball features the same rules as the Athletes Unlimited Softball Championship Season, but with only two weeks of competition split into three series (18 games total). Individual players earn points based on team wins and individual performance, with points awarded on every play, and the player with the most points at the end of the two-week season will be crowned champion. Additionally, team lineups will change after each six-game series (three series total), with the top three athletes in the standings serving as captains and drafting their teams for the next series.

How is AUX Softball scored?

Win points are all about the team performance, and they can be accumulated during individual innings and for overall game wins. Each inning is worth +10 points, and overall games are worth +50 points. If an inning is tied, the points roll over to the subsequent inning. If a game goes to extra innings, no player earns individual points and no additional win points are earned for innings (only those that have rolled over). For example, if all seven innings were tied and the game took nine innings to decide a winner, only 70 points, plus win points, would be awarded.

Game MVPs: After each game, players and members of The Unlimited Club will vote for three players they feel had standout performances. MVP points will be added to players’ individual totals, with points awarded as follows:

  • MVP 1: +60 points
  • MVP 2: +40 points
  • MVP 3: +20 points

Individual Stats: Position players and pitchers will earn points based on their performance. A player’s points determine their ranking, which will be used each week for the draft. Pitchers earn +4 points for every out, and they lose -10 points for each earned run allowed. The breakdown for individual offensive points is as follows:

  • Single: +10 points
  • Double: +20 points
  • Triple: +30 points
  • Home run: +40 points
  • Stolen base: +10 points
  • Caught stealing: -10 points
  • Base on balls: +8 points
  • HBP: +8 points
  • Sacrifice fly/bunt: +10

How are AUX Softball teams drafted?

After the last game of every series, the top three points getters will be named team captains. Each captain will be assigned to a team color based on their standing. Team rankings by color are as follows:

  • No. 1: Gold
  • No. 2: Orange
  • No. 3: Blue

Team captains can consult with anyone they want prior to the opening of the draft, including Athletes Unlimited staff, former coaches and teammates. During the draft itself, team captains are allowed up to two minutes per pick. Once a player is selected, their captain may consult them for further decisions. Once all 42 players have been selected to a team, rosters are set for the next series.

