Billie Jean King Cup gets new sponsor and outfitter in Tory Burch

The Billie Jean King Cup – the annual team tournament in women’s tennis that also serves as part of the Olympic qualifying process – has a new sponsor and outfitter: Tory Burch.
The announcement was made during a conversation between Billie Jean King and Tory Burch herself during the Tory Burch Foundation’s third #EmbraceAmbition summit on Tuesday.
“When we first talked about this, I said ‘yes’ before I even knew what I was saying yes to,” Burch said.
As part of the deal, Tory Burch will design a new winner’s jacket for the tournament, though the color is still be determined.
Formerly known as the Federation Cup (1963-1995) and Fed Cup (1995-2020), the competition was renamed for the tennis icon in September 2020.