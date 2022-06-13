McKenzie Coan keeps 400m win streak alive at 2022 World Para Swimming Championships

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

U.S. Paralympic swimmer McKenzie Coan‘s 400-meter win streak continues.

On Monday at the 2022 World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira, Portugal, Coan won the women’s 400m (S7 classification) with a time of 5 minutes, 10.36 seconds.

Beginning at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, Coan has won the 400m distance at every major para swimming competition. She successfully defended her 400m title at last summer’s Tokyo Paralympics, and Monday’s win marks her third consecutive world title in the event.

Italy’s Guilia Terzi claimed silver (5:19.75), while fellow American Ahalya Lettenberger picked up the bronze (5:22.11).

Coan is slated to compete in three other individual events at this year’s Para World Swimming Championships: the 50m free, 100m free, and 100m backstroke (all in the S7 classification).

Coan, a six-time Paralympic medalist, is also a vocal advocate for increasing opportunities for female athletes with disabilities. She swam collegiately for Loyola University Maryland and also worked in the school’s Office of Student Development, where she was exposed to the power — and limitations — of Title IX, especially when it comes to women with disabilities.

“There are a lot of protections in place with Title IX. We’ve come so far, but I do think it shows me how much further we need to go and how much more progress we could make,” she said in a recent interview with Team USA. “That’s the inspiring thing for me. I would love to be a part of that change.”

