2022 Meijer LPGA Classic: Schedule, how to watch, key storylines

The LPGA swings into the America’s heartland this week for the eighth edition of the Meijer LPGA Classic, where nine of the top 10 players on the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings – including defending champion and world No. 2 Nelly Korda – will tee it up starting Thursday at Blythefield Country Club in Grand Rapids, Mich. This week’s purse is $2.5 million, with the winner receiving $375,000.

Korda, who won four times last season including her first major title (the 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA) plus the gold medal at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, will make her second start since returning to competition after surgery for a blot clot in her left arm. Last year, Korda finished at 25-under 263 to win by two strokes over Ireland’s Leona Maguire for her second victory of the season and fifth career LPGA title.

“There [are] a bunch of opportunities obviously to make birdies and eagles, and I feel like the scores are always super low – I think that’s fun,” said Korda, who made her return at the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles where she finished T-8. “It’s fun to do when you go from a really hard golf course like I played at U.S. Women’s Open, where I think the low scores – or just under par was in the top 10 – and you come out here and you have to shoot a good number every single day.

“I think it’s fun to get two different aspects of the game of golf where it’s really hard and you have to push to make birdies.”

Read on to find out more about who’s playing this week at Blythefield CC, how to watch and more fun facts about the Meijer LPGA Classic.

How to watch the 2022 Meijer LPGA Classic

The Golf Channel will provide daily coverage of the Meijer LPGA Classic from Blythefield Country Club in Grand Rapids, Mich., beginning with first-round action on Thursday, June 16. Daily Schedule (all times ET):

Thursday, June 16: First round, 3-6 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

Friday, June 17: Second round, 3-6 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

Saturday, June 18: Third round, 3-6 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

Sunday, June 19: Final round, 3-6 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

Who’s playing in the 2022 Meijer LPGA Classic?

Just one week ahead of the LPGA’s third major of the season – the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship – the 2022 Meijer LPGA Classic boasts a star-studded field featuring seven-time LPGA winner and defending champion Nelly Korda, and eight other top-10 players in the WWGR including:

No. 3 Minjee Lee , Australia, winner of the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open and Cognizant Founders Cup;

, Australia, winner of the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open and Cognizant Founders Cup; No. 4 Lydia Ko , New Zealand, 17-time LPGA winner including the 2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio;

, New Zealand, 17-time LPGA winner including the 2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio; No. 5 Atthaya Thitikul , Thailand, who captured her first win in March at the JTBC Classic;

, Thailand, who captured her first win in March at the JTBC Classic; No. 6 Nasa Hataoka , Japan, six-time LPGA winner including the 2022 DIO Implant LA Open;

, Japan, six-time LPGA winner including the 2022 DIO Implant LA Open; No. 7 Lexi Thompson , USA, 11-time LPGA winner;

, USA, 11-time LPGA winner; No. 8 Brooke Henderson , Canada, 11-time LPGA winner including last week at the ShopRite LPGA Classic;

, Canada, 11-time LPGA winner including last week at the ShopRite LPGA Classic; No. 9 Hyo Joo Kim , South Korea, five-time LPGA winner;

, South Korea, five-time LPGA winner; No. 10 Inbee Park, South Korea, 21-time LPGA winner (seven majors).

The full field includes 144 players, with a cut to the top 70 and ties after 36 holes.

All six past winners of this event are in the field (Korda, Henderson, So Yeon Ryu, Sei Young Kim, Thompson and Mirim Lee), as are nine of the 13 LPGA event winners so far this season: Ko, Leona Maguire (LPGA Drive On Championship), Thitikul, Jennifer Kupcho (Chevron Championship), Hyo Joo Kim (LOTTE Championship), Hataoka, Minjee Lee, Eun Hee Ji (Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play) and Henderson.