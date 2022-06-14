Billie Jean King Cup gets new sponsor and outfitter in Tory Burch

By Jun 14, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT
The Billie Jean King Cup – the annual team tournament in women’s tennis that also serves as part of the Olympic qualifying process – has a new sponsor and outfitter: Tory Burch.

The announcement was made during a conversation between Billie Jean King and Tory Burch herself during the Tory Burch Foundation’s third #EmbraceAmbition summit on Tuesday.

“When we first talked about this, I said ‘yes’ before I even knew what I was saying yes to,” Burch said.

As part of the deal, Tory Burch will design a new winner’s jacket for the tournament, though the color is still be determined.

Formerly known as the Federation Cup (1963-1995) and Fed Cup (1995-2020), the competition was renamed for the tennis icon in September 2020.

