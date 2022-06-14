Billie Jean King Cup gets new sponsor and outfitter in Tory Burch

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Billie Jean King Cup – the annual team tournament in women’s tennis that also serves as part of the Olympic qualifying process – has a new sponsor and outfitter: Tory Burch.

The announcement was made during a conversation between Billie Jean King and Tory Burch herself during the Tory Burch Foundation’s third #EmbraceAmbition summit on Tuesday.

“When we first talked about this, I said ‘yes’ before I even knew what I was saying yes to,” Burch said.

As part of the deal, Tory Burch will design a new winner’s jacket for the tournament, though the color is still be determined.

Formerly known as the Federation Cup (1963-1995) and Fed Cup (1995-2020), the competition was renamed for the tennis icon in September 2020.