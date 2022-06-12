2022 AUX Softball: How to watch, game schedule, athlete roster and more

A new, two-week softball competition by Athletes Unlimited – called AUX Softball (pronounced A-U-X) – opens Monday, with two weeks of play at San Diego State University. The new series, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of Title IX on June 23 and runs through June 25, was created as an expansion of Athletes Unlimited Softball and is designed to provide more playing opportunities and compensation to athletes, as well as more viewing options for softball fans.
AUX Softball will feature 42 athletes playing 18 games (divided into three six-game series) at the SDSU Softball Stadium. The more traditional Athletes Unlimited softball tournament will also be held this summer, from July 25 through August 28.
Similar to Athletes Unlimited’s other leagues, AUX Softball features innovative scoring that allows individual players to earn points based on both team wins and individual performance. At the end of the two-week season, the player with the most points will be crowned the individual champion. Additionally, team lineups will change after each six-game series, with the top three athletes in the standings serving as captains and drafting their teams for the next series.
Read on for details regarding schedule, how to watch, player roster, format and more for the inaugural AUX Softball series.
Schedule for the 2022 AUX Softball series
AUX Softball: SERIES 1, June 13-15
|Date
|Time (all times ET)
|Game No. / Teams
|Network
|Monday, June 13
|6 p.m.
|Game 1: Team Orange vs. Team Gold
|ESPNU
|Monday, June 13
|8:30 p.m.
|Game 2: Team Blue vs. Team Gold
|ESPN
|Tuesday, June 14
|7 p.m.
|Game 3: Team Blue vs. Team Orange
|ESPNU
|Tuesday, June 14
|9:30 p.m.
|Game 4: Team Gold vs. Team Orange
|ESPNU
|Wednesday, June 15
|8 p.m.
|Game 5: Team Gold vs. Team Blue
|ESPN2
|Wednesday, June 15
|10:30 p.m.
|Game 6: Team Orange vs. Team Blue
|ESPN2
AUX Softball: SERIES 2, June 18-20
|Date
|Time (all times ET)
|Game No. / Teams
|Network
|Saturday, June 18
|3:30 p.m.
|Game 7: Team Orange vs. Team Gold
|ESPNU
|Saturday, June 18
|6 p.m.
|Game 8: Team Blue vs. Team Gold
|ESPNU
|Sunday, June 19
|3:30 p.m.
|Game 9: Team Blue vs. Team Orange
|ESPNU
|Sunday, June 19
|6 p.m.
|Game 10: Team Gold vs. Team Orange
|ESPNU
|Monday, June 20
|7 p.m.
|Game 11: Team Gold vs. Team Blue
|ESPN2
|Monday, June 20
|9:30 p.m.
|Game 12: Team Orange vs. Team Blue
|ESPN2
AUX Softball: SERIES 3, June 23-25
|Date
|Time (all times ET)
|Game No. / Teams
|Network
|Thursday, June 23
|7 p.m.
|Game 13: Team Orange vs. Team Gold
|ESPNU
|Thursday, June 23
|9:30 p.m.
|Game 14: Team Blue vs. Team Gold
|ESPNU
|Friday, June 24
|7 p.m.
|Game 15: Team Blue vs. Team Orange
|ESPNU
|Friday, June 24
|9:30 p.m.
|Game 16: Team Gold vs. Team Orange
|ESPNU
|Saturday, June 25
|7 p.m.
|Game 17: Team Gold vs. Team Blue
|ESPNU
|Saturday, June 25
|9:30 p.m.
|Game 18: Team Orange vs. Team Blue
|ESPNU
How to watch the 2022 AUX Softball series
For viewers located in the United States, all 18 games of AUX Softball at SDSU Softball Stadium will be broadcast across the ESPN network of channels. One game will appear on ESPN, four games will be on ESPN2 and 13 games on ESPNU. Check out the AUX Softball schedule page for specific listings for each game.
For viewers outside the U.S., check back with the schedule page for more “where to watch” details.
Who’s playing in the 2022 AUX Softball series?
The AUX Softball roster will showcase 42 athletes playing 18 games at the SDSU Softball Stadium in San Diego, Calif. The two-week tournament, which runs from June 13-25, will feature 11 Olympians from four countries, and includes three draftees who recently finished their college careers. Draftees include former San Diego State pitcher Maggie Balint, who begins her professional career on the same field she called home in college, former USF pitcher Georgina Corrick and Arkansas corner infielder Danielle Gibson.
|
Number
|
Name
|
Position
|
Height
|
Bat/Throw
|
Residence
|
School (year graduated)
|
2021 finish
|
11
|
Aliyah Andrews
|
OF
|
5-8
|
L/R
|
Baton Rouge, La.
|
LSU ’21
|
8
|
97
|
Caylan Arnold
|
RHP
|
5-7
|
R/R
|
Maryville, Tenn.
|
Florida State ’21
|
–
|
31
|
Maggie Balint
|
RHP
|
5-8
|
R/R
|
Landenberg, Pa.
|
San Diego State ’22
|
–
|
22
|
Sis Bates
|
MIF
|
5-4
|
L/R
|
Seattle, Wash.
|
Washington ’20
|
9
|
4
|
Amanda Chidester
|
CIF
|
5-9
|
R/R
|
Bluffdale, Utah
|
Michigan ’12
|
2
|
20
|
Caleigh Clifton
|
MIF
|
5-8
|
R/R
|
Wayne, Okla.
|
Oklahoma ’19
|
29
|
48
|
Georgina Corrick
|
RHP
|
6-0
|
R/R
|
Port Charlotte, Fla.
|
South Florida ’22
|
–
|
40
|
Alyssa Denham
|
RHP
|
6-1
|
R/R
|
League City, Texas
|
Arizona ’21
|
18
|
99
|
Kamalani Dung
|
RHP
|
5-8
|
R/R
|
Kapolei, Hawaii
|
California ’19
|
–
|
44
|
Carrie Eberle
|
RHP
|
6-0
|
R/R
|
Clearwater Beach, Fla.
|
Oklahoma State ’20
|
4
|
12
|
Taylor Edwards
|
C
|
5-7
|
R/R
|
Omaha, Neb.
|
Nebraska ’14
|
54
|
73
|
Rachele Fico
|
RHP
|
5-7
|
L/R
|
Oxford, Conn.
|
LSU ’13
|
–
|
70
|
Andrea Filler
|
MIF
|
5-10
|
R/R
|
Evanston, Ill.
|
Northwestern ’16
|
–
|
52
|
Sam Fischer
|
CIF
|
5-11
|
R/R
|
Phoenix, Ariz.
|
Loyola Marymount ’12
|
49
|
68
|
Courtney Gano
|
CIF
|
5-9
|
R/R
|
Seattle, Wash.
|
Washington ’16
|
50
|
00
|
Rachel Garcia
|
RHP
|
5-6
|
R/R
|
Lancaster, Calif.
|
UCLA ’20
|
–
|
5
|
Danielle Gibson
|
CIF
|
6-0
|
L/R
|
Fayetteville, Ark.
|
Arkansas ’22
|
–
|
98
|
Maddi Hackbarth
|
C
|
5-8
|
R/R
|
Tempe, Ariz.
|
Arizona State ’21
|
–
|
14
|
Aly Harrell
|
DP
|
5-7
|
L/L
|
Huntington, W.Va.
|
Marshall ’22
|
–
|
1
|
Victoria Hayward
|
OF
|
5-7
|
L/L
|
San Diego, Calif.
|
Washington ’14
|
40
|
24
|
Jazmyn Jackson
|
OF
|
5-7
|
L/R
|
Oakland, Calif.
|
California ’19
|
32
|
77
|
Sydney Littlejohn Watkins
|
P
|
6-1
|
R/R
|
Newberry, Fla.
|
Alabama ’17
|
–
|
23
|
Amanda Lorenz
|
OF
|
5-5
|
L/L
|
Gainesville, Fla.
|
Florida ’19
|
11
|
28
|
Haylie McCleney
|
OF
|
5-4
|
L/L
|
Fort Pierce, Fla.
|
Alabama ’16
|
12
|
15
|
Dejah Mulipola
|
C
|
5-8
|
R/R
|
Garden Grove, Calif.
|
Arizona ’21
|
18
|
3
|
Danielle O’Toole
|
P
|
5-8
|
R/L
|
Chino, Calif.
|
Arizona ’17
|
–
|
8
|
Aleshia Ocasio
|
P
|
5-9
|
L/R
|
St. Cloud, Fla.
|
Florida ’18
|
1
|
13
|
Sashel Palacios
|
C
|
5-3
|
L/R
|
Chula Vista, Calif.
|
Arizona State ’17
|
47
|
47
|
Lilli Piper
|
CIF
|
5-10
|
R/R
|
Akron, Ohio
|
Ohio State ’19
|
13
|
10
|
Abby Ramirez
|
MIF
|
5-4
|
S/R
|
Chicago, Ill.
|
Michigan ’17
|
–
|
35
|
Nicole Rangel-Mendes
|
OF
|
5-7
|
L/L
|
Norman, Okla.
|
Oklahoma ’21
|
–
|
6
|
Shannon Rhodes
|
OF
|
5-6
|
R/R
|
Fort Worth, Texas
|
Texas ’21
|
–
|
41
|
Jordan Roberts
|
C
|
5-7
|
R/R
|
Lake City, Fla.
|
Florida ’20
|
21
|
32
|
Sierra Romero
|
MIF
|
5-5
|
R/R
|
Rockledge, Fla.
|
Michigan ’16
|
–
|
2
|
Sydney Romero
|
MIF
|
5-7
|
R/R
|
Norman, Okla.
|
Oklahoma ’19
|
48
|
37
|
DJ Sanders
|
DP
|
5-9
|
R/R
|
Columbus, Miss.
|
Oregon ’20
|
15
|
21
|
Gwen Svekis
|
C
|
5-9
|
R/R
|
Omaha, Neb.
|
Oregon ’18
|
10
|
88
|
Nadia Taylor
|
DP
|
5-8
|
R/R
|
Leander, Texas
|
Texas ’12
|
26
|
29
|
Tori Vidales
|
CIF
|
5-8
|
R/R
|
Deer Park, Texas
|
Texas A&M ’18
|
16
|
17
|
Haylie Wagner
|
P
|
5-7
|
R/L
|
Traverse City, Mich.
|
Michigan ’15
|
18
|
25
|
Megan Wiggins
|
OF
|
5-5
|
L/R
|
Winder, Ga.
|
Georgia ’11
|
35
|
18
|
Morgan Zerkle
|
OF
|
5-8
|
L/R
|
Oxford, Ohio
|
Marshall ’17
|
6
What’s the format for the 2022 AUX Softball series?
AUX Softball features the same rules as the Athletes Unlimited Softball Championship Season, but with only two weeks of competition split into three series (18 games total). Individual players earn points based on team wins and individual performance, with points awarded on every play, and the player with the most points at the end of the two-week season will be crowned champion. Additionally, team lineups will change after each six-game series (three series total), with the top three athletes in the standings serving as captains and drafting their teams for the next series.
How is AUX Softball scored?
Win points are all about the team performance, and they can be accumulated during individual innings and for overall game wins. Each inning is worth +10 points, and overall games are worth +50 points. If an inning is tied, the points roll over to the subsequent inning. If a game goes to extra innings, no player earns individual points and no additional win points are earned for innings (only those that have rolled over). For example, if all seven innings were tied and the game took nine innings to decide a winner, only 70 points, plus win points, would be awarded.
Game MVPs: After each game, players and members of The Unlimited Club will vote for three players they feel had standout performances. MVP points will be added to players’ individual totals, with points awarded as follows:
- MVP 1: +60 points
- MVP 2: +40 points
- MVP 3: +20 points
Individual Stats: Position players and pitchers will earn points based on their performance. A player’s points determine their ranking, which will be used each week for the draft. Pitchers earn +4 points for every out, and they lose -10 points for each earned run allowed. The breakdown for individual offensive points is as follows:
- Single: +10 points
- Double: +20 points
- Triple: +30 points
- Home run: +40 points
- Stolen base: +10 points
- Caught stealing: -10 points
- Base on balls: +8 points
- HBP: +8 points
- Sacrifice fly/bunt: +10
How are AUX Softball teams drafted?
After the last game of every series, the top three points getters will be named team captains. Each captain will be assigned to a team color based on their standing. Team rankings by color are as follows:
- No. 1: Gold
- No. 2: Orange
- No. 3: Blue
Team captains can consult with anyone they want prior to the opening of the draft, including Athletes Unlimited staff, former coaches and teammates. During the draft itself, team captains are allowed up to two minutes per pick. Once a player is selected, their captain may consult them for further decisions. Once all 42 players have been selected to a team, rosters are set for the next series.