Seven months pregnant, Brittany Lincicome ties for sixth at 2022 Shoprite LPGA Classic (video)

Brittany Lincicome competed at this weekend’s LPGA Shoprite Classic while seven months pregnant with her second child. The 17-year LPGA Tour veteran tied for sixth and finished three strokes behind winner Brooke Henderson.

“Finishing (T6) while seven months pregnant, just being out here competing and being in contention, it means the world,” said Lincicome. “I haven’t done that in a while. Just so many positives this week. Just so happy to play so well.”

Lincicome also proved some doubters wrong with her strong performance.

“Everyone was like, you should just shut it down,” she said. “I haven’t been playing well. But to go and sit at home and not play I felt like time was going to go by slower.”

And Lincicome, who is due in early September, isn’t done yet. She plans to continue competing through the KPMG Women’s Championship later this month.

