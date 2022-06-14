2022 U18 Women’s Worlds: Game schedule, how to watch, results and scores

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The IIHF U18 Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship — last held in 2020 — is finally(!) being played again this week. Madison, Wisconsin, is hosting this year’s tournament from June 6-13, with games at LaBahn Arena at the University of Wisconsin and Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena.

See below for a full game schedule and details on the tournament format, plus a few fast facts about this year’s U18 Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship. This guide will be updated with results and scores as the tournament continues.

How to watch the 2022 U18 Women’s Hockey World Championship

The last time this tournament was played in 2020, viewers at home watched via a doorbell-style camera stream.

Two-plus years later, the viewing experience has gotten a major upgrade. For the first time ever, the tournament will receive live TV coverage in the United States.

All U.S. games will air on NHL Network, either live or on tape delay. In the event of a tape delayed game, ESPN+ will provide live coverage in the U.S.

ESPN+ will also stream “other select games at LaBahn Arena,” according to a USA Hockey press release. In addition, HockeyTV.com will broadcast all games, though some will be blacked out due to broadcast rights.

USA Hockey’s website includes a column to how (and where) to watch every Team USA game.

For fans interested in attending U18 Worlds in-person, tickets for the tournament can be purchased via these links: LaBahn Arena Tickets | Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena Tickets

2022 U18 Women’s Hockey World Championship: Playoff Schedule, Results and Scores

Friday, June 10:

5pm ET — Relegation game #1 (best-of-three series) — SUI vs. GER (SUI won 1-0)

5pm ET — Quarterfinal #1: CAN vs. SVK (CAN won 7-0)

9pm ET — Quarterfinal #2: SWE vs. CZE (SWE won 2-1)

Sunday, June 12:

3:30pm ET — Semifinal #1: FIN vs. CAN (CAN won 2-1)

3:30pm ET — Relegation game #2 (best-of-three series) — SUI vs. GER (SUI won 7-3, GER is relegated to Division 1 next year)

7:30pm ET — Semifinal #2: USA vs. SWE (USA won 3-2)

7:30pm ET — Fifth-place game: CZE vs. SVK (CZE won 7-2)

Monday, June 13:

4:30pm ET — Bronze medal game: FIN vs. SWE (FIN won 3-0)

8:30pm ET — Gold medal game: USA vs. CAN (CAN won 3-2)

2022 U18 Women’s Hockey World Championship – Group Play Results and Scores:

Monday, June 6:

5pm ET — Group B — SLOVAKIA vs. CZECH REPUBLIC (CZE won 4-0)

5pm ET — Group A — CANADA vs. FINLAND (FIN won 2-0)

9pm ET — Group B — SWITZERLAND vs. GERMANY (GER won 1-0)

9pm ET — Group A — SWEDEN vs. UNITED STATES (USA won 6-1)

Tuesday, June 7:

5pm ET — Group B — CZECH REPUBLIC vs. GERMANY (CZE won 6-2)

5pm ET — Group A — CANADA vs. SWEDEN (CAN won 3-1)

9pm ET — Group B — SWITZERLAND vs. SLOVAKIA (SUI won 3-1)

9pm ET — Group A — UNITED STATES vs. FINLAND (USA won 5-0)

Thursday, June 9:

5pm ET — Group B — CZECH REPUBLIC vs. SWITZERLAND (CZE won 2-0)

5pm ET — Group A — FINLAND vs. SWEDEN (SWE won 4-3)

9pm ET — Group B — GERMANY vs. SLOVAKIA (SVK won 6-2)

9pm ET — Group A — UNITED STATES vs. CANADA (USA won 7-0)

2022 U18 Women’s Hockey World Championship: Group Play Standings

Group A:

United States (bye to semifinal round) Finland (bye to semifinal round) Canada (quarterfinals-bound) Sweden (quarterfinals-bound)

Group B:

Czech Republic (quarterfinals-bound)

Slovakia (quarterfinals-bound)

Switzerland (will compete in relegation series)

Germany (will compete in relegation series)

U18 Women’s Hockey World Championship Tournament Format

Just like women’s hockey at the Olympics and senior world championship, the U18 women’s world championship uses weighted pools, with the top four teams competing in group A.

Group A : United States, Canada, Finland, Sweden

: United States, Canada, Finland, Sweden Group B: Czech Republic, Switzerland, Germany, Slovakia

At the end of group play:

The top two teams in group A will receive a bye to the semifinal round

The bottom two group A teams and the top two group B teams will play in the quarterfinal round

The two remaining teams in group B will play a best-of-three relegation series. The losing team will be demoted to the lower-tier, Division I tournament

Additional tournament format details, including overtime and penalty shootout rules, can be found on the IIHF website.

Refresher: How did the 2022 U18 Women’s World Championship come to be played in Madison?

The IIHF Women’s U18 World Ice Hockey Championship was last played in January 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

In 2021, the Women’s U18 World Championship was the only top-level IIHF World Championship event that was cancelled. This year’s tournament was initially slated to be played in Sweden in January, but on December 24, 2021, the IIHF announced it was cancelling the tournament due to surging omicron cases.

After uproar from the women’s hockey community and questions about why the tournament was cancelled — rather than postponed — USA Hockey announced in March that it would be stepping up to hold the event.

“We were able to step into the void and pick up this event and make sure it happened,” USA Hockey Executive Director Pat Kelleher said in March. “The U18 World Championships is very critical to the girls’ game, to the women’s game, and overall to the sport of hockey across the globe – and specifically here in the U.S. [with all] the programs we run.”

